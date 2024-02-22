Le Creuset brioche is the line's new color that works perfectly with 2024's most popular trend

Soft tones and neutrals are having a moment, and Le Creuset brioche is a dreamy new must-have shade from the cookware line.

Described as "luxurious" and "rich", the new hue is available in all of the brand's signature pieces including Dutch ovens, skillets, pans, cocottes, and more.. If you haven't already, now is the time to start brainstorming recipes and clearing space in your cabinets.

Not only is this type of multifunctional cookware a small kitchen idea worth clearing space for, but Le Creuset brioche’s neutral tone perfectly captures the small space interior trends designers are gravitating towards this year.

Neutral small kitchen ideas modernize the space and allow home chefs to get creative with the look of their textiles and small kitchen appliances. Neutrals pave the way for cozy vibes so it's no wonder it's catching on in this spring.

"By far the most talked-about trend happening now is the move away from cool grays and stark whites to warmer neutrals like beiges, creamy off-whites, and rich browns," says Mitchell Parker, senior editor at Houzz.

”We first predicted this infusion in the kitchen, but the look is beginning to dominate throughout the home to offer a calmer, more welcoming environment."

We definitely feel brioche invokes a sense of comfort as loved ones gather around for a hearty meal. And truthfully, any piece from Le Creuset just adds to the flow of our small kitchen Feng shui.

What to shop

We've organized our kitchen countertops, made room in the pantry, and scoped out all available space and have officially added these Le Creuset beauts to our wish lists:

The Le Creuset Brioche collection is available on the brand's website and via Williams-Sonoma.

Looking for more ways to take your culinary style up a notch? We spoke to designers about the small kitchen trends that are taking over in 2024.