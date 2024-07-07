How to stop spiders getting in the house — pros reveal the best ways to keep these creepy crawlies firmly out

Is there anything worse than finding an eight-legged and very unwanted guest in your bedroom just as you're about to turn in for the night? I hate it too and as the allocated spider-catcher in my home thanks to a squeamish wife, I've realised stopping spiders getting inside in the first place is much less stressful than trying to capture intruders.

I spoke to home and cleaning experts for their tips and they've come to the rescue with six brilliant strategies from mesh screens to lowering the lights to keep spiders away.

What's better than knowing how to get rid of spiders? Keeping them out in the first place.

1. Install mesh screens

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Installing mesh screens on windows and doors is a simple yet effective way to keep spiders and other insects out.

Ensure your screens are in good condition, with no holes or tears that spiders can crawl through. Opt for fine mesh screens to block even the smallest spiders and other pests from entering your home, especially if you cool down your house by keeping windows or doors open.

Tommy Mello, founder of A1 Garage Door Service, says, "Mesh screens are particularly effective because they block entry points for spiders while being relatively easy to install and maintain.

"Ensure there are no gaps around the edges, as even small openings can allow spiders to get through. Measure the dimensions of your windows and doors carefully, purchase screens that fit, and secure them tightly with a screen frame kit or adhesive strips.

"Regularly inspect and repair any tears or damage to the screens to maintain their effectiveness."

Tommy recommends the Saint-Gobain ADFORS Extra Strength Window Screen from Amazon. He adds, "This quality product is durable, easy to install, and provides excellent protection against spiders and other insects."

2. Seal gaps

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Much like how ants come into the house, spiders can also enter through tiny cracks and gaps around your home.

Inspect your exterior for any potential entry points, such as gaps around windows, doors, and utility pipes. Use caulk or weatherstripping to seal these openings. Pay special attention to the foundation and basement, as these areas are common entry points for spiders.

I found the sealant at the bottom of our front door frame had come out when I caught a spider there recently so I filled it immediately to stop a repeat invasion.

Tommy says, "Sealing gaps and cracks around your home is crucial for keeping spiders out, especially the joro spider, which is known for seeking entry points into homes.

"Inspect your home's exterior, paying close attention to areas around windows, doors, utility openings, and the foundation. Use caulk or weatherstripping to seal any gaps or cracks you find."

Tommy recommends the GE Advanced Silicone Sealant from Amazon for its weather-resistance and long-lasting seal. It is white though, so if you'd like a more invisible finish, opt for the Gorilla Waterproof Caulk and Seal in clear on Amazon.

Tommy adds, "For larger gaps, consider using expanding foam sealant. This method is effective because it eliminates the small openings that spiders love. Sealing gaps and cracks can also improve your home's energy efficiency by reducing drafts."

The Wurth Expanding Foam Sealant from Walmart is ideal for larger gaps and shoppers rate it a 4.5/5, often commenting in their reviews how easy it is to use on big gaps, and that the foam dispenser is controllable, which will help minimize waste and mess.

3. Clean your home's perimeter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Maintaining a clean perimeter around your property is another important way you can keep pests out of your home.

Karina Toner, operations manager at Spekless Cleaning, says, "Reducing outdoor clutter decreases the number of spiders around your home that could potentially move inside. Keep the perimeter of your home clean by removing leaves, grass clippings, woodpiles, vegetation, and other debris."

Karina recommends the BLACK+DECKER 3-in-1 Electric Leaf Blower, Vacuum and Mulcher from Amazon. This versatile machine is powerful and light, helping you establish a clear perimeter with ease, and leaving nowhere for spiders to hide as they try to find a gap or opening to crawl into your home.

When attending to the area around your home, it is also worth trimming shrubs and trees away from the house to eliminate bridges spiders can use to creep into your home.

Cordless Greenworks POWERALL Leaf Blower Kit Shop at Target Size (inches): H10.6 x W7.3 x 36.1D

Price: $159.99 This high-power leaf blower is perfect for clearing your yard and making the area less appealing to spiders by blasting away hiding spots and shelter. It boasts variable speed settings of up to 110mph and a 24-Volt lithium-ion battery that provides up to 30 minutes of continuous power. Waterproof Gorilla White Caulk & Seal Industrial Sealant Shop at Walmart Size: 10 fl oz

Price: $9.84 This super-strong sealant is great for stopping spiders creeping into your home. Ready for water exposure in just 30 minutes, this waterproof sealant is mold and mildew resistant and won't yellow, shrink or crack over time. Eco-friendly Rocicmhy Store Charcoal Color Window Screen Mesh Shop at Amazon Size: H36 inches x W100 feet

Price: $40.79 This affordable, fiberglass, charcoal-color window mesh is ideal for keeping flies and spiders out of your home. The mesh is highly transparent, providing excellent visibility and good ventilation while keeping insect intruders out so you won't stop light coming into your home in your pursuit of keeping spiders out.

4. Choose lighting carefully

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Outdoor lights attract insects, which in turn attract spiders. To reduce this tast meal for spiders, minimize the use of outdoor lights near entry points, and use yellow or sodium vapor lights that are less appealing to insects.

James Heartquist, homes expert at Modern Property Solutions, says, "Outdoor lighting can attract insects, which in turn can attract spiders looking for food. Joro spiders are particularly known to hunt prey, so they will follow any insects attracted into your home.

"By keeping outdoor lighting to a minimum or using motion-activated lights, you can reduce the number of insects near your home, thus making it less appealing to spiders. Additionally, using yellow-tinted bulbs can help, as they are less attractive to many insects."

James recommends UNILAMP Yellow LED Bug Light Bulbs from Amazon. He says, "These are a great, energy-efficient and long-lasting solution for discouraging insects and, consequently, keeping spiders away.

"With a lifespan of 20,000 hours, these lights are a reliable investment that won't need frequent replacement. Most importantly, they deter insects, which is key to keeping spiders at bay."

Whatever lighting you opt for, ensure window blinds or curtains are drawn at night to prevent indoor lights from attracting insects and spiders.

5. Grow eucalyptus

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Eucalyptus is a natural spider repellent. Consider planting eucalyptus near entry points around your home or placing eucalyptus branches indoors.

As with cinnamon, the strong scent of eucalyptus deters spiders and adds a pleasant aroma around your home.

James says, "Eucalyptus plants are known for their strong scent, which is unappealing to spiders — planting them near entryways can act as a natural repellent, deterring spiders from entering your home. Alternatively, spray eucalyptus essential oil in all potential entryways for spiders."

You can make a pungent spray using two cups of water and 10-20 drops of essential oil. James recommends this Organic Eucalyptus Essential Oil from Amazon for its pure, but potent formula.

6. Prevent hitchhikers

Spiders often hitchhike into homes on items brought inside, such as boxes, firewood, and plants. Inspect these items carefully before bringing them indoors.

James says, "Joro spiders are notorious hitchhikers. To keep them at bay, it's crucial to meticulously inspect any boxes, bags, furniture, and other items before bringing them into your home.

"This is particularly important after engaging in outdoor activities like camping, as these items can inadvertently become carriers for these arachnids. By taking the time to thoroughly check and clean your gear, you can prevent these unwelcome guests from establishing themselves in your living space."

Shake out shoes, bags, and clothing that has been drying outside to ensure no spiders are hiding within. It's also a great way to spot and get rid of roaches.

Meet our experts

Tommy Mello Social Links Navigation Founder of A1 Garage Door Service Tommy Mello is a a home improvement and DIY expert, and the founder of A1 Garage Door Service, a $100M+ home service business. Founded in 2007, A1 Garage Door Service has become a home service industry leader.

Karina Toner Social Links Navigation Operations Manager at Spekless Cleaning Karina Toner is operations manager at Spekless Cleaning, which prides itself on exceptional cleaning, professionalism and client satisfaction. With over a decade of hands-on experience in the cleaning industry, Karina specializes in providing expert, tailored advice for clients on natural cleaning methods that prioritize both effectiveness and sustainability.

James Heartquist Social Links Navigation Homes Expert at Modern Property Solutions James Heartquist is Homes Expert at Modern Property Solutions. With over two decades of experience in the housing industry, James is well-versed in the myriad challenges homeowners face — whether navigating the complexities of home warranties, implementing effective pest control strategies, or understanding the financial implications of property investment.

So there you have it — six smart ways to stop spiders getting into your house. By implementing these simple strategies, you can create a spider-free environment in your home.

Next, check out how to get rid of ants in your backyard.