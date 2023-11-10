The Zara Home holiday collection is perfect for your Friendsmas gathering

Entertaining in the near future? The Zara Home holiday collection will score major brownie points with all of your guests for its sophistication (and Christmas charm, of course). 

Getting your house winterized and adding seasonal elements can certainly feel like a  challenge — after all, you're shopping and meal prepping to boot — but we're certain you'll look forward to finding a spot for these festive and elegant items. Some decor can seem over the top (ahem, dancing Santas) but Zara's pieces are anything but kitschy. 

If you're in search of apartment Christmas decor ideas and holiday hosting essentials consider the journey complete. 

A peek at the Zara Home holiday collection

From adorable dinner plates to retro-inspired Christmas tree ornaments, this line offers a little something for everyone, and it'll make your house feel extra cozy, too. Chances are your guests aren't going to want to leave after December 25, and with an aesthetic this cute, we can't blame them. 

(Psst: these hosting hacks for your cutest Christmas dinner yet will be a lifesaver before your guests arrive!) 

What we're shopping

We've honed in on a few things for our wish list, and we'll probably inspire you to add to your cart. 

Prices were correct at the time of publication.

Salted Caramel Scented Candlecozy
1. Salted Caramel Scented Candle

Price: $29.90
Dimensions: 160 G

Kick things off this hosting season with the sweet aroma of caramel and undertones of vanilla, nut butter, and praline. If you weren't looking forward to Christmas dessert before, this home fragrance will change that.

Christmas Bauble Wine Markers that look like christmas ornamentsPack of six
2. Christmas Bauble Wine Markers

Price: $22.90

Keep the Chardonnays and Pinots in the proper place with wine markers inspired by retro-looking Christmas tree ornaments. Festive and convenient!

white cotton and linen christmas napkins with a red flower at the centerPack of two
3. Embroidered Christmas Linen Napkins

Price: $29.90
Dimensions (in.): 17.5 x 17.5

An elegant way to keep tidy at the end of a meal, these simple yet festive Christmas napkins will do the trick. Consider them small kitchen must-haves for the winter months. 

Striped Christmas Bauble LED Light shaped like gold bulbsThree sizes
4. Striped Christmas Bauble LED Light

Price: $35.90 (small), $49.90 (medium), $89.90 (large)
Dimension (in.): 5.51 x 5.51 x 5.31 (small), 7.48 x 7.48 x 7.28 (medium) x 11.61 x 11.61 x 11.42 (large)

Set the tone with warm and inviting lighting courtesy of these golden LED decor buys. Even better? The seamlessly translate from Christmas to New Year's. 

Glass Lightbulb Christmas DecorationThree colors
5. Glass Lightbulb Christmas Decoration

Price: $6.90

For a vintage touch, the glass lightbulb ornament brings us back to the holiday seasons of yesteryear. Speaking of ornaments, you've checked out those fun Christmas tree themes, right?

Christmas tree baking mold in redsilicone

6. Christmas tree baking mold

Price: $29.90
Dimensions (in.): 8.66 x 9.84 x 9.84

For the busiest baking season of the year, you have to be prepared with Christmas-themed snacks. This will do the trick. 

green Christmas Faceted Glass Flutered or green
7. Christmas Faceted Glass Flute

Price: $6.90
Dimensions (in.): L2.36 x W2.36 x H6.57

Say cheers! This fancy glass flute is ideal for some bubbly. However, it's probably not a good fit for Santa's late-night milk and cookies snack, though.

Cotton Linen Placemats red and white stripes and snowflakes Price per one
8. Cotton Linen Placemats

Price: $22.90
Dimensions (in.): Unavailable

For a picturesque tablescape, place mats are a make-it-or-break-it situation. These striped numbers will bring all the cozy vibes to your holiday meal. 

red spiral candle sticksThree colors
9. Spiral Candle Pack (Three)

Price: $14.90
Dimensions (in.): L0.79 x W0.79 x H8.72

Take the fanciness up a notch with these spiral candles. The trendy fragrance theme is showing no signs of slowing down, so might as well embrace it for the holidays.

So, what's included in the line? A little bit of everything, actually. 

FAQs

How do you prepare to host a Christmas party?

Start by making room so all of your guests can visit comfortably. Choose the decor you're interested in displaying, and pay attention to the little accents: appetizer plates, glasses, napkins, etc. that add to the overall aesthetic. 

Lighting is super important, too: try not to overwhelm visitors with harsh lighting and add a sweet element through a string of Christmas fairy lights or a decorative piece. 

Make sure anything hazardous is out of reach from children and/or pets and keep a fun playlist on repeat throughout the evening (but not too loud). 

What do you bring to a Christmas day host?

Venturing to a loved one's for December 25? There are plenty of Christmas hosting gifts that will go over well, be it a bottle of wine, a festive-scented candle, appetizers and/or desserts, or perhaps something the guests can enjoy the day of the holiday, like a game. 

Above all, a successful Christmas party is about how people feel when they're visiting, not how things look. Make sure to engage with your guests and don't spend too much time prepping in the kitchen.

Trying to get a head start on the holidays? We can't blame you. There are plenty of Christmas decoration deals to shop before Black Friday even begins — and long after it's passed, too.

