How to permanently get rid of ants in a kitchen — 6 steps to a bug-free space

Knowing how to get rid of ants in a kitchen will ensure you can relax again and eat in peace. These pests can be a stubborn pain around food sources, especially in the warmer months, so we asked the pros the best way to get rid of them.

Finding any kind of unwanted critter in the home can be a shock and it can be hard to know where to start mid ick-fest. But fear not! Our experts have revealed the six simple steps to get rid of your unwanted guests.

Now you've identified bugs in your home, learn how to stop ants in their tracks and ensure they don't return with our cleaning and pest-control experts' guide to an ant-free kitchen.

How to get rid of ants in a kitchen like a pest-control pro

How best to get rid of ants in a kitchen will depend a little on which of the 13,000+ different species you're up against. Flying ants require their own battle plan, for example.

Still, our experts have suggested straightforward steps that should see you right against most of the usual suspects — and suggested some handy products from trusted retailers to use in the process.

1. Clear your kitchen



Ants are drawn to food, so before launching your offensive, it's crucial to eliminate anything in your kitchen that might be attracting them.

John Target, founder of Target Pest Control, says, "First things first, clear out your kitchen. I'm talking a full sweep — leave no crumb behind. Ants are here for the food, so your mission is to cut off their supply.

"Start with wiping down all surfaces. A solution of equal-parts vinegar and water isn't just for show — it disrupts the pheromone trails ants leave for their buddies."

The Good & Gather Distilled White Vinegar from Target is a high-quality option and rated five stars by thousands of shoppers.

John Target Social Links Navigation Owner & Founder of Target Pest Control With more than 18 years in the pest control industry, John Target knows all the tips and tricks to achieving a bug-free life. His team of trained technicians specialize in freeing homes from unwanted wildlife, including insects and rodents.

2. Seal entry points

Once you've cleared away potential food sources and any loose debris (don't forget to vacuum behind the fridge and under furniture too), it's time to locate and seal off the ants' entry points.

Carefully examine the perimeter of your kitchen, including windows, doors, and any cracks or crevices in walls or flooring. Ants can squeeze through tiny openings, so be thorough in your inspection.

John says, "Ants can find their way through the tiniest of gaps. Caulk is your best friend here — use it to fill any cracks or openings around windows, doors, and floors. It's not just about blocking their current paths; it's about preventing future unwelcome visitors too."

The GE Advanced Silicon Caulk from Amazon works well for kitchens, is water, shrink and crack proof.

3. Invest in repellants

Once you've sealed off your kitchen as best you can, the next step is try ant repellants.

Cleaning expert Vanessa Bossart say, "Natural deterrents can create an invisible barrier that repel ants without harming your family or the environment. Sprinkling cinnamon, placing cloves, or dabbing cotton balls with peppermint oil around potential entry points can discourage ants due to their strong dislike for these scents."

We recommend Nature's Truth Peppermint Aromatheraphy Essential Oil from Target. Other effective, strong-scented options include white vinegar and red pepper.

Vanessa adds, "We've also had considerable success using tea tree oil as a potent ant deterrent. Mix a few drops of tea tree oil with water in a spray bottle, then spray liberally near all entry points and ant trails.

"This helps keep ants away without resorting to harsh chemicals. Its strong scent disrupts ant pheromone trails and deters their return, making it an excellent addition to your ant-fighting arsenal."

The Fiora Naturals Tea Tree Essential Oil from Amazon is certified USDA Organic and affordable.

Real Homes editor Punteha van Terheyden used her grandmother's trick and successfully used a mix of black pepper and baby powder to repel ants from an entrance point in her kitchen and found it to be cheap and effective.

Vanessa Bossart Social Links Navigation Founder of GreenTerra Cleaning Vanessa Bossart is founder of GreenTerra Cleaning, which has made more than 28,000 American homes sparkle and aims to redefine cleanliness as the cornerstone of healthy, sustainable living. With 18 years’ experience in the cleaning industry, Vanessa is passionate about promoting eco-friendly cleaning practices.

4. Use bait

If you've tried to seal off entry points but those pesky bugs keep coming back, it might be time to try using bait — luring them to a slow-acting poison like boric acid (also known as borax).

DIY expert, Amy Poulton, of Hometalk, says, "Mix a cup of flour and a cup of borax with water until the mixture has a liquid consistency. Decant this into small bowls and place them in target areas. You can also use cotton balls soaked in the mixture in small crevices."

The flour acts as a bait and the borax makes a slow-acting poison for the ants to take back to their colony, disrupting the digestive system of the insects until it proves fatal.

You can buy this Pure Original Ingredients Borax from Amazon. Alternatively, try these pre-made, Borax-containing Terro Ant Killer Liquid Ant Baits from Target.

If boric acid isn't your bag, however, you can try sugar and Vaseline to bring about a sticky end.

Amy adds, "Fill a container halfway with petroleum jelly, then mix in a little sugar. The sugar is the bait and the ants will get stuck in the Vaseline."

This 100% Pure Petroleum Jelly from Target should do the job nicely, alongside a sprinkle of Unpretentious Powdered Sugar from Amazon.

Check bait stations regularly and replenish them as needed. It may take some time for the poison to take effect, so be patient and continue to bait the ants until they're eradicated.

Amy Poulton Social Links Navigation Editor at Hometalk Amy Poulton is editor and home-improvement expert at Hometalk, the world’s largest home DIY community. It has 150,000 tutorial videos on everything from cleaning to decor, providing inspiration and expert guidance to more than 21 million members.

5. Try ant killing products

If bait isn't working, or you prefer a more direct approach, you can also get rid of ants in a kitchen by repelling or eliminating them.

One effective method is diatomaceous earth, a natural substance that kills ants on contact.

We recommend the Harris Diatomaceous Earth from Amazon — it's OMRI listed for it's organic content, and the company donates 10% to local causes. Plus, it has garneered 4.5 star reviews and more than 10,000 happy shopper reviews.

Simply sprinkle the product where ants are active, such as along their trails or near their nests. The fine powder penetrates the ants' exoskeletons, causing them to dehydrate and die.

While diatomaceous earth is non-toxic to humans and pets, it can be irritating if inhaled. Wear a mask when applying and avoid direct contact with skin.

Though there are many other ant-killers available online, including Raid Ant & Roach Killer from Target, Amy advises a homemade ACV spray as a safe alternative.

Amy says, "Simply mix two cups apple cider vinegar, two tablespoons liquid dish soap, and two tablespoons baking soda, then transfer the mixture into an industrial spray bottle. This solution kills the ants but also eliminates their scent trails for others to follow."

We recommend the Heinz All Natural Apple Cider Vinegar from Amazon.

6. Keep the kitchen clean

Once you've successfully eliminated the ants from your kitchen, it's essential to maintain a clean environment to prevent their return. Make it a habit to clean up spills and crumbs immediately after cooking or eating. Regularly sweep and mop floors to remove any food residue that may attract ants.

Focus on common problem areas by learning how to clean stove tops, microwaves, toasters, and fridges. Take particular care to empty and clean your trash can regularly. Keeping these areas clean and free of crumbs can help deter ants from returning.

Finally, store food carefully in airtight containers to prevent ants from detecting and calling their colony to potential food sources.

Vanessa says, "Ants are in constant search for food and water, so it's vital to eliminate these attractants by storing food carefully and maintaining a rigorous cleaning schedule.

"Wipe down all kitchen surfaces with a homemade solution of water and vinegar to dissolve food residues and sugary spills that ants find irresistible. Emphasize cleaning under appliances and in corners where crumbs tend to accumulate."

By following these six essential steps, you can rid your kitchen of ants and keep them at bay for good.

