The Wayfair spring sale is underway with deals up to 70% off — and we've found the perfect small bedroom buys

The Wayfair spring sale has some amazing deals for small bedroom buys and we've spent time browsing the best offers so you don't have to.
Until Monday, March 4, the retailer is offering major discounts of up to 70% off across all areas of the home, and since our sleep space could use a little zhuzhing up, we're taking this as an opportunity to make some adjustments.
No matter what your small bedroom ideas entail, you'll be able to scope out something cute, functional, and affordable from this massive sales event.
Our favorite Wayfair Spring Sale small bedroom buys
Styling a bedroom is always the fun part, but when you're working with a tight space, things can feel daunting. You have to be mindful of how to arrange furniture in a small bedroom, as well as small bedroom storage mistakes to avoid — tall orders for compact rooms.
Since serving up charm and keeping the layout practical requires a bit of balancing, we've flagging a few of our favorite bedroom offers from the sale that will not only look fabulous, but give you some extra breathing room. Without further ado, let your spring small bedroom refresh begin!
What to shop
With furniture picks up to 50% off, bedding up to 60% off, area rugs up to 70% off, and lighting up to 50% off, to name just a few discounts, don't snooze on these deals.
Three colors
Was:
$256.99, now $195.99
Dimensions (in.): H56 x W43 x D20.5
If you're curious how to fit a vanity in a small bedroom, corner units such as this space-saver open up much needed square footage. This one comes equipped with five rotatable drawers, and adjustable lights.
Two finishes
Price:
Was $829, now $389.99
Dimensions (in.): H55 x W30 x D16
At a whopping 53% off, the Amoakuh 5-Drawer Dresser certainly got our attention. When dealing with small bedrooms, designers advice to utilize vertical space, so we're all for opting for a piece that's taller rather than wider.
Three colors
Price:
Was $159.99, now $101.99
Sizes: Full/queen, king
One of the most calming colors for a small bedroom is a muted blue, such as this cotton comforter in "faded denim". If you're looking for zen vibes and a cozy night's sleep, you've found it with this Wayfair spring sale bedding offer.
White or beige
Price:
Was $54.99, now $39.99
Dimensions (in.): H11.4
Enjoy a subtle glow and charge your phone at the same time. What more could we want from a nightstand? We're all for functionality and this one has it in spades, making it even easier when you're working on organizing a nightstand.
Various sizes
Price:
Was $77.99, now $56.99
Dimensions (ft.): 5 x 8
Contrary to what you might've heard, a big rug is one way to actually make a small room appear larger. Stick a hardwearing rug like this pale medallion number in your sleep quarters and watch it transform the look and feel of expansiveness in your whole room.
Renter-friendly
Price: $0.88/sq ft, 46% off
Dimensions (in.): L18 x W20.5
Ideal for any literary lover looking to zhush up their bookshelf wealth, this peel-and-stick wallpaper will make a fun, non-permanent splash on your walls. The damage-free nature of the adhesive also makes it a risk free-way for renters to personalize their space.
If you have a case of spring fever, the new Urban Outfitters bedroom decor is a lovely way to welcome the season and a floral fantasy you'll revel in. Be sure to also take advice from our design pros on their favorite small bedroom trends of 2024.