12 furniture pieces that are super cute for small-spaces

When furnishing a small space, picking pieces that are too clunky will quickly make it feel cluttered, cramped, and just generally off. And that’s just not the vibe we’re going for!
So, what kind of furniture should you be seeking out? Well, I’d definitely recommend maximizing your space by prioritizing height over width, as well as looking for any dual-purpose pieces where possible. And to help get you started, I’ve gone ahead and found twelve examples that check all my boxes.
Whether you’re trying to sort out your dorm room, studio, or small apartment, you can count on these pieces of furniture to not take up too much precious space — but also still make a stylish statement. Because the aesthetic is obviously still the most important thing to consider!
Furniture pieces for small spaces
$99
For the babes who love modern decor, this sleek piece of furniture would make the perfect side table or nightstand. It’s made from stylish and durable powder-coated metal, has two sturdy square tiers that’ll provide useful storage space, and even comes with optional wheels if you want to turn it into more of a trolley.
$35
Especially when used vertically, cube organizers not only provide ample storage space but can also double up as a divider or partition wall in a room that could do with a little more separation. To make the whole set-up a little more suited to your aesthetic, simply style it fabric storage bins in a color or pattern that works with the space.
$118.86
Gorgeous, gorgeous girls have more jewelry and make-up than they have space for on their vanity. It’s just the way it is! But this genius mirror armoire solves that problem, because it’s got ample storage space inside for all your cosmetics and accessories. Great for renters, it can be easily hung over a closet door — so there’s no need to get the toolkit out.
$88
Tall and slender, this beautiful floor lamp checks quite literally all of my boxes. It’s got different tiers for storage, takes up minimal floor space, and will fit perfectly in any corner, thanks to its square base. And if you’re after a slightly more high-tech version, it’s also available to buy with integrated USB charging ports.
$14.99
If your bathroom cupboard isn’t quite up to the task of storing all your skincare products, then this cart is what you need. Super narrow, she’s perfect for storing skincare products, toiletries, and odds and ends like hand towels — and she’ll squeeze perfectly into any small spaces. And let’s be honest — she’s just cute AF!
$50.99
Designed with shoes in mind, this tiered stand is perfect if your hallway is lacking the floorspace for a traditional shoe rack. It’s got space for seven pairs of standard size shoes — but could alternatively be used to display small plants, or store bathroom products, if you’d prefer.
$119.99
Dealing with tiny living room? Then swap the standard rectangular coffee table for this lightweight nesting pair. Their irregular shape makes them easy to arrange together — but you can also easily tuck away the smaller one if you’re particularly short on space, or use them individually if you’re in need of more than one table.
$21.94
Great for small bedrooms, this spacious ottoman has plenty of room for storing your things — but also doubles up as a great foot rest, vanity stool, or even a sturdy seat for guests. It comes in loads of different styles, but I think this white boucle finish with the yellow smiley face emblem is super on-trend.
$79.90
Whether you choose to use it as a desk or a vanity, this clever Murphy desk is ideal if you’re after something that can be easily tucked away when not in use. Completely customizable, you can choose from ten unique wood finishes, and even pick the exact length and width that would work for your space. Now all you need is a super cute stool…
$36.87
It would just be wrong to not include a classic steel utility cart in a round-up of furniture that’s great for small spaces. One of the most versatile things you’ll ever buy, this three-tier cart can be used as anything from a bedside table to a spot for storing your desk accessories and stationery when you’re working from home.
$79
Boasting a trio of slatted shelves, and a beautiful and sturdy bamboo frame, this gorgeous ladder storage shelf would make an elegant addition to any home. Ideal for people (like me) who have far too many plants, this ladder offers the perfect vertical storage solution for displaying all your precious babies.
$75
Whether you use it as a makeshift window seat, place it at the end of your bed, or pop it at the kitchen table, this sturdy wooden bench offers a relatively affordable way to add some extra seating. Best of all, it’s also got a handy storage spot that’s perfect for artistically displaying books, or just hiding away any clutter.