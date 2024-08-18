How to get rid of centipedes — 5 steps to a critter-free home

Centipedes are unsettling creatures to find in your home, with their many legs and quick movements. Although they are generally harmless and even beneficial in controlling other pests, their presence can be alarming.

Our experts reveal the five simple steps to rid your home of these unwanted guests.

Knowing how to identify bugs in your home is just the beginning. Getting rid of centipedes involves a combination of preventing their entry, eliminating what attracts them, and maintaining an environment that discourages their presence...

1. Seal entry points

As with getting rid of ants in a kitchen, sealing entry points is a key first step to preventing centipedes from invading your home. Like ants, centipedes typically enter through small cracks, gaps, and openings around windows, doors, and foundations.

Wells Ye, founder of Fresh Tech Maid, says, "Examine the exterior of your home thoroughly. In the areas encompassing windows, doorways, foundations, or any other potential openings."

Seal cracks in walls and around windows using caulk, and consider installing door sweeps to eliminate gaps under doors. Repair any damaged screens on windows and ensure that vents are properly covered.

Wells adds, "Weatherstripping or expanding foam can also be used to good effect."

This DAP Alex Fast Dry White Silicone Caulk from Walmart is great value and dries within 20 minutes. This Stockroom Weather Stripping Foam Seal Strip Insulation Tape from Target provides reliable protection for doors and windows.

By blocking these access points, you can significantly reduce the likelihood of centipedes finding their way inside.

2. Eliminate food sources

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If centipedes are invading your home, it may be because other bugs are already there.

Lina DaSilva, founder of Toronto Shine Cleaning, explains, "Centipedes feed on smaller insects such as spiders, ants, and termites, so it's crucial to eliminate all food sources that may be attracting these bugs into your home.

"Regularly clean and vacuum areas where crumbs or food particles may accumulate — such as kitchens, pantries, and dining areas — and keep all food in the refrigerator, freezer, cupboards, or sealed containers."

This Fullstar Food Storage Containers Set from Walmart is perfect for sealing up your food and removing any attraction for critters. The pack includes 24 containers with lids, plus marker pens for easy labeling.

3. Reduce humidity

Centipedes thrive in damp, humid environments, so reducing moisture in your home is key to making it less appealing to them.

Ensure that your bathroom, basement, and other damp areas are well-ventilated. Use dehumidifiers to lower humidity levels, and fix any leaks in pipes, faucets, or the roof. Pay attention to areas where water might accumulate, such as under sinks or around windows, and take steps to keep them dry.

Wells recommends the NineSky Dehumidifier for Home, available from Amazon, saying, "This excellent dehumidifier effectively removes moisture from the air by using semiconductor condensation technology, which has silent operating properties." This slick-looking product also has an internal light feature, with seven color options.

Reducing humidity not only discourages centipedes but also helps prevent the growth of mold and mildew.

4. Use natural repellents

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For those who prefer a non-chemical approach, natural repellents can be effective in keeping centipedes at bay.

As with getting rid of cockroaches in the bedroom, essential oils like peppermint and eucalyptus can make a very effective natural repellent. Mix them with water in spray bottles — such as these LiBa Glass Spray Bottles from Walmart — and you're away.

Well says, "Oils like peppermint, tea tree, and citronella are known to stun centipedes. In a spray bottle loaded with water, utilize a couple drops of natural ointment to splash around your home. This not only acts as a repellent but smells great too!"

Additionally, diatomaceous earth, a natural powder, can be sprinkled around entry points and damp areas to deter centipedes. Wells recommends Harris Food Grade Diatomaceous Earth from Walmart, saying, "This naturally occurring insecticide is a natural substitute for chemical pesticides, particularly for those concerned about the health of pets and children."

Minty scent Brooklyn Botany Peppermint Essential Oil Shop at Amazon Price: $9.99

Size: 4 Fl Oz Peppermint oil is a great choice for pest control that smells great. Sourced in India, this peppermint oil is great for repelling centipedes and other pests from the home. Herbal scent Handcraft Blends Eucalyptus Essential Oil Shop at Amazon Price: $9.99

Size: 4 Fl Oz Prefer something a little earthy? Eucalyptus oil has a bold, herbal smell that many find relaxing — ideal for banishing centipedes whilst helping you sleep well. Lemony scent Handcraft Blends Citronella Essential Oil Shop at Amazon Price: $9.99

Size: 4 Fl Oz Citronella is a great choice if you're looking for a bright and fresh smell in the home that pests won't like. The lemony, grassy aroma comes with great reviews.

5. Maintain cleanliness

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Consistent cleanliness is crucial in preventing centipedes from taking up residence in your home.

Dispose of trash promptly, and store food in sealed containers to avoid attracting insects that centipedes feed on. Regularly clean and vacuum floors, especially in areas where centipedes are likely to appear, such as basements and bathrooms. Check our expert guide on the best vacuum cleaners to buy in 2024.

Lina adds, "Removing clutter is another key step. Centipedes like to hide in dark, cluttered areas, so clearing the floor space of basements and closets will mean fewer places to hide for both the centipedes themselves and the other bugs they like to prey upon."

By maintaining a clean and dry environment, you can significantly reduce the chances of centipedes becoming a problem in your home.

Meet our experts

Wells Ye Social Links Navigation Founder of Fresh Tech Maid Wells Ye is the brains behind Fresh Tech Maid — a respected, Chicago-based home cleaning service that boasts more than 10,000 happy clients thanks to more than 50,000 successful cleans.

Lina DaSilva Social Links Navigation Founder of Toronto Shine Cleaning Lina DaSilva is founder of the award-winning Toronto Shine Cleaning. With over 10 years' industry experience, she specializes in residential cleaning and home organization. Lina's venture focuses on offering living wages and empowering homeowners to enjoy cleaner, more organized spaces.

By addressing the factors that attract centipedes, you can enjoy a home that is both comfortable and free from these unwelcome guests.

Next, check out how to get rid of ants in a garage.