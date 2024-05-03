The latest Home Depot sale is an online-only event with up to 50% off decor — here's what to shop for small spaces

No power tools or hardware this time around: the latest Home Depot sale is dedicated to finding the perfect style for your space.

From now until Monday, May 6, the Home Depot Decor Days sale offers up to 50% off on select furniture, decor, and bath buys to refresh your home. Skip the trip to your local store though, as this savings event is online-only.

With over 8,000 selections to peruse, your virtual shopping cart is bound to fill up with plenty of small-space interior design trends that will make your place look brand new. We've rounded up our favorite picks to set you on your way!

Shop the latest Home Depot sale

The Home Depot Decor Days sale has arrived on the heels of the retailer's month-long Spring Black Friday event, an outdoor sales extravaganza.

To make it easier to shop, we've rounded up the categories for easier browsing of The Home Depot sale's latest discounts:

Home Depot furniture sale

Home Depot home decor sale

Four colors Art3d Subway Vinyl Peel and Stick Backsplash Shop at Home Depot Price: Was $34.99/box , now $29.74/box

Dimensions (sq. ft): 8.2 A renter's dream, subway peel-and-stick tiles are the easiest way to elevate any space, plus this selection is water resistant, making it a good choice for the kitchen. Exclusive StyleWell Wood Chalkboard Shop at Home Depot Price: Was $99 , now $29.70

Dimensions (in.): 26 x 24 A perfect fit for dorms or shared spaces, this wood frame chalkboard will keep all to-do lists in check and add rustic charm to your walls. Three finishes Simply Living Arch Metal Framed Mirror Shop at Home Depot Price: Was $120 , now $85.06

Dimensions (in.): 40 x 24 For a minimalist statement, this brass mirror is charming and sophisticated — perfect for any entryway.

FAQs

What type of decor products does Home Depot offer online?

Though the hardware store often gets the most recognition for its home improvement needs, you do not want to sleep on the retailer's decor offerings. You can shop everything from bedroom and living room furniture, to kitchen dining sets and bathroom essentials. Let's not forget about accents like wall art, lighting, mirrors, rugs, and artificial plants, to name just a few. All of these items are available online.

Is the Home Depot Decor Days sale only once a year?

The Home Depot Decor Days sale runs from May 2 to 6, and at this time, it appears to be once a year. Keep your eyes peeled here for more updates on Home Depot sales throughout the year.

Shoppers just enjoyed the nearly one-month-long Home Depot Spring Black Friday sale, which saw discounts across the board on outdoor products, but this event is focused on interior styles, but does include patio furniture as well.

What are the big savings during the Home Depot Decor Days sale?

There are plenty of enticing buys across the board: Home Depot's KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Qt. 10-Speed Tilt-Head Stand Mixer sale brings the popular buy down $120 to just $329.99. Meanwhile, the Hampton Bay Cambridge Brown Wicker Outdoor Loveseat at Home Depot is 60% off, coming in at less than $200.

All set in the decor department? There's still plenty more to shop, like the Home Depot Halfway to Halloween event. Why not get in the spooky spirit a little early and grab viral October buys before they sell out?