The Big Wayfair outdoor furniture sale is happening now — shop our favorite small-space finds from $27

Al fresco season is upon us, and the big Wayfair outdoor furniture sale brings perfect prep for sunny days ahead. Enjoy those balmy nights with this fab savings event.
Wayfair is currently offering steep discounts on a variety of items you'll need to make your small outdoor space shine, including seating, dining sets, gardening accessories, and even games — ladder ball, anyone?
If you have spring and summer on the brain, this Wayfair sale is not to be missed.
What you'll find during the Wayfair outdoor furniture sale
Even the tiniest of spaces deserve a refresh come the spring equinox. Whether you're working with a small backyard or small balcony ideas, we'll help you get situated so that your outdoor oasis is your new favorite spot.
Start with the basics by selecting textiles — the Gagliardi Floral Indoor/Outdoor Rug on Wayfair is one of our favorites for a bit of boho flair — find cute seating to match, and add your favorite accents for a fun touch.
We're personally eyeing Wayfair's Deluxe Raised Bed Planter in pale blue, but we'd definitely settle for sage green, too.
What to shop
In case you're wondering, this is what we're loving during the Wayfair outdoor furniture sale.
12 colors
Price:
Was $339, now $188
Dimensions (in.): H37 x W29 x D33.5
Nothing says "outdoors" quite like an Adirondack chair. Kick back with a good read in this colorful find.
Foldable
Price:
Was $209.99, now $89.99
Dimensions (in.): W5.1 x D19.3 x H42.5
Bring your mixology skills outdoors and fold up this collapsible bar cart when you're ready to clean up. We'll take a sip of sangria, please.
Indoor/Outdoor
Price:
Was $57, now $26.99
Dimensions (in.): L18 x W18
Bring the boho beauty outside for a refreshing, natural look that provides a comfort, too.
Shop by category
Not quite sure where to start? Not a problem, we broke down all of the Wayfair outdoor furniture deals by section:
- Up to 40% off garden accents
- Up to 50% off outdoor dining
- Up to 50% off outdoor lighting
- Up to 40% off outdoor planters
- Up to 50% off outdoor seating
- Up to 40% off outdoor games
- Up to 45% off outdoor entertaining
Getting ready for spring? We can't blame you. We spoke to expert gardeners about what to plant in March so that your florals are ready to rock and roll once the warm weather rolls around.