10 small bathroom flooring ideas perfect for enhancing compact spaces, from "fun and functional" to "dark and moody"

Small bathroom flooring ideas can be challenging due to a lack of space, but there are always interior design tricks that can be utilized to add extra interest without making the space feel crowded or too busy.

From budget-busting ideas such as painting your floorboards to perfect tile selections, there's something for everyone in our interior designer rundown of flooring ideas suited to compact washrooms.

We've asked our favorite interior designers for their top advice for small bathroom ideas and they've delivered with 10 great ideas to consider.

10 small bathroom flooring ideas

Our pro-approved small bathroom ideas to consider when choosing bathroom flooring include different tile options, painting your floor and quick fixes that won't break the bank, which will you love best?

Prices were correct at the time this article was published.

1. Choose a different tile for your shower area

(Image credit: R/Terior Studio)

One of our favorite small bathroom flooring ideas is to break up the floor space, visually separating different areas. For example, if you have a walk-in shower then define that space by choosing a different tile design.

You can use the same color scheme but vary the tile size and shape to create a zoned area. We love the idea of using large format tiles on the main floor, and smaller geo tiles in the shower, it adds a decorative element and is ideal for small modern bathrooms.

For similar granite looking square tiles consider these Bronze Le Leghe Porcelain Field Tiles and for the shower check out Cascade Porcelain Honeycombe Mosaic Wall and Floor tiles, both by Wayfair.

2. Team small scale designs with plain walls

(Image credit: Brittany Ferguson / Michael Hunter)

When your bathroom is both small and lacking in natural light, it's best to embrace what you have. Dark small bathroom ideas are popular and can be a dramatic style statement.

For the flooring, consider choosing a small-scale design that will take pride of place and create impact. If you choose a tile design that has some white, it will lift the whole space visually.

3. Embrace pattern from ceiling to the floor

(Image credit: Living with Lolo / Life Created)

We believe that small can equal fun! And this fabulous bathroom really embraces it in spade with its wallpapered ceiling (we love wallpaper in small bathrooms) and bright geometric tiles.

"This pool house bathroom was created with fun and functionality in mind. A teal cement tile anchors the space, while the ceiling wallpaper and yellow sink add an extra fun pop of color," says Lauren Lerner, CEO and founder of Living with Lolo.

Lauren Lerner Social Links Navigation CEO and founder, Living with Lolo Lauren Lerner is the principal designer and founder of Living with Lolo, the interior design firm based in Scottsdale, AZ, since 2017. Fueled by her love for clean lines, mixed metals, colors, and timeless pieces, Lerner thrives on bringing a client’s home to life from the very beginning.

Easy to use Radiance Aqua and Teal Peel and Stick Tile Shop at Wayfair Price: $14.90 per box (10 sq. ft)

Size (in): 12 x 12 Aqua, grey and teal kaleidoscope peel and stick tile that's perfect for adding a decorative feel to your floor. Floor paint Glidden Porch and Floor Chambray Satin Interior/Exterior Paint with Primer Shop at Walmart Price: $35.97 for 1 gallon If you'd rather paint your floorboards than add tiles then invest in a good quality floor paint that will cope with the footfall. Three styles Italian White Carrera Marble 4 inch Hexagon Mosaic Tile Shop at Amazon Price: $68.88 per box (five sheets per box)

Size (in): 12.5 x 12.5 This striking carrara white marble mosaic has four-inch hexagon tiles on a mesh tile sheet.

4. Match your floor to you wallpaper

(Image credit: Maestri Studio / Jenifer McNeil Baker)

For a cohesive scheme, ensure your flooring complements the rest of the design features you've chosen.

Eddie Maestri, principal architect and owner of Maestri Studio explains the design choices made on one of their small bathroom flooring projects, pictured above.

He says, "We chose to go bold in this small bathroom, selecting the dark, moody hue of Tricorn Black by Sherwin Williams and pairing it with the stunning grasscloth covering by Ashley Woodson Bailey.

"We pulled out lighter tones from this motif for the flooring to keep the space from appearing too dark, as well as pairing nicely with the organic look of the vanity," explains Eddie Maestri, principal architect and owner, Maestri Studio.

We think Wayfair's Arabesque Terra Cotta Wall and Floor Tiles are a close match.

Eddie Maestri Social Links Navigation Principal architect and owner, Maestri Studio Founded by Eddie Maestri in 2008, Maestri Studio is a multidisciplinary firm specializing in full-service architecture, interior design, and landscape design. Eddie leads the studio and delivers a truly custom experience for each client.

5. Play with layouts

(Image credit: Melinda Kelson O'Connor Architecture & Interiors / Erin Kelly)

White is the obvious choice for small bathroom floor, but if you want to make it more interesting and uber stylish, then consider playing with the scale and layout.

You can use different shaped tiles in certain areas, creating what's known as a tile rug pattern.

Mindy O'Connor, principal and founder, Melinda Kelson O'Connor Architecture & Interiors explains, "Artistic Tile is a master of natural stone, both classic and unusual, in mosaics, textures and unique configurations. They will lay out a tile rug pattern to perfection, as we opted to do in this timeless bathroom (pictured above)."

Walmart's FloorPops Virgin Vinyl Grey Remy Peel & Stick Floor Tiles would look great with white metro designs.

Mindy O'Connor Social Links Navigation Principal and founder, Melinda Kelson O'Connor Architecture & Interiors A registered architect in Pennsylvania, Melinda O’Connor is the principal of Melinda Kelson O’Connor Design Architecture & Interiors, a Philadelphia-based architecture and interiors studio. She offers a thoughtful approach to the needs and wishes of her clients and the inherent potential of the architecture they live in.

6. Source a colorful rug for a decorative feel

(Image credit: Molly Mahon)

If you're living in rental, re-tiling your small bathroom floor won't be an option. Instead, consider a fabulous rug. For a more muted approach, try the dusty pink bath mat available from Saks Fifth Avenue.

Textile block designer Molly Mahon, says, "For me, the bathroom is about creating a warm, cozy, and inviting space in which to unwind and relax. Using different textures adds depth and warmth, and there should be no exception for a bathroom floor — this is where I am barefoot most!

"A rug takes the chill out of a cold winter's day and adds a wonderful sense of comfort. I had this rug (pictured above) made in Varanasi, and we now offer a lovely selection of colorful rugs all hand woven in chunky cotton, super soft and can go in the machine."

Molly Mahon Social Links Navigation Founder and textile block designer, Molly Mahon Studio Molly Mahon Studio began, in 2012, as a passion project, but is today a global lifestyle brand whose mission is to keep the art of block printing alive. Molly Mahon Studio is still very much a family-run business and holds traditional values to the fore.



Self-adhesive Achim Nexus Self Adhesive Vinyl Floor Tile, Saddlewood Shop at Walmart Price: $19.36 for 20 tiles

Size (in): 12 x 12 These wood effect tiles can be used in any room of the house, simply peel and stick on to a flat and dry surface. Tactile List Cotton Reversible Bath Rug, Pink Shop at Wayfair Price: $17.99 Size (in): W17 x L24 This pastel pink cotton bath rug will be cozy when you get out of the bath. Authentic Pebble Stone Mosaic Tiles, Beige, Tan, Brown, Mesh Sheets Shop at Amazon Price: $87.50 for a box of 5 Size (in): 12 x 12 These porcelain pebble mosaic tiles are waterproof, stain-resistant and heat-resistant.

7. Pick a graphic design

(Image credit: Demi Ryan)

You don't need to go all out with bright and bold flooring for your small bathroom, a subtle graphic design feature will work just as well.

A floor design in two subtle colors will have an elegant feel, and help a small and dark space feel lighter.

Murphy, principal of Demi Ryan says, "Geometric flooring tiles can add visual interest and depth to a small bathroom by drawing the eye and creating the illusion of more space.

"Additionally, the geometric patterns can lend a modern and dynamic touch to the overall design, making the bathroom feel more vibrant and stylish."

Michelle Murphy Social Links Navigation Principal, Demi Ryan Versatile, bold, and refusing to be boxed into one style or aesthetic, Michelle Palmer Murphy of DEMI RYAN is a designer to watch. Originally from New York and now based in Chapel Hill, NC, Michelle is branching out all across the United States, and her work is getting national recognition.

8. Opt for stripes for a statement look

(Image credit: Otto Tiles / Olivine Design / Rachael Smith)

For a truly beautiful bathroom floor opt for a striking design — and take it halfway up the wall too. This helps to distract the eye from the size of your space whilst adding color and pattern to your scheme.

Damla Turgut, founder of Otto Tiles & Design, explains, “Bold enough to be eye-catching while not being overly fussy, the stripe is the easiest way to inject a client’s personality into residential projects. We’ve seen great examples recently that take the humble stripe and turn it into something a little more striking — combining horizontal with vertical, or mixing and matching different colours to create something more unique.

"It's one of those patterns that really can be used anywhere in the home too, but we know it works particularly well in colorful bathroom to add character to an often forgotten space."

Using the same material on both the floor and walls creates a seamless and cohesive look explains Jason Cherrington, director, Lapicida. He adds, "This can make the bathroom feel larger and more unified. Continuity like this eliminates visual interruptions and can contribute to a sense of spaciousness."

Wayfair's Hudson Tangier Porcelain Arabesque Mosaic Floor & Wall Tiles would give you a cohesive, bright geometric pattern you can easily extend from the floor the the walls, and comes in 15 colorways.

Damla Turgut Social Links Navigation Founder, Otto Tiles Born and raised in Istanbul, Turkey, Damla Turgut turned her passions for art, design and her homeland into a career, launching Otto Tiles & Design in 2015. Her London-based company has three showrooms and the tiles she designs are handmade in Turkey by skilled artisans using traditional methods. She remains creative director at the helm of Otto Tiles & Design, now trading via a new US website.

Jason Cherrington Social Links Navigation Director, Lapicida Jason Cherrington founded Lapicida in 1984 and he's a leading expert on natural stone, marble, and new generation surfaces such as porcelain and ceramic.

9. You can't beat the look of marble

(Image credit: Lapicida)

There's nothing more stunning than a bathroom with marble floor and walls – whatever sized space you have. For a small bathroom use large scale tiles to give the illusion of more footage.

"Light-colored marble (or marble-effect porcelain as shown in this image), such as white or cream, can visually expand the space in a small bathroom. Light hues reflect more light, making the room feel larger and airier which is especially beneficial in bathrooms with limited natural light sources," says Jason Cherrington.

If you can, take it up the walls, but equally, marble looks fabulous with a white or off-white scheme.

Jason adds, "It can act as a neutral backdrop, allowing you to introduce accents or fixtures in bolder colors without overwhelming the space."

On a budget? Check out Amazon's FloorPops Cameron Peel & Stick Floor Tiles, White, that look like marble.

10. Get crafty with floor boards

(Image credit: Annie Sloan)

If you love a touch of DIY, then consider painting your floor, this works well if your surface is flat, and can be used on wooden floorboards.

Make sure you pick a good quality floor paint and follow the instructions on the tin. We like Amazon's Rust-Oleum 365932 Floor Coating Base Coat Greige Paint.

If you're feeling extra creative, match your floor color to your tub!

Having a small bathroom does not mean you can't have a really fabulous floor, in fact, you can really make an impact because you don't need to fork out on a huge space so you can invest on creating a design that you love.

Bathroom flooring can help make a small space feel larger as well as being striking and statement making.