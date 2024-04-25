7 sweet and stylish small bathroom windowsill decor ideas that designers say will "create a personalized sanctuary"

We think bringing small bathroom windowsill decor ideas is the perfect way to add finishing touches to your washroom.

If you've got a blank space that's in need of some TLC, we've got you covered with a host of beautiful inspiration from interior designers. From scent-sational candles to vintage jars, there are so many cute choices.

When you're looking for small bathroom ideas, completing your look with complementary additions will add chicness and cohesion.

Beautiful small bathroom windowsill decor ideas

It’s time to transform your tiny space into a focal point with creative and stylish windowsill decor ideas that will add charm and bring colorful small bathroom ideas to life.

1. Indoor plants

You can bring life into your bathroom by adorning your small bathroom windowsill with vibrant indoor plants.

“Choose low-maintenance varieties like succulents, air plants, or pothos plants that thrive in humid environments,” suggests Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.

She continues, “Not only do plants purify the air, but they also infuse the space with a refreshing touch of nature.”

Nina’s suggestions are brilliant for smaller windowsills, but if you do happen to have a larger one, peace lilies (the Costa Farms Peace Lily from Walmart is stunning) also do very well in bathrooms.

2. Apothecary jars

You don’t need to bag new pieces as small bathroom windowsill decor. In fact, pieces with a little age have plenty of character.

Nina explains, “Add some vintage charm with apothecary jars filled with colorful bath salts, decorative marbles, or seashells.”

She continues, “These glass jars not only serve as charming decor but also offer practical storage for small bathroom accessories.”

You can seek these out at secondhand furniture stores and thrift stores to find your new bathroom treasure. Or, you can always grab a fresh one, such as the Threshold Glass Jar from Target.

3. Candles

You can turn your small bathroom into a spa by adding one or two of the best candles onto your windowsill.

Nina suggests, “Opt for sleek candle holders in metallic finishes or delicate glass votives for a tad more sophistication.

“You can also utilize the windowsill to show an array of uneven-length candles for soft, relaxed lighting while taking evening bubble baths,” suggests Artem Kropovinsky, interior designer and founder of Arsight.

It’s also a good idea to choose soothing scents, such as the pretty La Jolie Muse Lavender Candle from Amazon.

4. Coastal-inspired decor

Embrace coastal small bathroom ideas by decorating your small bathroom windowsill with beach-inspired items.

Nina says, “Place a collection of seashells, coral pieces, or driftwood on a tray or in decorative bowls.”

She continues, “Incorporate soft blues, sandy neutrals, and aqua hues to evoke a serene seaside retreat.”

We like how the picture above has created a windowsill with a pink vanity (the Roundhill Furniture Moniya Wood Vanity from Walmart is similar) to create extra decorative space to add these elements.

5. Decorative tray

Making sure your small bathroom windowsill is as functional as it is fab is key to making the most of the little space you have.

Nina says, “Keep your bathroom essentials organized and stylish by placing them on a decorative tray on the windowsill.”

She explains, “Arrange items like hand soap, lotion, a small vase of flowers, and a scented diffuser on the tray for a cohesive and functional display.”

Artem also suggests rolling up hand towels (the Room Essentials Hand Towel set from Target is just $3) and adding these on to make your small bathroom feel luxurious and hotel-like.

6. Mirror

Making the most of natural light is always useful in the bathroom, as it makes it a lot easier to see when doing your skincare or makeup routine.

“Enhance this and make your small bathroom look bigger by incorporating a mirror on the windowsill,” Nina says.

“The mirror will not only serve a practical purpose but also add depth and sophistication to the space,” she adds.

Nina suggests choosing either sleek and modern mirrors in geometric shapes or classic round designs. For example, the Rotatable Handheld Mirror from Walmart is similar to the one pictured above.

7. A statement piece

If you’re really struggling for space for your small bathroom windowsill decor, it’s a good idea to pick one piece with all the wow factor.

“Choose one statement object, such as a sculptural vase or a one-of-a-kind artifact to attract the eyes,” Artem suggests.

The Vella Wide Vase from Banana Republic is striking but is also a beautiful neutral color, which is perfect for making a small bathroom look brighter.

Dressing up your small bathroom windowsill is a wonderful way to express your creativity and enhance the overall ambiance of the space.

“Experiment with different textures, colors, and themes to create a personalized sanctuary,” Nina finishes by saying.

Once you’ve styled up your windowsill, you might want to move onto small bathroom wall storage ideas, as these will allow you to add even more cute touches to your compact space.