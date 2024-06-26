9 cleaning products from Amazon that professional house cleaners swear by daily

Finding cleaning products from Amazon is an easy way to make sure your home scrubs up well quickly. With the site's speedy Prime delivery and subscriber options, you can make it sparkle in no time and never run out of key products.
I've asked cleaning pros for the products they swear by daily, which they and their teams use to make homes big and small sparkle. From wonderful window cleaners to dazzling dish soap, there are so many brilliant basics they always have ready to use.
If you're searching for the best cleaning supplies out there and are just searching for ones specifically on Amazon, these are all worth scouting out.
Try these brilliant cleaning products from Amazon
With all these products, it's worth keeping an eye out for deal days like Prime Day, which is coming on July 16, so you can get the best price possible.
As well as sharing our experts' advice, I've put together all the relevant specs and info for each one, and carefully checked hundreds of reviews from real customers who bought these items, so you're fully informed before heading over to Amazon.
The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.
For carpets
Size: 32 oz.
Form: Spray
Price:
Was $16.40 Now $6.65 (save $9.75) at Amazon
One of our cleaning experts’ favorite products overall is the Folex Instant Carpet Spot Remover.
“We tested this product against a commercial grade spot remover we use and assumed the commercial grade cleaner would outperform Folex,” says Taylor Riley, cleaning expert and co-founder of Impact Cleaning Professionals.
They applied mustard, coffee, ketchup, and red wine on a piece of test carpet, let it set overnight, and tried both — but they noticed no noticeable differences.
“I keep Folex in my cupboard at my house and I don’t know of a product that is better for residential use,” he adds.
For oven grime
Size: 24 oz. per bottle
Form: Wipeable
Price: $19.95 for two
While learning how to clean an oven is easy, the most important part is picking a strong oven cleaner that will save you scrubbing time.
“The Weiman Foaming Oven Cleaner makes removing oven grime easy. You spray it on, let it dry, and then it melts away grime,” explains Iryna Balaban, cleaning expert, co-founder, and CEO of Elite Maids NY.
Shoppers say if you clean your stove top with it every two weeks, you’re sure to keep it sparkling without causing any damage.
Some have noted that it doesn’t have a wide nozzle for spraying, so you may need to do a few pumps of it in order to get as much product out as required.
For dishes
Size: 38 oz.
Form: Gel
Price: $5.55
You likely already have dish soap in your home — but do you have a cleaning product from Amazon that’s approved by cleaning pros?
“The reason I love Dawn Dish Soap product is because of its versatility,” Taylor says. “Add a few drops in water to use as a glass cleaner — it's amazing at degreasing, whether cleaning your dishes, stove top, or even an essential oil diffuser,” he continues.
He says you can even use it to pre-treat laundry stains or can be mixed with water to create an all-purpose spray.
“The best part about Dawn is you can use it on most surfaces without worry and it can be an effective cleaning agent in almost any situation,” he adds.
For floors
Size (in.): H19.5 x W11.7 x L11.5
Made from: Plastic, wood
Price: $34.43
Having one of the best mops in your kitchen is a great way to ensure you can clean your floors properly.
“I like the O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop, which simplifies wringing with its spin bucket,” says James King, cleaning expert and operations manager at DeluxeMaid.
“After using them, just rinse, let it air dry, and find a dry spot to store. You can also hang it up to keep it fresh,” he adds.
James also recommends the Swiffer WetJet from Amazon, which specializes in cleaning hardwood floors and comes with recyclable pads. This cleaning product from Amazon is similar to my favorite Swiffer PowerMop.
For windows
Size (in.): W12 x L14
Made from: Microfiber
Price: $7.99
Even though you can use newspaper to clean windows without leaving any marks, microfiber cloths are slightly better, as they’re reusable and washable.
Iryna says, “We use the Casabella Glass Mirror and Windows Cleaning Cloths to clean windows, as they leave no streaks or fuzz.”
The honeycombed texture on these grabs onto grime and swipes away spots, while the material is lint-free.
Amazon reviewers love these features, as well as the fact they’re specifically made for cleaning glass and the quality of the fabric.
For debris
Size (in.): H9.3 x W5.5
Made from: Plastic
Price: $19.99 for five
If you want a quick touchup without diving into a whole session, a high-quality lint roller is a must-have cleaning product from Amazon.
“The Scotch-Brite Lint Roller is great at kicking lint, pet hair, and dust off clothes, furniture, you name it,” James says. “Keep it handy by storing it in a drawer or closet for quick access whenever stray lint or hair shows up,” he suggests.
This also has an ergonomic handle that’s designed to fit comfortably in your hand. One Amazon shopper even said it’s great for clearing up glass shards, thanks to the removable sheets.
For pet owners
Size: 32 oz.
Form: Spray
Price: $13.55
For those of you who have pets and regularly need to tackle stains before using the best pet vacuums, it’s a good idea to have a specific cleaner.
“For tough pet stains and odors, Nature’s Miracle Enzymatic Pet Carpet Cleaner is my go-to,” says Iryna.
“Its bio-enzymatic formula goes after odor-causing bacteria to eliminate pet messes for good,” she adds.
Shoppers agree that it’s a super buy, with over 16,000 shoppers giving it five-star reviews thanks to its strong solution and ability to be used on all surfaces.
One reviewer used it to clean their mattress and said it worked perfectly.
For eco-friendly cleaning
Size: 16 oz.
Made from: Vinegar, water
Price: $6.83
We’re huge fans of cleaning with vinegar here at Real Homes, as it’s an effective solution that’s budget and eco-friendly.
“My tried-and-true favorite is Heinz Distilled White Vinegar, as it breaks down stains on fabrics, carpets, and counters without the need for harsh chemicals,” James explains.
“Its acidity makes it a fantastic natural disinfectant, wiping out germs and bacteria from surfaces,” he says.
It can be used on a range of surfaces, with Amazon reviewers using it for everything from cleaning coffee makers to jeans.
For stains
Size (in.): H9.75 x W6.75
Form: Powder
Price: $7.99
A certified jack-of-all-trades, cleaning with baking soda is great for dishwashers, stained mugs, tough stains on clothes, tackling odors, urine stains on soft furnishings and more.
“The Arm & Hammer Baking Soda is a pro at absorbing and neutralizing odors, perfect for freshening up carpets and deodorizing fridges,” James says.
He recommends putting it in an airtight container to keep it fresh and prevent it from absorbing any unwanted odors.
For example, the OXO Good Grips Storage Container from Amazon is space-efficient, BPA-free, and dishwasher-safe.
Finding cleaning products from Amazon that the pros use daily is a great way to tick off your cleaning caddy checklist and fill it with highly rated, quality items.
