I have a narrow living room and just found these perfect pieces in the Wayfair sale

I have a long, thin, living room and if, like me, you're sick of playing furniture Tetris, you need these Wayfair furniture picks that are perfect for narrow spaces. Better yet, they're in the Wayfair Surplus Sale and won't hit your pocket hard.

As a Real Homes shopping expert, my Wayfair faves will help make your narrow living look wider than it is, and will be particularly timely if your current fixtures are not serving the narrow space you have.

Wayfair furniture hits the jackpot for price, aesthetics, and quality, but the Surplus Sale means everything is at even better value, with up to 50% off. Its overstock will make upgrading your scheme on last month's paycheck absolutely doable.

Wayfair furniture for narrow living rooms

Why you can trust Real Homes Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

I've swept the Wayfair sales pages to find narrow living room ideas to broaden and best use slimline spaces like mine, without stretching your purse strings.

Wayfair rugs for narrow living rooms

We're often told horizontal stripes "add inches", which might bad news for some — but rugs with stripes are great for a narrow, small living room layout.

Light colors, and certain patterns — particularly abstract ones — can also have the same effect, so I've picked out three Wayfair rugs to enhance your galley-style space.



Wayfair seating for narrow living rooms

Armless chairs are your best friends when it comes to narrow living room seating. But that doesn't mean you need to resort to college-style decorating with plastic chairs and saucer seats.

Instead, accent chairs, loveseats, benches, and beanbags can open up a front room and provide flexibility for guests. These couch alternatives are usually lightweight and easy enough to move around enough to create useful 'zones' as needed.

If the bench option looks too hard, consider softening the seat with a throw blanket or cushions to also add interest.

And, when it comes to placement any of these in a narrow space, Holly Kalisher, owner of HK Interiors says, "If you put your furniture up against the walls, it will make the room appear smaller. By leaving some air between the walls and your furniture, you create a feeling of roominess."

Holly Kalisher Social Links Navigation Interior designer and owner of HK Interiors Interior designer Holly Kalisher has successfully merged 35 years of fashion and interior design experience to create the right mix of modern, eclectic and timeless interiors for your home.

Wayfair display options for narrow living rooms

One advantage of having a narrow living room is the opportunity to show off any new wares you're particularly proud of — your guests will no doubt spot points of intrigue quickly in your small space.

But do your space a favor and head off chunky armoires and bookshelves, instead going for tidy open shelving or a slim console table to display trinkets.

"When you’re trying to create extra storage in a small living room, a narrow console table will help bring style without taking up too much precious floor space," says Vivianne Chow, an interior decorator and founder of the home decor blog Viv and Tim Home.

Vivianne Chow Social Links Navigation Interior decorator and co-founder of Viv + Tim Home Vivianne Chow is an Interior decorator and co-founder of Viv + Tim Home. She loves all things home decor and making spaces function to their fullest potential, while her husband Timmy is the handyman and tech enthusiast continually decking the house out in smart home automation.

Wayfair room dividers for narrow spaces

If your living room layout resembles a long, thin rectangle, why not zone it with a room divider and create two functional spaces? These decorative screens not only look pretty, but can also split up space accordingly. It's great for remote workers who want to create a hidden small office idea.

"I like to break up a long narrow room with a divider screen or etagere [open design wall, hanging or freestanding shelves] because they give the illusion there is more space behind them, or depth to the room," says Michael Helwig, owner of Michael Helwig Interiors.

"Room dividers help bring definition to the space. Suddenly a long room gets a bit of “mystery” and a narrative, what’s behind the screen? Even if it’s right in front of the wall, it adds a little romance by giving a space a bit of height and dimension."

Michael Helwig Social Links Navigation Owner of Michael Helwig Interiors Michael Helwig is the owner of Michael Helwig Interiors, a Buffalo, NY-based interior design firm specializing in e-design or virtual design for small spaces. He received his Certified Interior Decorator award in 2008, became a Certified Interior Environment Coach in 2010, and got his custom furniture design certification in 2011. He describes himself as "60% Nate Berkus, 40% Jeremiah Brent, and 10% Joanna Gaines."

Other items to shop

Save up to 50% in Wayfair's surplus sale...

It's not just Wayfair that's got a January sale on right now. Our content editor, Danielle Valente has shopped Anthropologie's end-of-season sale and picked out all of the best items.