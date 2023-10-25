Christmas decoration deals: shop the offers before Black Friday

'Tis the season... well, almost. Christmas decoration deals are already underway, even though we're not quite finished with Halloween.

Yes, we seem to be jumping the gun, but there's nothing wrong with a little celebration, no? The holidays give us something to look forward to — might as well capture that sentiment as early as possible.

If you, too, have already started noodling on apartment Christmas decor ideas, Black Friday is the perfect time to stock up on seasonal trinkets at a discount. Fortunately for those who plan extra ahead, there are a few deals happening ahead of the epic November sale. Anyone else feeling festive? Hey Siri, play "All I Want for Christmas" by Mariah Carey.

Christmas decoration deals: everything you need to know

Why you can trust Real Homes Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Whether you're opting for the neutral Christmas decor route this year, or if you're planning on going a little bold and Barbie with pink Christmas decorations, there's a sale you'll want to know about.

Where to shop Christmas decoration deals

Options abound when it comes time to stock up on festive home accessories: the Nordstrom holiday gift shop has officially opened, and everyone's swooning over this year's Anthropologie holiday collection (per usual). Plenty of retailers are feeling holly jolly already:

Christmas decoration deals before Black Friday

What to consider when shopping for Christmas decorations

1. Choose what makes you happy

"We believe that art trends are diverse and can vary widely from country to country. What’s important is to explore and appreciate what resonates with you personally, whether it aligns with a current trend or not," says Annica Wallin, the executive creative director at Desenio. "Decorate in a way that speaks to you."

2. Think about the style you want to achieve

Are you going for a bold, festive look, or something more natural? Will you add modern touches, or opt for something more rustic? Choose various items that are in line with the overall aesthetic you're trying to achieve.

3. Choose colors wisely

Though red and green are of course the main staples, Wallin suggests playing with two to three key colors as a theme, even if they're different shades of the same hue. "When choosing these colors, it’s good to consider the color scheme of the room first," she adds. "Select shades that harmonize with your wall color, furniture, and accessories."

4. Think long-term

"By incorporating decor with longevity, you'll save time, space, and money, Jennifer Verruto, Founder and CEO of Blythe Interiors previously told us. "Invest in decor that isn't just for a specific holiday, but rather that can last you from fall through winter and even into the new year."

5. Keep things neat

Remember, not every single square inch of your space needs to filled with decor. It's OK to say no to a few things here and there.

"Try not to pack every surface with décor," designer Jamie Young previously recommended. "Overcrowding with holiday items can look cluttered and overwhelming. Less is more and editing is key!"

FAQs

Is Black Friday a good time to buy Christmas decorations? Considering there are a significant number of deals taking place across retailers on Black Friday, many of which last for several days, it's definitely worth waiting, should the item not be one that's likely to sell out. On the event itself, you have to be prepared to snatch things quickly before they sell out.

How long will Christmas decorations be on sale for? Although Black Friday is a one-day event, deals are likely available several days after Friday. Depending on the retailer, savings are likely possible even before Thanksgiving. It all depends on what you're looking for and where you're planning on shopping.

If you're channeling Santa, you'll need to nail down Christmas tree themes before December 24. Time's ticking, folks!