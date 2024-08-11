How to get rid of ants in a garage — 6 steps to a bug-free space

If a sudden infestation threatens to spoil your summer, you may want to know exactly how to get rid of ants in a garage.

Our industry pros reveal the six straightforward steps to banishing ants for good.

Knowing how to identify pests in your home is just the start — the key is knowing exactly how to get rid of them.

Get rid of ants in a garage like a pro

Getting rid of ants in a garage involves a systematic approach that tackles the problem from its roots to ensure they don’t return. Just as with getting rid of ants in a kitchen, a few simple steps will see you right.

From locating the source to securing the garage perimeter, our expert guide will walk you through restoring your pest-free space — and preventing future infestations.

1. Find the source

The first step towards eliminating your ant infestation is identifying the entry point to your garage.

Karina Toner, operations manager at Spekless Cleaning, says, " Inspect your garage thoroughly to locate where the ants are entering. Look for ant trails, which can lead you to their nest or entry points.

"Pay close attention to cracks, crevices, and gaps in walls, floors, and the garage door. Use a flashlight, if necessary, to check dark corners and behind stored items."

Exactly in line with the reasons why ants come into the house, ants typically enter garages in search of food, water, or shelter, so pay close attention to any dark areas, damp spots, or food sources.

Karina adds, "When you do find the source, it's really important that you don’t disturb the trail or the nest until you have a plan in place, as this could cause the ants to spread to other areas."

2. Clean the space

Once the source is found, clean the space thoroughly. Garages often accumulate dirt, spilled food, and moisture, all of which attract ants.

Vanessa Bossart, founder of GreenTerra Cleaning, says, "Sweep and vacuum the garage floor thoroughly to remove crumbs, spills, and debris. Clean up any spills immediately, and make sure your trash cans have tight-fitting lids.

"Store pet food or other potential attractants in sealed, airtight containers. By eliminating food sources, you reduce the reasons for ants to invade your garage in the first place, making it less attractive to them."

A simple 1:1 mixture of water and vinegar usually does the trick well when cleaning your garage. This Good & Gather White Distilled Vinegar from Target comes with great reviews.

Karina adds, "Avoid using sugary or scented cleaners, as these can attract more ants."

Fragrance-free Raid Ant & Roach Insect Killer Spray Shop at Target Price: From $5.99

Size: 15.5 or 35 fl. oz This spray's special formula kills ants and other pests on contact and keeps killing with residual action for up to four weeks. Effective on variety of bugs including ants, roaches, and household spiders, it comes with great reviews. 2 fl oz Spring Valley Australian Tea Tree Oil Shop at Walmart Price: $7.88

Size: 15.5 or 35 fl. oz Tea tree oil is great for repelling all kinds of insects, including ants — plus it smells great. Affordable and safe on skin, it can be mixed with water to form a repellent spray, or dropped into a diffuser for a fresh-smelling garage space. 6% acidity Aunt Fannie's Cleaning Vinegar Shop at Amazon Price: $13.99

Size: 32 fl. oz This extra-strength vinegar is great for household jobs, but mixed with water can also prove a really effective ant deterrent. Stock up on this hard-working ingredient for cleaning and pest-repelling. It's perfect for getting rid of flying ants, too.

3. Seal entry points

After cleaning, it's time to seal the entry points.

Tommy Mello, founder of A1 Garage Door Service, says, "Inspect the garage for cracks or gaps in walls, doors, and windows. Use caulk or weatherstripping to seal these entry points, preventing ants from re-entering. This not only helps keep ants out but also improves the overall insulation of your garage."

This DAP Alex Fast Dry White Silicone Caulk from Walmart is great value and dries within 20 minutes. This Stockroom Weather Stripping Foam Seal Strip Insulation Tape from Target provides reliable protection for doors and windows. For an alternative, try this HOMWMPA Garage Door Seal from Amazon.

4. Apply ant bait

Next, apply ant bait strategically.

Tommy says, "Place ant bait stations in areas where you’ve seen ant activity. These baits contain poison that ants will take back to their colony, effectively eliminating the source. Follow the instructions on the product label for best results."

Karina recommends these Terro Store Liquid Ant Bait Stations from Amazon, which boast more than 100,000 five-star reviews from happy customers.

Tommy recommends these Ortho Home Defense Bait Stations from Amazon, adding, "These are cheap and discreet, so can be placed out of sight in your garage."

Be patient, as it might take a few days for the bait to work fully.

5. Secure the perimeter

Of the many ways for keeping pests out of your home and garage, securing the perimeter of your garage is among the most essential.

Create a barrier around the outside of the garage by using ant repellents, insecticide or natural deterrents like diatomaceous earth or citrus peels. Trim back any vegetation that touches the garage, as plants can provide a bridge for ants to enter.

Karina recommends Ortho Home Defense Insect Killer for Indoor & Perimeter, available from Target. She says, "This product creates a long-lasting barrier that keeps ants and other insects out, providing up to 12 months of protection indoors."

For a chemical-free alternative, Vanessa prefers diatomaceous earth and essential oils. She says, "Natural deterrents are safe for use around pets and children and can be an effective way to prevent future ant invasions without harsh chemicals.

"Sprinkle diatomaceous earth around the perimeter of the garage and near entry points. You can also create a barrier using essential oils like peppermint or tea tree oil by mixing them with water and spraying around the garage."

Vanessa recommends Harris Diatomaceous Earth Crawling Insect Killer from Amazon, adding, "This natural product is great for creating a barrier that ants won’t cross. It’s safe to use around pets and children and provides a chemical-free solution to keep ants out of your garage."

6. Monitor and repeat

Monitor the situation and be prepared to repeat the process if necessary. Even after taking these steps, ants might still find their way back. Regularly inspect the garage for new signs of ants and reapply bait if needed.

Tommy says, "Keep an eye on the affected areas for any signs of returning ants. You may need to repeat the baiting process to ensure complete elimination. Be patient, as it may take a few days to see results from baiting."

Keeping the space clean and sealed will help reduce the likelihood of a recurring problem. Regular maintenance and vigilance are key to keeping your garage ant-free.

Meet our experts

Karina Toner Social Links Navigation Operations manager Karina is an Operations Manager at Spekless Cleaning, a respected cleaning company operating across multiple US states. She has more than 10 years cleaning experience and is an expert in professional cleaning solutions and helping clients with sustainable and effective cleaning.

Vanessa Bossart Social Links Navigation Founder of GreenTerra Cleaning Vanessa Bossart is founder of GreenTerra Cleaning, which has made more than 28,000 American homes sparkle and aims to redefine cleanliness as the cornerstone of healthy, sustainable living. With 18 years’ experience in the cleaning industry, Vanessa is passionate about promoting eco-friendly cleaning practices.

Tommy Mello Social Links Navigation Founder of A1 Garage Door Service Tommy Mello is a a home improvement and DIY expert, and the founder of A1 Garage Door Service, a $100M+ home service business. Founded in 2007, A1 Garage Door Service has become a home service industry leader.

So there you have it — how to get rid of ants in a garage. By following these six simple steps, you can effectively manage and eliminate ants from your garage, creating a cleaner and more comfortable space.

