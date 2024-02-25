How to update an outdated small bathroom — 7 ways to make your space sparkle again

Finding out how to update an outdated small bathroom is useful whether you're renting an older home or have moved into a place that needs some love.

To scope out what to do, we've chatted with interior designers who have all re-designed bathrooms to see how they've approached the task. Adding contemporary fittings and elevating the color palette are just a couple of stylish tricks in their wheelhouses.

If you're looking for small bathroom ideas and are looking specifically to turn the old to the new, we've found out everything you need to know.

When you're organizing a small bathroom or changing up the decor, taking this room from outdated to on point is a wonderful idea.

Where our experts have recommended any useful buys to do this, we've shopped their suggestions so you can start zhuzhing up your space.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

1. Choose space-saving fixtures

(Image credit: Custom Home Design by Nina Lichtenstein / GKP Construction / Brian Madden)

For those who own their homes and can knock out any bulky units, we highly recommend doing so.

“I like to opt for a pedestal sink, wall-mounted vanity, or narrow-depth vanity to open up floor space,” explains Nina Lichtenstein, principal home designer and founder of Nina's Home Design.

Nina Lichtenstein Social Links Navigation Principal home designer and founder of Nina's Home Design For close to a decade, Nina has showcased her in-depth construction and design expertise. Nina believes that home design should capture a family’s unique spirit by how it serves daily needs while nourishing the soul. She has been celebrated for designing, renovating, and updating elegant homes.

She also says to consider a compact, corner shower to maximize available square footage or examine whether the shower can be enlarged with empty wall space.

2. Elevate the color palette

(Image credit: Hyperion Tiles)

The best paint colors for small bathrooms can completely change the vibe of this space, providing different moods and atmospheres.

“Go for light and neutral tones to create an illusion of spaciousness,” suggests Nina.

She adds, “Consider a soothing palette of whites, soft blues, or pastels to infuse a fresh and airy vibe.”

These breezy shades are sure to make a small bathroom look bigger.

3. Decorate with tiles

(Image credit: Ca' Pietra)

Bringing in beautiful small bathroom tile ideas is a quick way to refresh and add shine.

“Introduce eye-catching tiles to add character. Bold patterns or textured tiles can create visual interest, making the bathroom feel more dynamic without overwhelming the space,” Nina explains.

For those renting, you can bring in peel-and-stick tiles to add damage-free style. For example, these Mi Alma Peel and Stick Tiles from Wayfair would add major drama as a small bathroom splashback idea.

4. Bring in modern finishes

(Image credit: Amalia Gal Interior Design / @amybarnardphotography)

There’s nothing wrong with a vintage-vibe aesthetic — in fact, it’s one of the top TikTok interior trends for 2024 — but for a modern look, you’ll want to upgrade your fixtures.

“Update traditional fixtures with up-to-date replacements featuring modern lines and sleek design — the transformation of the room will feel instant,” says Artem Kropovinsky, interior designer and founder of Arsight.

Artem Kropovinsky Social Links Navigation Interior designer and founder of Arsight Artem Kropovinsky is an interior design expert and founder of Arsight, which has twice been honored as finalists in the international SBID Awards and acknowledged in the NYCxDESIGN Awards. He has a decade of extensive and global residential and commercial interior design experience.

If you want to make your small bathroom look luxe, chic metallic shades are the way to go.

“Brass or gold-toned fixtures will update any outdated bathroom and give a small bathroom a more spacious feel,” adds Amalia Gal, interior designer and founder of Amalia Gal Interior Design.

Amalia Gal Social Links Navigation Interior designer and founder of Amalia Gal Interior Design Amalia Gal is the interior designer and founder of Amalia Gal Interior Design. Her mission is to create beautiful, innovative, and functional spaces her my clients. As the owner of a boutique commercial and residential interior design firm, she works in a wide variety of modern, traditional and transitional styles.

5. Switch to heated flooring

(Image credit: Walls and Floors)

Have you ever been to a hotel and fallen in love with the heated flooring? You can make your small bathroom feel like a spa by bringing this into your own space.

Nina explains, “Embrace the luxury of radiant heat flooring in small bathrooms — a perfect match where the modest floor size not only offers coziness but also makes the investment exceptionally cost-effective.”

These are also a lot more energy-efficient than other heating methods since they don’t lose heat via air leaks and don’t require a lot of energy to run, either.

6. Hang up a mirror

(Image credit: Amalia Gal Interior Design / @jess_isaac)

While you may already have a mirror in your small bathroom (how else are you going to get your face ready for the day?), you’re going to want to make it a big one.

“Mirrors are your secret weapon in a small bathroom,” Nina explains. “Install a large mirror to reflect light and give the illusion of a more extensive area.”

She suggests experimenting with unique mirror shapes or framed designs for added style (this wiggly Waverly Framed Mirror from Urban Outfitters matches both these points and is so eye-catching).

7. Go for greenery

(Image credit: Custom Home Design by Nina Lichtenstein / GKP Construction / Brian Madden)

Some of the best indoor plants thrive in humid conditions, making them an ideal way to update an outdated small bedroom.

Nina says, “Consider low-maintenance options like succulents, air plants, or African Violets to add a touch of nature without overwhelming the limited space.”

This Shop Succulent Store Plant Pack on Amazon has over 7,000 five-star reviews and the plants can be placed on top of the toilet, along the bath rim, or used to liven up small bathroom wall storage ideas.

Thoughtful choices and strategic updates can make a significant impact in a small bathroom, creating a space that feels both modern and comfortable.

Nina finishes by saying, “By integrating these design inspirations, you can breathe new life into your small bathroom, turning it into a chic and inviting oasis.”

Want to carry on glowing up your home? Learning how to update an outdated small bedroom will help you create a dreamy space to relax.