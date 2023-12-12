When it comes to knowing how many Christmas decorations should you add to a small space, it can be difficult to determine exactly how many you might need.

On the one hand, you want to give the space a festive feel, but on the other you don't want to overwhelm the space, making it feel cluttered. Admittedly, the task can be more challenging than you might think.

The reality is that however you want to decorate your small space for Christmas, it's not always easy to determine how many decorations are too many, or how to tell when the space looks overly cluttered. The good news is that if you're smart about your approach to determining how many decorations you need for a small space, you can ensure that your festive setup looks chic and stylish.

How many Christmas decorations do you need in a small space?

Whether you already have a specific Christmas color scheme in mind or you’re unsure about the theme that you want to follow, you’ll want to ensure that you know the perfect amount of Christmas decorations to add to your small space without making it feel cluttered.

Keep the environment clutter-free

When it comes to decorating a small space, it's important not to overfill the space that you have.

Jenny Dreizen, Co-Founder of Fresh Starts Registry, says: "When decorating a small space for Christmas, I always recommend striking a balance between festivity and maintaining a clutter-free environment."

Whether you're decorating a small bedroom for Christmas or your whole apartment, aim to opt for a more minimalistic Christmas decor setup, rather than overfilling the space.

Jenny Dreizen Social Links Navigation Co-Founder of Fresh Starts Registry Jenny Dreizen is a modern day etiquette expert and COO of Fresh Starts Registry. She has written over 200 scripts to help people support their loved ones in trying times. She believes in meeting people where they are to honor and celebrate them.

Opt for a curated set of decorations

To keep the clutter to a minimum and ensure that you don't use all the space, create a curated set of Christmas decorations for your space.

Dreizen says: “The key is to opt for a curated selection of Christmas decorations that complement the size of the space."

Think of this set like a capsule wardrobe for Christmas: a small selection of Christmas ornaments that perfectly complement each other and can be used to decorate in a diverse number of ways.

Pick a cohesive color palette

For a cohesive look, picking a color palette that works well with the decor of your apartment is important.

Dreizen advises: “Rather than overwhelming the area with an abundance of decorations, choose a cohesive color palette and style that harmonizes with your existing decor."

Whether you're looking for renter-friendly Christmas decoration ideas or you're in need of some dorm room decoration inspiration, it's worth ensuring that you've nailed your color palette.

Incorporate multi-functional pieces

It's easy to assume that the only option when it comes to decor is traditional Christmas decorations, but actually, there are various other options that are worth considering, such as multi-functional pieces.

Dreizen says: “For a cohesive look, consider incorporating multi-functional pieces, such as miniature Christmas trees (like these candy striped minature Christmas trees from Pottery Barn), which can serve as both festive decor and space-saving elements.”

Be mindful of who the space is shared with

If you share your small space with others, such as a shared dorm room, make sure to be mindful of how many decorations you're adding to the space.

Dreizen says: “I always advise people to be mindful of personal preferences and the comfort of those sharing the space. While festive decorations bring joy, it's essential to respect differing tastes and potential restrictions in shared living situations.”

In a shared small space, mini decorations, like this mini pre-lit Christmas tree from Amazon can work perfectly.

Choose subtle touches

In a smaller space, opting to implement more subtle decorations can work extremely well, rather than filling the space with more obnoxious decor.

Dreizen says: “Opt for subtle touches like scented candles (this Neom Cozy Nights candle from Amazon is perfect for this), minimalist ornaments, or wall-mounted decorations to add holiday charm without overcrowding the limited space.”

FAQs

How can I tell if I have too many Christmas decorations? If you find that your small space feels overly full of Christmas decor, then this might be a sign that you've got a few too many decorations on display. In this case, it might be worth taking the time to reduce the number of decorations that you have in your small space.

How can I reduce the number of Christmas decorations I have on display? If you want to reduce the amount of Christmas decorations that you have on display, a good place to start is by selecting a cohesive theme and color scheme to use. Then, once you've chosen the color scheme and theme, you can remove any decor that doesn't fit both.

When it comes to how many Christmas decorations you should add to a small space, knowing how to determine the ideal amount can be more challenging than you would think.

Admittedly, there’s no set number but if you’re living in a smaller space, it’s a good idea to limit the amount of decorations you put up, to prevent your home from looking cluttered.