How to get rid of pink mold — an expert guide to banishing bathroom bacteria

How to get rid of pink mold like a pro

When deep cleaning your small bathroom, knowing how to get rid of pink mold is key. From prep to prevention, and the bacteria-busting steps in between, our experts have you covered.

What is pink mold?



Despite its name, pink mold isn't a mold, but an opportunistic bacteria — Serratia marcescens. It thrives in damp environments and often appears as pinkish-orange spots on surfaces like shower walls, grout, and silicone seals.

While it's not usually harmful to healthy individuals, it can trigger respiratory issues and should be removed promptly.

Will Cotter, of HappyCleans, says, "Serratia marcescens is a sneaky airborne bacterium that loves nothing better than to find a comfy spot, usually in the bathroom. Here, it gets exactly what it needs to stick around — calm water, some air, and a regular supply of soap and shampoo leftovers."

Though commonly referred to as "pink mold", Serratia marcescens can sometimes vary in colour.

Will says, "Don't be fooled by the name — this pink stuff might not always be pink. In most households, you'll find it as a slimy buildup, and its hue can range from pink to orange, or vibrant red, depending on factors including the room's temperature."

Whatever the exact shade, pink mold is treatable with simple homemade solutions, a little elbow grease, and these three expert steps.

1. Get prepped

Clear the area you'll be cleaning, and if any of your removable items have pink mold on as well, set them on a paper towel and clean them along with the affected area in step two.

Open windows or turn on ventilation fans for good airflow during the process.

To get rid of the pink mold effectively, you'll need a few items to hand:

2. Initial Scrub

Though many skip straight to step three, which can prove very effective on its own, we advise starting with a blast of baking soda over the affected area.

Though there are many ways to use baking soda for an extra sparkle in your home, in this instance it plays a vital role in lifting the mold before you scrub away.

Hometalk DIY expert, Amy Poulton, says, "The Serratia marcescens biofilm can be difficult to remove, so it's a good idea to use a gentle abrasive, such as baking soda, as a first step.

"Mix a quarter cup of cup baking soda with a tablespoon of liquid dish soap to create a paste with a runny consistency. Dip a soft-bristled brush into the mixture and apply to the pink mold, scrubbing it away. Start at the highest point and work your way down. Rinse or wipe the debris with a wet towel."

If you use them, learn how to clean microfiber cloths so they retain their absorbency.

3. Disinfect

Once you've scrubbed away the pink mold, it's time to disinfect the area to kill any remaining bacteria and prevent regrowth.

Vanessa Bossart, founder of GreenTerra Cleaning, says, "When it comes to those inevitable encounters with pink mold, a mix of equal parts white vinegar and water is your perfect, eco-friendly weapon. Sprayed generously and left to sit before scrubbing, this method respects our environment while effectively blitzing bacteria."

Spray the affected areas generously and wait at least 15 minutes to kill the mold. Alternatively, you can use a commercial mold and mildew cleaner.

There are many brilliant mold sprays out there, but our experts recommend the Method Eucalyptus Mint Bathroom Cleaner from Amazon, or the Clorox Clean-Up Cleaner & Bleach Spray from Target. Be sure to check and follow the manufacturer's instructions.

Scrub your chosen solution away with a brush, then rinse the area thoroughly with clean water to remove any cleaning solution or residue. Finally, dry with a paper towel to ensure any remaining moisture is soaked up, and bin the rags.

Vanessa adds, "We've had fantastic results with these simple steps.”

4. Prevention

Once you're clear of pink mold, you'll want it to stay that way. These simple steps will prevent pink mold from returning.

Since pink mold thrives in damp environments, seal tiles with grout and use silicone sealant (we recommend waterproof Loctite clear silicone sealant from Amazon) to touch up any areas in need and prevent moisture from seeping in and providing a breeding ground for mold.

You'll also want to keep surfaces dry as possible when not in use. Wipe them down after use and ensure good ventilation. Exhaust fans increase airflow in humid areas and dehumidifiers reduce moisture levels — but opening a window post-shower does the trick, too.

Lastly, and most importantly, incorporate regular cleaning into your routine to prevent mold buildup.

Karina Toner, of Spekless Cleaning, adds, "On top of ensuring proper ventilation, regularly clean and dry surfaces prone to mold growth, such as shower curtains, tiles, and grout lines, to eliminate moisture and organic matter.

"Method Antibacterial Bathroom Cleaner (available from Amazon) is a highly effective product for preventing and removing pink mold. Its antibacterial properties help kill mold and mildew while leaving behind a refreshing spearmint scent. Plus, it's environmentally friendly and safe to use on various surfaces."

Armed with your new knowledge, our step-by-step instructions and prevention tips, you can bid farewell to pink mold and enjoy a cleaner, healthier bathroom.

