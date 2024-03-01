The Wayfair spring sale is underway with deals up to 70% off — and we've found the perfect small bedroom buys

The Wayfair spring sale has some amazing deals for small bedroom buys and we've spent time browsing the best offers so you don't have to.

Until Monday, March 4, the retailer is offering major discounts of up to 70% off across all areas of the home, and since our sleep space could use a little zhuzhing up, we're taking this as an opportunity to make some adjustments.

No matter what your small bedroom ideas entail, you'll be able to scope out something cute, functional, and affordable from this massive sales event.

Our favorite Wayfair Spring Sale small bedroom buys

Styling a bedroom is always the fun part, but when you're working with a tight space, things can feel daunting. You have to be mindful of how to arrange furniture in a small bedroom, as well as small bedroom storage mistakes to avoid — tall orders for compact rooms.

Since serving up charm and keeping the layout practical requires a bit of balancing, we've flagging a few of our favorite bedroom offers from the sale that will not only look fabulous, but give you some extra breathing room. Without further ado, let your spring small bedroom refresh begin!

What to shop

With furniture picks up to 50% off, bedding up to 60% off, area rugs up to 70% off, and lighting up to 50% off, to name just a few discounts, don't snooze on these deals.

