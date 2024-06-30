Amazon's pest control bestsellers will keep your house bug-free all summer long

Banish creepy crawlies with Amazon's pest control bestsellers. These top-rated home products will help combat everything from roaches to ants and more.

I trolled through hundreds of pages on Amazon to pick out the best-selling products that really work to get rid of those bags once and for all. I found sprays, traps, and more that receive thousands of highly-rated reviews from customers dealing with pest issues.

Amazon's pest control bestsellers

As the months start to warm up, you may have noticed bugs coming into your home. While it's never nice to have to combat these pests, the first step in getting rid of them is to know what you're working with. Once you identify the bugs in your home, you can make a B-line to Amazon to snag the appropriate solution.

Why Amazon? They have hundreds of options when it comes to pest control products, with everything from electric lanterns to sticky traps. I took a look at Amazon's bestsellers — an award brands can't pay for — to find the best of the bunch.

Check out the Amazon pest-control bestsellers, highly rated by shoppers. You'll be able to get rid of bugs for the summer in no time.

Amazon's #1 bestseller

When looking for things that repel pests, you're best bet is to start off with highly-rated products to know they really work. Snagging the top pick of the bunch is a great way to avoid making any pest control mistakes, like misusing traps.

So who's the star of the show? Amazon's number-one bestseller in pest control products is the Zevo Flying Insect Trap with over 100,000 purchased in the past month. That's a lot of dead flies!

The frying insect trap works by plugging it into an outlet, attracting flies to the specially designed blue and UV light. They then get caught on the sticky tape inside the trap.

With over 23,000 ratings, shoppers praise the subtle appearance, easy assembly, and how well it works. "I bought these and it works really well. The blue light base lures the pests in and the sticky pad captures them without me having to worry about randomly walking into or onto a sticky mess," says one shopper in a review.

Two pack Zevo Flying Insect Trap Shop at Amazon Price: $36.97

Size(in.): 4.5L x 3.3W x 7H This highly-rated insect trap comes with two plug-in bases and two refill cartridges. It works on flies, fruit flies, gnats, bees, and any other flying insects wreaking havoc on your home. The easy no-mess tab allows for fuss-free removal, simply swap out the adhesive backing when it fills up.

More Amazon pest control bestsellers

There's plenty more pest control where that came from. Trying to get rid of ants in your kitchen? Set some liquid ant bait traps to eliminate the entire colony. Maybe you're eliminating cockroaches from the nooks and crannies around the house. You're going to need a super-powered spray to kill them on contact.

Whatever your pest problem is, I have curated brilliant Amazon solutions to help you quickly to banish those bugs. Here are some other top-ranking products loved by customers, with great reviews and buyer ratings.

12 ant bait stations TERRO T300B Liquid Ant Killer Shop at Amazon Price: $13.98 Listed as Amazon's number one bestseller in pest control baits & lures, these liquid traps are the perfect solution to get rid of ants in a kitchen quickly. As worker ants discover the bait, they trek the poison back to the rest of the colony to eliminate the whole thing, resulting in a mass reduction of ants in just a few days. With 4.5 stars and over 160,000 ratings, shoppers swear by these traps. "This product is by far the best ant product I have ever used in my life," says one reviewer. Outdoor GOOTOP Bug Zapper Shop at Amazon Price: Was $59.99 , Now $39.99 Looking to combat outdoor pests? This lantern is the number one Amazon bug zapper. It's great for getting rid of mosquitoes, horseflies, moths, wasps, and more. The blue-violet light attracts flying insects and the high-voltage electric grid kills them on contact. It's a good solution if you prefer to avoid using potentially harmful chemicals around kids or pets. With over 15,000 ratings, one shopper says, "This bug zapper has proven to be incredibly effective. It attracts and eliminates a large number of bugs every night, significantly reducing the number of bites and nuisances we experience." Fragrance-free Raid® Ant & Roach Killer Spray Shop at Amazon Price: $9.12 You can't go wrong with Raid, a highly-rated insecticide spray you can use indoors and outside. The powerful ingredients kill insects on contact including ants, roaches, waterbugs, silverfish, beetles, earwigs, and spiders. With over 7,000 five-star ratings, one customer wrote, "No fragrance is a huge plus as it does not irritate nose, sense, or give me a headache. Additionally, no smells make it appear you haven't sprayed insecticide in your home which is great if you have people over and don't want to let them know you have a bug problem. Plus it keeps killing bugs for weeks." RH editor Punteha used this product to stop an ant infestation a week ago and it was extremely effective, killing them within minutes and stopping them coming back.

Have pests taken over your backyard? We found an Amazon backyard bug spray to fight off mosquitos, ticks, carpenter ants, earwigs, lady beetles, and more. It's approved by gardening experts for clearing up the whole yard. Your home will be pest-free inside and out in no time.