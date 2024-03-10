Lupita Nyong'o's seriously stylish couch inspires a living room reset — nail the look for $4,000 less than the original

Lupita Nyong'o's modern and luxe living room made a few social media cameos, and we couldn't help but swoon over the sofa

A white modern low-sunk sofa next to a photo of Lupita Nyong'o in a sparkly dress
(Image credit: Getty Images/Lupita Nyong'o)
Jump to category:
Danielle Valente
By Danielle Valente
published

In a super-quick 2023 recap, Lupita Nyong'o's couch gets a moment in the spotlight. However, the speedy TikTok clip was conveniently long enough for us to start mapping out a living room refresh. 

In the first clip, we catch the actor getting her makeup done in her modern and cozy space, which is when we catch a glimpse of her neutral statement piece. The pouf piece shares a similar look to Michel Ducaroy's Togo for Ligne Roset, a '70s statement maker that can cost upwards of $5,000. 

But don't worry — we'll help you get the look for less. Should you be playing around with small living room ideas, we'll help you make sleek style choices to match this celeb home look.

See Lupita Nyong'o's couch in her 2023 TikTok recap

@lupitanyongo

♬ 오리지널 사운드 - minlee 민리

While yes, the Black Panther star doesn't quite give us the best angle of the sofa in selfie mode, we can still tell the couch is a great way to modernize an outdated small living room. The neutral sofa color that makes a small living room look bigger

"The beauty of Lupita Nyong'o's couch is that despite its size, the soft lines, low profile, and neutral color make it unobtrusive in her space," says Real Homes editor Punteha van Terheyden

She adds, "If you love modern decor with a touch of luxe, you can replicate Lupita's setup by choosing a low-sitting sofa in taupe, plus making sure your area rug is big enough to tuck under the front legs."

Punteha recommends achieving a similar aesthetic with the Cecco Modul Velvet  or Latitude Run's Deklen 92.5'' Tuxedo Arm Modular Sofa on Wayfair. These picks also remind us of Ashley Tisdale's sofa, a renowned Mario Bellini Camaleonda. 

When working with small modern living room ideas and big statement-making sofas, designer Nina Lichtenstein says planning is involved. 

"Mastering the art of styling big couches, as seen in Lupita Nyong'o's living room, requires a thoughtful blend of comfort and sophistication," she says. "By incorporating these design principles, you can transform your spacious seating area into a haven of opulent elegance."

She recommends anchoring a couch like the actor's with a statement coffee table, throwing in a few blankets and pillows for added comfort, adding plants and meaningful decor, and topping it all off with lighting that enhances the room. 

"Opt for lighting fixtures that complement the overall aesthetic, adding a touch of glamour to the expansive space," she adds. 

Our small living room lighting ideas are all for making a statement, and something like George Oliver's Isador Chandelier available at Wayfair could help you do so and keep the sofa at the center of attention. 

So, who's ready for that small living room refresh now, all thanks to Lupita Nyong'o?

Punteha van Terheyden
Punteha van Terheyden

Punteha van Terheyden is the editor of Real Homes. She has been a senior journalist for national newspapers and magazines for 15 years, specializing in consumer, real-life, and lifestyle articles. She loves to cook, add character to her newly-built home, and make memories with her family. 

Nina Lichtenstein
Nina Lichtenstein

When Nina Lichtenstein designs a home, it is more than just a house. It is a haven. One tailored to a family's distinctive tastes, daily rituals, special gatherings, and long-term dreams. It is a nest from which to launch lives and make memories for generations to come. Her use of diverse textures and elegant blends of stone, wood, and other natural materials are part of her signature style.

What to shop

Trule Armless 2-Seat Loveseat Large Bean Bag SofaFour colors
Trule Armless 2-Seat Loveseat Large Bean Bag Sofa

Price: $899.99
Dimensions (in.): H30 x W56.69 x D40

Frameless and full of sponge support structure, this two-seater — a frequent buy at Wayfair — is considered an ergonomic experience.

Trule Armless 3-Seat Togo Three Seater Large Bean Bag SofaSix colors
Trule Armless 3-Seat Togo Three Seater Large Bean Bag Sofa

Price: $1,089.99
Dimensions (in.): H30 x W69 x D40

The larger counterpart to the Trule Armless Loveseat, this suken sofa seats three and offers "optimal comfort and support."

Sdorens Teddy Velvet Lazy Floor SofaVarious sizes
Sdorens Teddy Velvet Lazy Floor Sofa

Price: Was $699.99, now $599.99
Dimensions (in.): D38.9 x W39.76 x H23.35

Stylish and sturdy, Sdorens Teddy sofa boasts thickened cushion filled with a high-resilience sponge for support and comfort. 

You got the sofa: now what? We scored eight tips from interior designers that will teach you how to style a sofa in a small living room. They're stylish, space-saving, and sure to make a statement.

Danielle Valente
Danielle Valente
Content Editor

Pleasure to meet you! I'm Danielle, a content editor at Real Homes who loves scoping out interior trends. I've specialized in lifestyle writing and editing for 10 years with a focus on events, food, and books, among other areas. When I'm not working, I'm usually cooking, reading, or searching for a new project for my apartment.

Latest

SPONSORS