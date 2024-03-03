How to clean a faucet head — 4 budget-friendly ways

Learning how to clean a faucet head the right way can make all the difference in your kitchen or bathroom. It's a small detail but once you notice yours is looking a little grimy, it's time to get to work.

Thankfully you don't need to replace the attachment or call in professionals. Cleaning a faucet head is actually pretty easy to do if you have a few key household ingredients and tools to hand, our pros advise.

Our cleaning experts have shared their tips and tricks so you can get started on cleaning your house with some easy steps.

How to clean a faucet head with ease

Before you get started, you'll need to make sure you have all the best cleaning supplies on hand to get the job done. If you're always running out of cleaners and dish soap, consider a cleaning supplies subscription so you're prepared for anything.

Once you're ready to go, get started on cleaning your kitchen or bathroom faucets with a few simple tips.

1. Vinegar soak

One easy way to make a faucet head sparkle again is to clean it with vinegar. "Fill a plastic bag with white vinegar and immerse the faucet head in it. Secure the bag around the faucet head with a rubber band and let it soak for one to two hours. The acidity of the vinegar helps dissolve mineral deposits and grime," says Angela Rubin, a cleaning expert from Hellamaid.

You can stock up on vinegar by ordering some online, like this gallon of distilled vinegar, available on Amazon.

Angela Rubin Social Links Navigation Cleaning Specialist from Hellamaid Angela Rubin works at Hellamaid, a top-rated cleaning company in Canada. Hellamaid are industry experts specializing in residential and commercial cleaning services.

2. Baking soda

The best way to clean a faucet head may be hiding in your kitchen cupboard. Cleaning with baking soda is a great budget-friendly solution to so many household jobs. You can also snag a bulk supply online, such as this 2.7lb bag of Arm & Hammer baking soda from Amazon.

"Create a paste with baking soda and water. Apply the paste to the faucet head and let it sit for 15-20 minutes," says cleaning expert, Karina Toner. "The mild abrasive nature of baking soda helps scrub away stubborn deposits. Use an old toothbrush to scrub the faucet head gently, focusing on crevices and nooks."

Karina Toner Social Links Navigation Operations Manager Karina Toner is a cleaning expert and the Operations Manager at Washington D.C.-based Spekless Cleaning.

3. Citric acid

While not as common of a cleaning agent, citric acid can be really helpful in breaking down stubborn debris. "If your faucet head is heavily coated with mineral deposits, try soaking it in a solution of water and citric acid."

Citric acid, which is found in lemon juice, effectively breaks down calcium and lime buildup. "Simply mix a few tablespoons of citric acid with warm water and soak the faucet head for one to two hours before rinsing," adds Angela.

If you're not sure where to get citric acid, you can order this Simple Nature citric acid from Amazon, which should last quite a while.

4. Boiling water

Keep it simple with a soak in some boiling water — as budget-friendly as possible!

"Remove the faucet head and place it in a bowl. Pour boiling water over it to loosen remaining deposits. Repeat the process if necessary. This method is effective for removing mineral deposits that may be blocking the flow of water," says Karina.

To prevent nasty build-up, make sure you're looking after your faucet head regularly. "Prevent mineral buildup and grime by regularly wiping down the faucet head with a damp cloth or sponge after each use. This simple step helps remove surface dirt and prevents the buildup of hard-to-remove stains," says Angela.

Make it a part of your usual cleaning routine, especially when cleaning a bathroom as the faucet can build up residue and stains.