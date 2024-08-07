The 5 most common pests to protect your home and yard from in fall

When the weather gets cooler and the leaves get crunchier, different pests can try to invade your home and your backyard.

It's a good idea to know what these are, so you can take effective steps to deter them and get rid of them if they do cause a problem. Mice, spiders, and even ladybugs are just a few of the critters that can appear this season.

If you've been identifying bugs in your home throughout the year and want to keep an eye out for these and larger pests in the fall, these are all worth watching out for.

1. Mice

With the temperature dropping in the fall, mice will aim to go inside your house in the hopes of seeking shelter.

“Mice can actually damage your home, usually by chewing and destroying anything that remotely resembles food or nesting material,” says Brett Bennett, pest control expert and director of operations at PURCOR Pest Solutions.

To prevent them from getting in, close up any cracks and gaps around your windows and doors, as they can squeeze through the tiniest of openings.

You can do this with sealant, such as the GE Advanced Silicone Caulk from Amazon which is waterproof and shrink-proof.

2. Spiders

While spiders can enter your home throughout the year, they will start coming inside more in the fall.

“This is because they’ll be searching for new sources of food once bugs become less plentiful outdoors,” explains Brett.

While they won’t damage your home, they can be a hassle when they invade your space, especially thanks to the webs they weave.

You can get rid of them by decluttering your home, as they love to hide in messy, cluttered spaces. Plus, you can use an extendable duster like the Cleanse Home Microfibre Duster from Walmart to tidy up webs in hard-to-reach places like ceilings.

3. Wasps

Wasps and yellow jackets can be especially problematic in the fall, as they can become aggressive around people and food sources.

“As plants die back and animals start migrating or going dormant for the fall, yellow jackets quickly find themselves with limited food options at a time when they're trying to get as many calories as possible to help them survive the winter,” explains Jeremy Yamaguchi, CEO of Lawn Love.

He continues, “The best bet for discouraging them at this time of year is traps. Because they're so hungry, baiting a yellow jacket trap with something sweet will usually fill it up in a hurry.”

Or, you can grab a ready-made trap, such as the Rescue VisiLure TrapStik from Amazon, which has a bright color that also lures carpenter ants.

No matter what you choose, make sure you regularly maintain the trap throughout the season to keep numbers in your yard down.

4. Cluster flies

These flies can creep in through windows and doors, laying eggs in your home and creating a never-ending cycle of flying pests in your home.

“Certain types of flies such as cluster flies tend to emerge in the fall, so you might begin to notice flies indoors again even once temperatures outside are cool enough to discourage other types of these nuisance bugs,” says Brett.

The easiest way to remove them is by using a bug spray, such as the Mighty Mint Gallon Bug Spray from Amazon which is a bestseller and is made from natural substances. Or, you can always make your own homemade bug spray.

5. Ladybugs

While I agree that ladybugs are totally cute, they can actually become a pain when they invade your homes in large numbers.

“They’re just looking for a cozy spot for the winter, but they can be bothersome and leave behind yellow stains,” explains Brett.

You can repel them by using natural repellents like citrus peels and cloves to keep them from coming in, as well as using sealant to make sure they don’t creep through any cracks.

By finding out which pests can invade your home and yard in the fall, you can ensure that you take the appropriate steps, like sealing and decluttering, to ensure they can’t settle into your space.

