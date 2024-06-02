The budget-friendly Swiffer PowerMop has been a game changer in my home — my floors have never looked or smelled better

The Swiffer PowerMop is my secret for keeping my floors sparkling. Whenever I have a spillage, have quick crumbs to clear up, or have guests coming round, it's the only thing I reach for.

Okay — it was my secret. I've spilled on why I'm obsessed with it, show you where you can shop for it, plus picked out alternative options. I have also asked cleaning pros why a spraying mop like this is much more efficient than a regular one.

For those looking for the best mops and don't want anything complicated to use, I think this mop is no-fuss and highly effective.

The Swiffer PowerMop is a cleaning dream

This mop saves you from getting out your best cleaning supplies when you have minor spills on the floor and even prevents the need to use your best vacuum on smaller crumbs.

I have scouted out where you can shop it, as well as picked out alternatives so you have lots of options to choose from.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

Why I love the Swiffer PowerMop

(Image credit: Future PLC / Eve Smallman)

I'm not the biggest fan of cleaning in the world. Some people love it, but I am not one of those people. This is why I am always looking for solutions that are simple to use and will save me time in the long-run.

The Swiffer PowerMop ticks all those boxes for me and more. It couldn't be simpler to use — just press the button on the top and wipe away your debris. The head picks up crumbs and mops away spills, without the need to bend down on the floor with a dustpan and brush or microfiber cloth. I can imagine this would be especially useful for those who struggle to do this normally.

As well as this, it comes with the most delicious floor cleaner that lives up to its promise of keeping floors fresh for 24 hours. I go over mine with the Swiffer PowerMop before guests arrive and I always get comments on how wonderful my home smells. It dries super quickly, making it a much more effective choice than a damp mop and bucket.

While it does come with scrubbing strips that I did find hugely effective and absorbent, I wasn't a huge fan of the fact that you have to throw them away. Instead, I use reusable pads that I can wash and reuse — the Juvale 10-Pack Microfiber Mop Pads from Amazon are similar, come in a pack of ten, and can be used on all surface types.

It also has a slimline frame, which is much less cumbersome than using a mop with a heavy head. This makes it easy to grab, use, and quickly put away. At the top it has a handy loop which means you hang it up when you're done. I have mine hung up on the basement door in the kitchen for convenience.

Shop the Swiffer PowerMop

Swiffer PowerMop | $29.94 at Walmart Includes: PowerMop, two pad refills, floor cleaning solution, and 2 batteries

Weight: 4.62 lbs.

Made from: Plastic I'm not the only one who is a fan of the Swiffer PowerMop — over 5,400 Walmart shoppers have given it five stars. They say it is quick to set up, leaves floors streak-free, and is ideal for busy households. You can shop it on Walmart, but the Swiffer PowerMop is available on Amazon too, which may be handy if you're a Prime member. For those with this membership, it's worth checking the latest Prime deals to see if it comes up there.

Why cleaning pros love spray mops

(Image credit: Getty Images / Grigorev_Vladimir)

I love using my Swiffer PowerMop thanks to its ease of use and efficiency — and cleaning pros agree that spray mops are a brilliant option.

“Spray mops are especially great for quick clean-ups in high-traffic areas, such as in homes with kids or pets where spills and messes are frequent,” explains Eliana Coca, cleaning expert and founder of E.C. House Cleaning.

She says that a spray mop can tackle these immediate concerns swiftly without the hassle of preparing traditional mop water. “The Swiffer PowerMop, for instance, comes with a powerful battery-driven spray mechanism that provides an even, controlled application of cleaning solution, allowing for thorough and even cleaning across all types of flooring.”

The fact it eliminates the typical gross, heavy bucket is a big bonus. “The lightweight design makes it easier for anyone to use, including those who may have physical limitations or prefer to avoid the back strain associated with traditional mopping,” says Yessica Bello, cleaning expert and founder of Bello Cleaning.

“We've found in our operations that utilizing spray mops like this one improves overall cleaning speed and quality, allowing us to focus on more complex tasks and leading to a more thorough and satisfying cleaning experience for our clients,” she adds.

This is one of my favorite parts of using the Swiffer PowerMop — the quicker I can rattle through my house cleaning schedule, the better.

Shop alternative mops

No batteries required O-Cedar ProMist Max Microfiber Spray Mop Shop at Walmart Weight: 2.12 lb.

Made from: Plastic, microfiber

Price: $24.98 This is a Walmart bestseller for plenty of good reasons. Unlike the Swiffer, the head rotates 180 degrees, meaning you can properly get into crevices as you mop. It also already comes with an eco-friendly head, which is made from microfiber and can be washed over 100 times. It works especially well on hardwood flooring, as well as working on ceramic, marble, and vinyl. Six colors available Mexerris Spray Mop Shop at Amazon Weight: 1.65 lbs.

Made from: Plastic, aluminum, microfiber

Price: $19.99 Out of all the alternatives spray mops, this is the most lightweight option. While it doesn't come with its own specialist cleaning solution like the Swiffer, it does have a refillable bottle, so you can make up your own eco-friendly cleaning solutions. This also rotates the full 360 degrees for even more efficiency and comes with three reusable pads. Easy to assemble Swiffer Sweeper Shop at Amazon Weight: 1.14 lbs.

Made from: Steel, plastic

Price: $18.44 This is the OG Swiffer, which is a beloved choice for apartment dwellers. You can swap between wet and dry cloth heads depending on the job required. It is extremely light, making it a great choice for those who struggle with heavy mops. When you're done it can come apart, allowing for easy small space storage.

I can’t imagine life without my Swiffer PowerMop, and if you’re a low-maintenance cleaner like me, I highly recommend it.

“Spray mops like the Swiffer will allow you to clean more efficiently without compromising on quality,” Eliana finishes by saying

If you’re looking for other ways to freshen up your home, be sure to find the best home fragrances, candles, and diffusers, too.