Lupita Nyong'o's seriously stylish couch inspires a living room reset — nail the look for $4,000 less than the original

In a super-quick 2023 recap, Lupita Nyong'o's couch gets a moment in the spotlight. However, the speedy TikTok clip was conveniently long enough for us to start mapping out a living room refresh.

In the first clip, we catch the actor getting her makeup done in her modern and cozy space, which is when we catch a glimpse of her neutral statement piece. The pouf piece shares a similar look to Michel Ducaroy's Togo for Ligne Roset, a '70s statement maker that can cost upwards of $5,000.

But don't worry — we'll help you get the look for less. Should you be playing around with small living room ideas, we'll help you make sleek style choices to match this celeb home look.

See Lupita Nyong'o's couch in her 2023 TikTok recap

While yes, the Black Panther star doesn't quite give us the best angle of the sofa in selfie mode, we can still tell the couch is a great way to modernize an outdated small living room. The neutral sofa color that makes a small living room look bigger.

"The beauty of Lupita Nyong'o's couch is that despite its size, the soft lines, low profile, and neutral color make it unobtrusive in her space," says Real Homes editor Punteha van Terheyden.

She adds, "If you love modern decor with a touch of luxe, you can replicate Lupita's setup by choosing a low-sitting sofa in taupe, plus making sure your area rug is big enough to tuck under the front legs."

Punteha recommends achieving a similar aesthetic with the Cecco Modul Velvet or Latitude Run's Deklen 92.5'' Tuxedo Arm Modular Sofa on Wayfair. These picks also remind us of Ashley Tisdale's sofa, a renowned Mario Bellini Camaleonda.

When working with small modern living room ideas and big statement-making sofas, designer Nina Lichtenstein says planning is involved.

"Mastering the art of styling big couches, as seen in Lupita Nyong'o's living room, requires a thoughtful blend of comfort and sophistication," she says. "By incorporating these design principles, you can transform your spacious seating area into a haven of opulent elegance."

She recommends anchoring a couch like the actor's with a statement coffee table, throwing in a few blankets and pillows for added comfort, adding plants and meaningful decor, and topping it all off with lighting that enhances the room.

"Opt for lighting fixtures that complement the overall aesthetic, adding a touch of glamour to the expansive space," she adds.

Our small living room lighting ideas are all for making a statement, and something like George Oliver's Isador Chandelier available at Wayfair could help you do so and keep the sofa at the center of attention.

So, who's ready for that small living room refresh now, all thanks to Lupita Nyong'o?

Punteha van Terheyden Social Links Navigation Real Homes editor Punteha van Terheyden is the editor of Real Homes. She has been a senior journalist for national newspapers and magazines for 15 years, specializing in consumer, real-life, and lifestyle articles. She loves to cook, add character to her newly-built home, and make memories with her family.

Nina Lichtenstein Social Links Navigation Designer When Nina Lichtenstein designs a home, it is more than just a house. It is a haven. One tailored to a family's distinctive tastes, daily rituals, special gatherings, and long-term dreams. It is a nest from which to launch lives and make memories for generations to come. Her use of diverse textures and elegant blends of stone, wood, and other natural materials are part of her signature style.

What to shop

Four colors Trule Armless 2-Seat Loveseat Large Bean Bag Sofa Shop at Wayfair Price: $899.99

Dimensions (in.): H30 x W56.69 x D40 Frameless and full of sponge support structure, this two-seater — a frequent buy at Wayfair — is considered an ergonomic experience. Six colors Trule Armless 3-Seat Togo Three Seater Large Bean Bag Sofa Shop at Wayfair Price: $1,089.99

Dimensions (in.): H30 x W69 x D40 The larger counterpart to the Trule Armless Loveseat, this suken sofa seats three and offers "optimal comfort and support." Various sizes Sdorens Teddy Velvet Lazy Floor Sofa Shop at Amazon Price: Was $699.99 , now $599.99

Dimensions (in.): D38.9 x W39.76 x H23.35 Stylish and sturdy, Sdorens Teddy sofa boasts thickened cushion filled with a high-resilience sponge for support and comfort.

