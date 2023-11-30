How to style a small bedroom accent chair for a statement that's equally chic and functional

Yes, there is a way to style a small bedroom accent chair that doesn't include a week's worth of laundry and forgotten accessories. Chances are, if you're working with limited space and haven't tidied up that growing pile of sweatshirts, you might not have seen said chair in quite some time.

We are here to change any messy ways and reshape the idea of this bedroom accessory. Even if you have to be mindful of furniture placement and storage availability, there is a way to make this work in your sleep space — and we'll prove it to you.

All small bedroom ideas need a cute accompaniment, so why not start with a chair? With the proper embellishments and thoughtful styling, you'll have a look you'll love in no time.

How to style a small bedroom accent chair: designers spill

Perhaps you've just finished a deep clean of your small bedroom, or maybe you're searching for a few small bedroom flooring ideas in hopes of a refresh. Whatever the reason, the pros are making a strong case for the accent chair.

"It doesn’t take much to make it come to life," insists designer Nicole Cullum, founder of Color Caravan. With some smart moves, she believes it can transform into "a styled look that you can use to relax in comfort." We're all for that.

1. Accessorize

While an accent chair might not offer quite as much in the way of room compared to your small couch, trust us when we say it's begging for some frills.

"If you’re using the chair to cozy up to a book or journaling, add a cozy knitted throw and a smushy pillow you can cuddle into alongside a petite side table," says designer Jessica Brigham.

Well, we'd be lying if we said we hadn't already been eyeing a few throws...

2. Find a chair with its own style

If you ask designer Artem Kropovinsky, chairs utilize plenty of of creativity and can make a statement all on their own.

"Buy a fashionable but practical accent chair for a smaller room," he tells Real Homes. "A colorful or uniquely designed chair can be an element itself, or even a work of art."

Likewise, Brigham believes chairs "speak volumes all on their own with color, texture, and shape." Might as well utilize those features, right?

3. Keep it decluttered

When figuring out how to declutter a small bedroom, start with one of the pieces that needs the most love: the chair. Remember its function.

"If you have an accent chair in your bedroom, make sure it doesn’t end up as a wardrobe," says Laura Price, founder of The Home Organisation. "It's not a place to store tomorrow's outfit or fresh washing, otherwise the room just ends up with constant clutter. An accent chair is as much a piece of decor as it is a chair, so always keep it clutter free!"

4. Style around the chair

Whether you're trying to create a nook for reading, or if you're planning to carve out a place beneath your vinyl wall to sit and listen to tunes, make sure the nearby vicinity represents what you love.

"Style around an accent chair with pretty but practical items like adding a mixed-media, metal and marble drink table, a magazine holder for books, an adjustable floor lamp, and of course a European cashmere fur throw for the chair itself," recommends Ursula Carmona, HomeGoods style expert and the host of Table Wars: The Look For Less on HGTV GO.

FAQS

Where to put accent chair in small room? In a small room, accent chairs should be placed around objects like nightstands and plants to create a little corner separate from the rest of the bedroom. Typically, styling around and above it will add some flair. According to our sister site, Homes & Gardens, you don't want to place an accent chair too close to the wall.

What to pair with an accent chair: what are good style tips? Interior designers suggest pairing an accent chair with complementary textures in throw pillows and blankets. Nearby, you can have a nightstand for convenience, so that you can rest a book or a cup of tea nearby while you're lounging. Plants are a go-to accessory, and you'll want to think vertically: are you putting a mirror above the space, or perhaps wall art.

