How do you style a boring small bathroom? Designers explain how to be "creative and resourceful"

The question: "How do you style a boring small bathroom?" might be on your mind if you've stepped into yours recently and felt a little uninspired.

If so, we've got you covered with advice from interior pros who have designed beautiful bathrooms in the past. Stepping up their texture game and switching out old hardware are just a couple of tricks they use to bring life into dull spaces.

For those looking for small bathroom ideas that aren't drastic but will have a big impact, these expert tips and tricks may be just what you've been looking for.

Whether you’re a homeowner or looking for renter-friendly small bathroom refreshes, there are so many ways you can make your space more exciting.

Our designers have recommended specific buys to match their advice, which we have shopped throughout.

1. Add indoor plants

One of our favorite ways to life and freshness to your small bathroom is by bringing in one of the best indoor plants.

“Choose low-maintenance varieties like pothos, snake plants, or ferns that thrive in humid environments,” suggests Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.

You can use plants as small bathroom windowsill decor, as a finishing touch on countertops, or even place them on top of floating shelves (the UpSimples Acrylic Shelves from Walmart are sturdy and space-saving) to bring natural beauty into the space.

Live succulent Altman Plants Peregrinus Plant Shop at Walmart Size: Grows to 6 inches

Made from: Natural materials

Price: $22.78 For those venturing into their succulent era as a plant mom, this plant is a resilient starter. We love how it trails, making it a brilliant option for window sills, which need a bit more wow-factor. It is also known as the 'dolphin plant', so it's basically meant to be in a wet place such as the bathroom. Easy to maintain Costa Farms Tall Pothos Shop at Walmart Size (in.): H10 x W9 x L9

Made from: Natural materials

Price: $19.97 Don't have the greenest fingers out there? Pothos plants are super easy to maintain. Our content editor Eve Smallman has had one for five years and says they're a breeze to keep alive (and even thrive from neglect). The heart-shaped leaves will also add some serious cuteness to your small bathroom. Ready to grow Costa Farms Boston Firm View at Amazon Size (ft.): 1-2

Made from: Natural materials

Price: $22.99 Amazon shoppers say this is a healthy and vibrant fern. Just give it two to three cups of water a week and it'll thrive beautifully. We think it would also make a pretty housewarming present for anyone moving into a new apartment, as it will instantly add an eye-catching, fresh touch to a space.

2. Swap out your mirror

If your bathroom mirror itself doesn’t match the fabulousness of the person reflected in it (yes, we’re talking about you), swapping it out for something more stylish may work better.

“It can be textured like rattan, be in a bold color, or even have a classic and vintage look,” suggests Gaia Guidi Filippi, principal designer and owner of Gaia G Interiors.

We also like the idea of going for one with an unusual shape, such as the Au Stuff Cloud Shaped Mirror from Walmart which is made from eco-friendly glass.

Family-owned brand Hamilton Hills Gold Pivot Mirror Shop at Walmart Size (in.): W20 x L30

Made from: Metal

Price: $109.99 Bring elegance into your bathroom with these sleek mirror which looks like vintage-style decor. The backed glass has safety polished edges, so you don't need to worry about you or your family hurting themselves while tilting it. It can also either be screwed onto the wall or hung, making it suitable for homeowners and renters. Spot clean Regina Andrew Plaza Beveled Mirror Shop at Saks Size (in.): H41 x W29 D1

Made from: Resin

Price: $562.50 You probably don't have a lot of wall space in your small bathroom, so it's important to make every piece count. This is why we recommend picking a statement mirror such as this one with a brushed gold-tone finish from Saks. It is a little bit of a splurge, but it's a quality piece that will last you years to come. Sturdy Regina Andrew Sasha Powder Room Mirror Shop at Saks Size (in.): H34 x W22 x D1.5

Made from: Glass, MDF

Price: $375 Regina Andrew designed this mirror, inspired by a vintage piece she found, and gave it a really authentic look and feel. The hand-finished detailing around the edges and the lightly-distressed gold-leaf material both add to its elegance. It would also look brilliant in a Bridgerton-inspired room.

3. Replace fixtures

One key thing to pay attention to when updating an outdated small bathroom and styling a boring small bathroom is any finishing touches such as fixtures.

“Consider replacing faucets and drawer pulls with sleek, cohesive designs that complement your bathroom aesthetic,” says Nina.

She suggests going for matte black or brushed nickel colors (the Ravinte Pulls from Amazon have over 2,000 five-star reviews), as these can add a contemporary touch — ideal for those searching for modern small bathroom ideas.

4. Focus on texture

Renting and can’t change up anything major? Focusing on the textures you can switch up is a fab way to style a boring small bathroom.

Nina says, “Incorporate textured laundry baskets or a plush bath mat to elevate the space without overwhelming it.”

Don’t be afraid to go for these in playful styles — for instance, the tufted Cell Phone Bath Mat from Urban Outfitters is giving us all the 2000s interior design vibes.

5. Use more lighting

You can make your small bathroom look luxe by adding in lots of small bathroom ideas throughout the room.

“Good lighting can make a significant difference when styling a boring small bathroom,” says Nina. “Install task lighting around the vanity mirror, add ambient lighting with wall sconces (the Persus Sconce from Banana Republic will add depth to your bathroom), and apply under-cabinet lighting for an ambient glow.”

If possible, Nina also recommends maximize natural light by keeping window treatments minimal.

You can also learn how to clean a window properly in order to ensure as much light shines through as possible.

Rechargeable Landgoo Motion Sensor Night Lights Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H0.98 x W2.4 x D7.09

Made from: Acrylic, walnut wood

Price: $39.99 for two We've seen these lights all over our TikTok feeds and have them in our baskets. The lights on these are detachable, so you can move them wherever you want to create an atmospheric bathroom. You can grab these individually too, but we like the idea of getting a pair to sit either side of a mirror. Laundry day smell Bath & Body Works White Barn Sun-Drenched Linen Shop at Bath & Body Works Size (oz.): 14.5 oz

Made from: Proprietary fragrance wax blend

Price: $26.95 Whether you have this lit while having a soothing bubble bath or have it on your bath tray as decor, this will add a chic, personal touch to your small bathroom. It has notes of apple alongside a traditional linen fragrance, creating a comforting yet refreshing scent. Lightweight Liz Rattan Flush Mount Shop at Anthropologie Size (in.): H8 x D15

Made from: Rattan, steel

Price: $148 Turn your washroom into a coastal small bathroom oasis by bringing in natural textures, such as with this curved light. Pair it up with a jute bath mat and woven storage baskets to create a coordinated room. Anthropologie shoppers love its unusual yet beautiful design.

6. Choose bright colors

While we love dark small bathroom ideas, if your boring small bathroom is looking drab and dingy, it may be time to brighten it up.

Nina explains, “Light, neutral colors can visually expand a small bathroom and create a sense of airiness.”

She adds, “Opt for soft shades like white, cream, pale gray, or pastels for walls and complement these with tiles and accessories.”

We recommend going for an evergreen white which you can use throughout the home to tie it together, such as the classic Benjamin Moore Simply White that has the slightest hint of warmth.

7. Create a focal point

When all else fails, simply distract away and style your boring small bathroom with just one magical centerpiece.

“Consider a statement wallpaper, a striking mirror, or a decorative backsplash behind the sink,” Nina suggests.

She adds, “Highlighting one area can draw attention away from the overall size of the room.

Keep it simple and chic by bringing in a timeless option like marble, such as the Winette Marble Bathroom Splashback from Wayfair which is resistant to stains, chipping, and abrasions.

By applying just a few of these clever tips, you can style a boring small bathroom so it is beautiful and bougie.

“Be creative and resourceful to make the most of your space and turn it into a sanctuary that reflects your taste and personality,” Nina finishes by saying.

For those who want to make their small bathroom really shine, trying modern small bathroom ideas may also work for you.