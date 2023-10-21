These 9 string lights for dorms will give your small space a glow-up it deserves — from $6

String Lights for Dorms: Quick Menu
It’s official: string lights for dorms are a game-changer. Aside from offering that extra bit of brightness when you’re pulling an all-nighter on an overdue essay, they’re an easy way to add warmth and coziness. Yep, having survived college life myself, I can confirm a humble set of string lights made the chaos that much easier to manage.
Indeed, it’s about romanticizing the short bursts of me-time you do get. Amidst all the sorority and frat parties — not to mention lectures — keeping yourself in check can fall by the wayside. So, rather than burning the candle at both ends, invest some time (and very little money) into bringing a sense of ambiance on a budget.
Of course, when it comes to dorm room lighting ideas, you want to keep it chic, so opt for something that’s either classic or a little quirky. We’ve got your back when it comes to sourcing best dorm string lights out there.
9 best string lights for dorms
Why you can trust Real Homes Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Whether you’re looking for something a little bit extra, a little bit funky, or pared-back and simple, our hot pick of string lights will have any dire dorm looking light and airy once again. From starry bulbs to flamingo-shaped filaments, these small bedroom lighting ideas are your answer to a brighter semester.
Pricing is accurate at the time of publishing.
Highly-rated string lights for dorms
Affordable
Power: Electric
Length (ft): 22.4
Light color: White
Price: From $6
At a price like that, these should be on your radar — especially when you’re getting up 100 incandescent lights, neatly lined along a cool white cable. Offering a cozy feel for anyone tucking into bed, these would make a great addition to an otherwise dull headboard. Simply wrap, plug, and enjoy! Part of the appeal here is the sheer simplicity. You could be a maximalist or minimalist, but this no-nonsense design will chime with your vibe regardless. Even after graduation, these will still be chic enough to use as a rental-friendly lighting idea. As for the reviewers’ verdict, these are just right, offering a soft and stable glow that’s neither blue nor yellow.
Novelty pick
Power: Battery
Length (ft): 10
Light color: Yellow
Price: From $14.99
You’ve probably noticed that the flamingo is one of the homeware world’s trendiest birds right now. That’s why we instantly fell in love with this easy-to-use number, powered simply by a pair of AA batteries (not included). Aside from that, it excels in the functionality department, offering water resistance — coffee spill woes, be gone — and serious durability. The shoppers’ take? Serious battery life and serious vibes. One of the best ways to light a small apartment if you're asking me.
Indoor and outdoor
Power: Electric
Length (ft): 32
Light color: Blue
Price: From $19.99
These copper-wired delights are everything. Besides giving you plenty to play with, they're water-resistant and suitable for indoor or outdoor use — ideal, should you want to hang some near an open window. With a USB cable, they can also be charged by an array of items, not least your laptop. Now, that’s what I call desk décor! Plus, they stay lit with a steady glow. Goodbye, unwanted dizziness or jarring flickers. With shoppers, they proved a major hit, earning kudos for the quality and their moody hues.
Warm
Power: Battery
Length (ft): 19.68
Light color: Blue
Price: From $10.48
In terms of brightness, these take the gold, serving up one gorgeous glow that can be set to your preferred mode. At an exceptional price, they’re also a healthy bargain. As for the specs, we’re talking 40 individual bulbs, flexible wires — ideal for wrapping across your room — and water resistance, too. The best part? Reviewers found them to be a real ambiance enhancement, as well as a well-made product. Aesthetes looking for the finishing touches in your dorm, get involved. These beat some of the best bedroom lamps out there.
Crystal inspired
Power: Battery
Length (ft): 11
Light color: White
Price: From $44.00
Anyone on the hunt for something a little different is wise to try Etsy. These gem-adorned lights are a case in point, providing a seriously glam touch to your boudoir, whether the lights are on or off. Arriving in an array of colorways from pastel hues of green, blue, and pink to muted tones of brown and beige, they are everything you need to make a dull dorm room a fairytale princess’s paradise. And yes, like all things from Etsy, they're handmade. Shoppers’ thoughts are as follows: beautiful, beautiful, and — you guessed it — beautiful.
Remote controlled
Power: Electric
Length (ft): 20
Light color: White
Price: From $9.39
Talk about cute! These star-shaped dazzlers are just the ticket for anyone wanting a little more magic in their room. Impressively sized, they are suitably flexible for use across the bedroom, plus, they’re energy-saving and environmentally conscious. Water-resistant, they come kitted with a remote-controlled timer function, too (ideal for if you've got an awkward small bedroom layout that means the light switch is on the other side of the room). Reviewers couldn’t praise them enough, especially the USB compatibility and calming effect.
A tactile touch
Made from: Cotton and polyester
Power: Battery
Length (ft): 6.56
Light color: White
Price: From $19.99
With both steady and flashing modes to choose from, these pom-pommed beauties are a quick and easy solution to boring bedside tables and bed frames. Simply wrap them around your ornaments, trinkets, or headboard, and say hello to a cutesy and well-lit set-up. With a battery life of up to 30 hours and low heat, these emit a warm glow, perfect for unwinding post-tutorials. For shoppers, they were the ultimate aesthetic flourish, turning doomy-gloomy dorms into playful and pretty pads.
Crystal clear
Power: Electric
Length (ft): 6
Light color: White
Price: From $28.99
Exuding elegance in buckets, this little but lovely piece is a must for decking your desktops or shelves with some much-needed pizzazz. With 20, warm LED lights, it’s a malleable design that morphs to suit its surroundings. Plus, it features high-spec electrical connections and chic beads, making it a clear and classic design guaranteed to please. At least, judging by shopper reviews, it should. Their lowdown? Just what the room needed. If you ask me, I’d go all out and buy several. More is more, right?
Technicolor
Power: Battery
Size (ft): L6.2 x W7
Light color: Multicolor
Price: From $14.88
After something a little bit extra? This should tickle your fancy. Featuring a six-hour timer control, this comes equipped with a handy remote, offering various light effects, dimming, and music modes that react to your tunes as they play. Unlike the other pieces listed, this comes as a curtain design, separated into eight strands of light. Immersive, to say the least. As far as reviews go, it’s a win-win, too. Super cute and easy to set up was the standard take.
Things to consider when buying string lights for dorms
Keen to start shopping? Hold your horses for the moment. While we’re glad you’re eager, it’s worth cross-checking some of the key factors to account for when purchasing string lights for dorms to avoid disappointment. Luckily, we’ve done the hard work for you.
Size: First things first, you need to ensure the lights are aligned in size to what is most likely a pretty dinky little dorm. Here, bigger ain’t always better. Yep, you’ll want something in the range of six to 35 feet, ensuring there’s enough to wrap and adorn your new home, but not so much you’re struggling to find room for all the wiring.
Input: Next, you’ll want to weigh up how you intend to power it. If you’re only going to be using your lights on occasion, then battery-powered is best. However, if you’re expecting daily use, lean into the plug-in designs.
Color: This comes with two sub-factors. Not only do you need to think about what color the lights emit (i.e. blue, yellow, white, or any hue in the rainbow) but also the color of the wires. For low-key rooms, a classic white light does the trick, as does a white or clear wire. As for bolder tastes, don’t be afraid to up the color ante.
Design details: Again, it sounds obvious, but think about how the peculiarities and nuances of your lights’ design affect the mood of the room. For something girly, beaded designs work a treat, but for edgier tastes, it might be something a little bolder. Flamingoes, anyone?
FAQs
How do you hang string lights in a dorm?
Good question. On one hand, you can simply wrap and drape them across the desk, shelf, or bed space you intend to illuminate, but on the other hand, you can employ some nifty techniques. Interior designer and founder of Meble Furniture, Raf Michalowski, suggests using adhesive hooks or small nails to hand them, for example. “The key is to make sure they are secure and won't damage the walls,” he explains. “Command strips can also work well if you're looking for a removable option.” Of course, it goes without saying: don’t overload the hooks or clips, otherwise, your lights won’t stay up long.
Can string lights light up a room?
This sounds like a silly question, but it isn't. Why? Well, some string lights aren’t designed to brighten a room but simply add a nightlight-style hue. However, certainly, there are plenty of designs out there that can manage the job of lighting a room — such as the ones picked above. Indeed, Raf Michalowski, interior designer and founder of Meble Furniture, confirms this: “String lights are also an affordable option for lighting up your space without having to invest in expensive light fixtures.” Win-win! “Also, they come in various colors and styles, giving you the opportunity to personalize your space.” Well, we’re sold.
Raf Michalowski is an interior designer. He is also the founder of Meble Furniture, which is one of the largest leading furniture retailers within North America.
Where to shop for string lights for dorms
If you’ve not yet found your perfect match, don’t sweat it. We’ve listed our go-to retailers below.
- Amazon string lights for dorms
- Etsy string lights for dorms
- Target string lights for dorms
- Walmart string lights for dorms
- Wayfair string lights for dorms
How we chose these string lights for dorms
We spend hours searching online for only the best products, ensuring each and every pick listed not only improves users’ lives but also earns healthy compliments and star ratings of at least four. While we haven’t been able to personally trial all the products shown just yet, you can rest assured that reviewer testimonials, which we use to guide our choices, are always brutally honest.
Looking for lighting picks that make a bolder statement? Our round-up of the best Urban Outfitters lamps is perfect when the big light starts to give you the "ick"