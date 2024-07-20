7 kitchen countertop color ideas designers say "will infuse your kitchen with tons of personality”

Looking to shake things up with your kitchen countertop choices? Whether you're craving a bold, dramatic statement or just want to subtly explore something a little more unique, kitchen design has evolved far beyond the days of monochrome and muted tones.

These days, kitchens are all about embracing a rich spectrum of colors that cater to every taste imaginable, and choosing the right countertop will make a major style statements, as these seven beautiful ideas from our interior designers show.

Picking the best kitchen countertop color for your space will set the tone for your entire kitchen. While colorful cabinets are popular and therefore abundant, tracking down a vibrant kitchen countertop takes a bit more searching.

1. Aqua

(Image credit: Two Muse Studios)

Aqua is a unique and rarely seen choice in the kitchen, but this beautiful sea-green marble brings a polished and fresh look to an otherwise neutral space. Paired with cabinets in a similar shade and sleek stainless steel accents, this kitchen exudes a cool, clean vibe that's ultra-luxe.

Nina Lichtenstein, founder of Nina’s Home Design, says, “Aqua is an interesting and underused color that really complements white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and light wood accents.”

If you’ve always been color-shy but are looking to introduce soft hues into your home, soothing shades like aqua are a great place to start. This vibrant pop of color adds a unique touch without overwhelming the space. Aqua can fit just as well in a sleek modern apartment as it can in a contemporary coastal home.

2. Blue

(Image credit: Olive & Barr)

Blue has emerged as a popular trend in kitchen design, with cabinetry showcasing a stunning range of shades from soft, dusty blues to deep, rich navies. This timeless color offers a sophisticated touch, allowing homeowners to introduce vibrant hues while maintaining a connection to traditional kitchen palettes of white and gray.

While it's common to see beautiful blue cabinetry paired with classic wood or white countertops, have you considered matching your inky blue cabinets with a countertop in a complementary shade?

For a striking look, try a dark navy countertop with lighter blue cabinetry, or if you're a fan of the coastal kitchen vibe, pair a fresh white kitchen with a bold navy countertop. This combination keeps the design classic while adding a unique twist.

3. Pink

(Image credit: Divine Savages)

This pink-tiled countertop from Divine Savages is a bold choice for a statement kitchen. It brings undeniable warmth to the space and pairs harmoniously with other rich colors, creating a beautiful and unique bohemian feel.

The rarely seen pink countertop in particular, looks stunning when teamed with dark green kitchen cabinets or walls, resulting in a surprisingly balanced color palette. You can wallpaper or paint the ceiling for added depth and drama.

If your heart is set on a pink countertop, unless you’re going full-on Barbie Dream House, opting for a muted or dusty pink shade is key. These softer hues play well with a range of cabinet colors, whether you’re into dark greens or warm woods. Just remember to steer clear of crisp whites if you want to lock in that cozy, inviting feel.

4. Cream

(Image credit: Naked Kitchens)

If you’re looking for something that’s not too clinical but still soft and muted, a cream latte-colored work surface is a perfect choice. It bridges the gap between making a statement and maintaining a cozy, inviting vibe.

And for those who aren't quite ready to dive into bold kitchen colors, going with a cream latte-colored countertop is a great way to step away from the black and white trend. This neutral-toned countertop works beautifully with a wide range of warm kitchen colors.

Think pinks, plums (as shown in the image above), warm oranges, and wood tones from light to dark, they all pair wonderfully with cream.

Cream is incredibly versatile, fitting seamlessly into both modern and traditional kitchen styles and Jerome Bertuglia, owner of Prime Homes Inc agrees. He adds, "It's timeless, low-maintenance, and warms up any kitchen space while pairing nicely with most cabinetry and backsplashes. It's ideal for small kitchens or homeowners looking to create a cozy, warm space."

5. Copper

(Image credit: deVOL)

Whilst copper is technically a material, its color is something really special. Its uniquely rich, warm, orange-y tone adds a warm glow to any kitchen space.

This bold color looks fantastic against brickwork and stone, whilst also pairing well with warm neutrals and other rich tones such as deep blues, greens, and pinks. In fact, there are few colors it doesn't compliment when considering cabinet and wall colors.

What’s really great about copper is its versatility. It fits right in with almost any kitchen style, as long as you match it with the right accessories.

Nina agrees. She adds, "Copper adds a rich, warm glow to any kitchen, offering a unique and luxurious touch. It pairs exceptionally well with wooden cabinetry, black appliances, and earthy decor. One of the great things about a copper countertop is the wide range of complementary accents available to match it, such as lighting fixtures, sinks, and cooker hoods”.

Whether you're into sleek, modern industrial vibes or love the charm of ultra-traditional shaker styles, copper is a surprising all-rounder. Copper is the chameleon of kitchen design!

6. Green

(Image credit: A.S Helsingo)

Just like blue, green kitchens are really taking off thanks to their calming vibes and the way they bring a nod to nature indoors.

A gorgeous green countertop can spread that serene, elegant feeling throughout your kitchen.

Nina says, "Green is an excellent countertop color because it introduces a touch of nature, It's ideal for those who love a natural, organic vibe and suits farmhouse, cottage, or modern eco-friendly kitchens the best. It pairs beautifully with wooden cabinetry, white appliances, and natural decor”.

To keep things balanced, go for lighter green kitchen cabinets, such as the lovely matte sage pictured above to brighten up the space. And if your kitchen opens out into a garden, a kitchen with green countertops can tie the indoor and outdoor areas together beautifully, creating a seamless, harmonious flow.

7. Red

(Image credit: Greg Natale)

For kitchen enthusiasts who crave passion and drama in their space, consider adding a dark red countertop. This color blends elegantly with other shades of red, especially in tone-on-tone combinations, but due to its boldness, it's best paired within its color family or against neutral tones to avoid overwhelming clashes.

A deep burgundy hue introduces a sophisticated, moody vibe to a mature kitchen setting. Alternatively, for a playful approach to incorporating red architect, Pam Hutter of Hutter Architects recommends, "Vibrant red countertops beautifully complement glossy white cabinets, creating a bright, retro-inspired look."

You can also go a bit more subtle by plumping for a lighter colored marble counter with red veining, as pictured in the stunning kitchen above.

Bold countertop colors are ideal for adventurous interior designers. Whether you're fully committed to a colorful kitchen scheme floor to ceiling, or just dipping your toe into moving away from traditional kitchen palettes, exploring bold countertop options can transform your space.