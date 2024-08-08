How to keep spiders out of the garage — 4 ways to keep creepy crawlies at bay

Knowing how to keep spiders out of the garage is key in those summer months when those creepy crawlies come out to play.

Our industry experts reveal their four top tips for keeping arachnids away.

When it comes to identifying bugs in your home and garage, you'll want to act fast. From using essential oils to introducing natural predators, read on for our pros' top tips for maintaining a family-friendly space, free of pests...

1. Seal entry points

Just as with stopping spiders from coming into the house, the first step to keeping spiders out of your garage is to seal any entry points.

Inspect the garage thoroughly for cracks, gaps, and holes in the walls, doors, and windows.

Tommy Mello, founder of A1 Garage Door Service, says, "After inspecting thoroughly, use caulk to seal any openings around windows, doors, and foundation cracks. Weatherstripping can also be applied to garage doors to create a tight seal. This works because it eliminates the physical pathways that spiders use to get inside, making it much harder for them to find a way in."

This DAP Alex Fast Dry White Silicone Caulk from Walmart is great value and dries within 20 minutes. This Stockroom Weather Stripping Foam Seal Strip Insulation Tape from Target provides reliable protection for doors and windows. Tommy also recommends this BOWSEN Heavy-Duty Universal Garage Door Bottom Seals Weatherstrip Kit from Amazon, saying, "These kits help ensure your garage door seals tightly, preventing spiders from getting in. They’re easy to install and can also improve energy efficiency by keeping out drafts."

Pay special attention to areas where pipes or cables enter the garage, as these are common entry points for spiders.

Eco-friendly Rocicmhy Store Charcoal Color Window Screen Mesh Shop at Amazon Size: H36 inches x W100 feet

Price: $40.79 This affordable, fiberglass, charcoal-color window mesh is ideal for keeping flies and spiders out of your garage. The mesh is highly transparent, providing excellent visibility and good ventilation while keeping insect intruders out so you won't stop light coming in while keeping spiders out. Waterproof Gorilla White Caulk & Seal Industrial Sealant Shop at Walmart Size: 10 fl oz

Price: $9.84 This super-strong sealant is great for stopping spiders from creeping into your garage. Ready for water exposure in just 30 minutes, this waterproof sealant is mold and mildew resistant. Plus, it won't yellow, shrink, or crack over time. Cordless Greenworks POWERALL Leaf Blower Kit Shop at Target Size (inches): H10.6 x W7.3 x 36.1D

Price: $159.99 A cleaner yard is less appealing for spiders which can help reduce the amount arriving at your garage door. This high-power leaf blower is perfect for clearing your yard by blasting away hiding spots and shelter. It boasts variable speed settings of up to 110mph and up to 30 minutes of continuous power.

2. Use essential oils

Essential oils can be a natural and effective way to repel spiders.

Vanessa Bossart, founder of GreenTerra Cleaning, says, "Spiders are known to dislike the strong scent of certain essential oils, making them an excellent natural deterrent.

"Simply mix a few drops of essential oil — such as peppermint, tea tree, or eucalyptus — with water in a spray bottle. Spray this mixture around the perimeter of your garage, paying extra attention to corners, windowsills, and doors. Reapply the spray every few weeks or after heavy cleaning or rain.

"The potent smell of these oils overwhelms the spider’s senses, discouraging them from entering the area. Unlike chemical repellents, essential oils are safe for use around pets and children, making them an eco-friendly option."

Reapply the spray every few weeks or after cleaning to maintain its effectiveness.

Minty scent Brooklyn Botany Peppermint Essential Oil Shop at Amazon Price: $9.99

Size: 4 Fl Oz Peppermint oil is a great choice for pest control that smells great. Sourced in India, this peppermint oil can also be used in your hair to combat a dry scalp. It's great for pest control, as one user said, "I use this as a bug repellent during the summer and it works better than I expected." Herbal scent Handcraft Blends Eucalyptus Essential Oil Shop at Amazon Price: $9.99

Size: 4 Fl Oz Prefer something a little earthy? Eucalyptus oil has a bold, herbal smell that many find relaxing. It's great at repelling spiders and other bugs. The amber glass bottle keeps out UV rays, so if you decide to use it around the perimeter of your garage, it will protect the oil from degrading in sunlight. Lemony scent Handcraft Blends Citronella Essential Oil Shop at Amazon Price: $9.99

Size: 4 Fl Oz Citronella is a great choice if you're looking for a bright and fresh smell that spiders won't like. The lemony, grassy aroma helps repel insects from your garage. This bottle from Handcraft Blends is Amazon's #1 bestseller in essential oil singles with over 100,000 ratings averaging at 4.5/5 stars.

3. Introduce natural predators

Introducing natural predators can help control the spider population in and around your garage. Birds, lizards, and certain insects like ladybugs and wasps are natural enemies of spiders.

Encourage these predators by creating a garden environment that attracts them. For example, by adding flowers that attract birds and beneficial insects can create a natural balance that keeps the spider population in check. However, be mindful of not attracting other pests in the process.

4. Maintain cleanliness

A clean garage is less attractive to spiders.

Vanessa says, "Spiders are attracted to cluttered, dark spaces where they can build their webs undisturbed. A clean, organized garage is less inviting for them.

"Regularly sweep and vacuum the garage to remove dust, cobwebs, and other debris. Store items in sealed plastic containers rather than cardboard boxes, which can attract spiders. Keep the floor clear and remove any unnecessary clutter, particularly in corners and along walls where spiders tend to hide."

This IRIS USA Latching Storage Box Set from Wayfair is great for providing secure storage space that spiders can't creep into.

Remember to also ensure that trash is properly sealed and disposed of regularly.

Vanessa adds, "A clean, well-organized space offers fewer hiding spots for spiders. By eliminating clutter and regularly removing webs, you’re making your garage a less attractive environment for them to settle in."

Meet our experts

Tommy Mello Social Links Navigation Founder of A1 Garage Door Service Tommy Mello is a a home improvement and DIY expert, and the founder of A1 Garage Door Service, a $100M+ home service business. Founded in 2007, A1 Garage Door Service has become a home service industry leader.

Vanessa Bossart Social Links Navigation Founder of GreenTerra Cleaning Vanessa Bossart is founder of GreenTerra Cleaning, which has made more than 28,000 American homes sparkle and aims to redefine cleanliness as the cornerstone of healthy, sustainable living. With 18 years’ experience in the cleaning industry, Vanessa is passionate about promoting eco-friendly cleaning practices.

So there you have it — four expert-approved ways to keep spiders out of your garage. By sealing entry points, using essential oils, encouraging natural predators, and maintaining cleanliness, you can create an environment that is less appealing to spiders.

