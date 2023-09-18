Apartment decorating tips that have save our team's rentals

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Are you about to move into your first apartment and looking for some decorating tips that will help you make your first place feel like home? Then you've come to the right place.

The reality is that knowing where to start with a new apartment can feel a li’l overwhelming, especially when you’ve never had to decorate anywhere (besides your bedroom) before. I really feel you on this. You want to create a beautiful space that is the epitome of your personality but you just don't know where (or how) to start.

I’ve been where you are, so to help make the process of decorating your first apartment as fun and free from stress as possible, I’ve consolidated all of the Real Home team’s very best apartment decorating tips.

Best first apartment decorating tips the Real Homes team swears by

Moving into your first apartment is hella fun but also, it can be rather overwhelming. Not sure where to start with the decor and design? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

1. Opt for peel and stick wallpaper

Naturally, you want to make your space feel like your own (and we encourage you to do so) but what you don’t want to do is make the whole apartment decorating process harder than it needs to be. Hence our ecommerce editor Christina recommends saving yourself the stress of using traditional wallpaper and instead opting for peel-and-stick wallpaper (like this herringbone wallpaper from Amazon). FYI, it tends to be more budget-friendly, easy to apply, and it won’t damage your walls (or upset your landlord).

2. Hold onto your dorm fairy lights

You might be tempted to throw out your old dorm fairy lights (this 12-pack of fairy lights from Amazon are my go-to) but our social media editor Nishaa recommends keeping hold of them.

She says: “These dorm decor staples are super-versatile and will also brighten up your apartment. Consider placing them in tinted glass vases, draping over your full-length mirror, or saving for the holiday season!”

Fairy lights not doing it for you? Check out our guide to all the best renter-friendly lighting ideas.

3. Utilize Command strips

Invest in Command hooks or strips. This might sound hella basic but hear us out on this because it's a hack worth knowing. Command hooks work, so it makes sense to utilize them when hanging things in an apartment.

Staff writer Ever says: “ Command strips and hooks have made such a difference to my rental! I've hung up so many wall art pieces using Command strips, and they've all lasted for a good couple of years without falling down.

"I've also stuck a Command hook at the back of my door, and then looped my wreath thread over the top of my door to hang it neatly, without damaging the door paintwork."

4. Pick functional furniture

Our editor-in-chief Melissa recommends investing in furniture that is actually functional.

She says: “I had the crappiest little couch for a while and it was pretty useless. It wasn't comfortable and made the room look weird. I ended up saving up and buying a nice couch (like this super cute pink couch from Target) that was perfectly cushioned, fit my personal decor style, and served as a space where guests could sleep too!”

5. Don’t rush the decorating process

It’s easy to want to make your new place feel amazing instantly, but don’t make the mistake of rushing to decorate.

Melissa recommends that you take your time decorating your apartment and says: “I've rushed into buying decor in many of the apartments I've lived in and wasted a lot of money on items I didn't really love or didn't actually work in my space. Don't put pressure on yourself to make your apartment perfect in a matter of days or even months. Take your time curating!”

7. Nail the lighting

It’s such a simple thing but get the lighting in your apartment wrong and it can significantly impact how the space looks (and feels). So, as Melissa recommends, it’s essential that you get the lighting right.

Melissa says: “Nothing brings you down more than coming back to a dark and dingy space or something with fluorescent lighting. Living in a strange city for the first time, I found my space felt so sterile and gave me the ick when I flicked the switch on. Find lamps or cozy lights that are enough for reading and hanging out but make your space feel like home. You'll be blown away by the difference it makes. This is super important for city living when you want to escape the hustle.”

For sourcing more affordable furniture, Melissa also recommends looking on Facebook Marketplace and other secondhand sites.

She says: "This is especially useful when you live in a city! So many people just need to get rid of items quickly and they're often new or barely used."

FAQs

How should I go about decorating my first apartment? Take your time with choosing a decor style and theme. Don't rush the decorating process. If your apartment is a rental, be creative with the approach that you take with decor. Don't make the mistake of doing anything that will annoy your landlord or lose your security deposit.

Which room should I start decorating in my new apartment? The room you choose to start decorating should be the room that you use the most. That way, even if you only get one room decorated, you will end up loving the space that you use the most.

Moving into your first place comes with a lot of stress so knowing how to approach the process of setting up your space and making it somewhere that feels like home is important. Now all you need is some cute furniture for your place.