I have a narrow living room and just found these perfect pieces in the Wayfair sale

Don't mind me, just shopping the whole lot

Narrow pastel Pink Woman Bedroom interior Design with Sofa bed fluffy armchair small make up table and wooden wall decoration. Side view on room.
(Image credit: Getty)
Jump to category:
Christina Chrysostomou
By Christina Chrysostomou
published

I have a long, thin, living room and if, like me, you're sick of playing furniture Tetris, you need these Wayfair furniture picks that are perfect for narrow spaces. Better yet, they're in the Wayfair Surplus Sale and won't hit your pocket hard.

As a Real Homes shopping expert, my Wayfair faves will help make your narrow living look wider than it is, and will be particularly timely if your current fixtures are not serving the narrow space you have.

Wayfair furniture hits the jackpot for price, aesthetics, and quality, but the Surplus Sale means everything is at even better value, with up to 50% off. Its overstock will make upgrading your scheme on last month's paycheck absolutely doable. 

Wayfair furniture for narrow living rooms

Why you can trust Real Homes Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

I've swept the Wayfair sales pages to find narrow living room ideas to broaden and best use slimline spaces like mine, without stretching your purse strings.

Wayfair rugs for narrow living rooms

We're often told horizontal stripes "add inches", which might bad news for some — but rugs with stripes are great for a narrow, small living room layout.

Light colors, and certain patterns — particularly abstract ones — can also have the same effect, so I've picked out three Wayfair rugs to enhance your galley-style space.

Robinson TaupeIvory IndoorOutdoor RugFade and stain resistant
Robinson Taupe/Ivory Indoor/Outdoor Rug

Size: 8 sizes
Material: Jute and sisal

Brayden Studio Monochrome Morrocan Style Anchise Charcoal Ivory RugHigh-low pile
Anchise Charcoal/Ivory Rug

Size: 11 sizes
Material: Polyester and polypropylene

Ignatzia performance rug with circular motif and horizontal stripesFocal point
Ignatzia Performance Rug

Size: 3 sizes
Material: Polypropylene

Wayfair seating for narrow living rooms

Armless chairs are your best friends when it comes to narrow living room seating. But that doesn't mean you need to resort to college-style decorating with plastic chairs and saucer seats.

Instead, accent chairs, loveseats, benches, and beanbags can open up a front room and provide flexibility for guests. These couch alternatives are usually lightweight and easy enough to move around enough to create useful 'zones' as needed.

If the bench option looks too hard, consider softening the seat with a throw blanket or cushions to also add interest. 

And, when it comes to placement any of these in a narrow space, Holly Kalisher, owner of HK Interiors says, "If you put your furniture up against the walls, it will make the room appear smaller. By leaving some air between the walls and your furniture, you create a feeling of roominess."

57Chenille texture
57'' Armless Loveseat

Size: H34 x W57 x D37
Material: Solid wood, Corduroy and, foam

Demetrius 50Curved oval silhouette

Demetrius 50'' Upholstered Loveseat

Size: H30 x W50 x D28
Material: Solid/manufactured Wood, velvet, and foam

Faux leather upholstered Bench with metal legsProtective glides protect floor
Steelside Faux Leather Bench

Size (in.): H16.25 x W44.5 x D15
Material: Premium PU, foam, and metal

A black and white photo of Holly Kalisher, interior designer and owner of HK Interiors. A white woman with a short blonde cropped haircut
Holly Kalisher

Interior designer Holly Kalisher has successfully merged 35 years of fashion and interior design experience to create the right mix of modern, eclectic and timeless interiors for your home.

Wayfair display options for narrow living rooms

One advantage of having a narrow living room is the opportunity to show off any new wares you're particularly proud of  — your guests will no doubt spot points of intrigue quickly in your small space. 

But do your space a favor and head off chunky armoires and bookshelves, instead going for tidy open shelving or a slim console table to display trinkets.

"When you’re trying to create extra storage in a small living room, a narrow console table will help bring style without taking up too much precious floor space," says Vivianne Chow, an interior decorator and founder of the home decor blog Viv and Tim Home.

Jamieson Console Table with USB and power outletsUSB Ports and Outlets
Jamieson Console Table

Size: H32.1 x W39.3 x D11.8
Material: Meta and manufactured wood

Mercury Row Boyds metal console table in brassAmple space underneath
Mercury Row® Boyds Console Table in Brass

Size (in.): H29 x W55 x D10
Material: Metal and tempered glass

17 Stories Kiira 42Tuck behind sofa
17 Stories Kiira 42'' Console Table

Size: H30 x W42 x D12
Material: Manufactured wood and metal

Vivianne and Timmy Chow, interior decorators and co-founder of Viv + Tim Home sitting on grey upholstered sofa with wall art on floating shelf in background
Vivianne Chow

Vivianne Chow is an Interior decorator and co-founder of Viv + Tim Home. She loves all things home decor and making spaces function to their fullest potential, while her husband Timmy is the handyman and tech enthusiast continually decking the house out in smart home automation.

Wayfair room dividers for narrow spaces

If your living room layout resembles a long, thin rectangle, why not zone it with a room divider and create two functional spaces? These decorative screens not only look pretty, but can also split up space accordingly. It's great for remote workers who want to create a hidden small office idea

"I like to break up a long narrow room with a divider screen or etagere [open design wall, hanging or freestanding shelves] because they give the illusion there is more space behind them, or depth to the room," says Michael Helwig, owner of Michael Helwig Interiors.

"Room dividers help bring definition to the space. Suddenly a long room gets a bit of “mystery” and a narrative, what’s behind the screen? Even if it’s right in front of the wall, it adds a little romance by giving a space a bit of height and dimension."

Macaluso Woven Rushes Folding Room DividerPopsicle stick-style slats
Macaluso Woven Rushes Folding Room Divider

Size (in.): H70.75 x D0.75
Material: Solid wood

Demartini Panel Folding Room DividerIntricate woven pattern
Demartini Panel Folding Room Divider

Size (in): H66.92 x W64.56 x D0.7
Material: Wood

Nana Folding Room Divider Screen Investment piece
Nana Folding Room Divider Screen

Size: H68.5 x W67.2 x D5
Material: Rattan

Michael Helwig, Owner of Michael Helwig Interiors - a white man with beard facial hair and black shirt
Michael Helwig

Michael Helwig is the owner of Michael Helwig Interiors, a Buffalo, NY-based interior design firm specializing in e-design or virtual design for small spaces. He received his Certified Interior Decorator award in 2008, became a Certified Interior Environment Coach in 2010, and got his custom furniture design certification in 2011. He describes himself as "60% Nate Berkus, 40% Jeremiah Brent, and 10% Joanna Gaines."

Other items to shop

Save up to 50% in Wayfair's surplus sale...

It's not just Wayfair that's got a January sale on right now. Our content editor, Danielle Valente has shopped Anthropologie's end-of-season sale and picked out all of the best items.

Christina Chrysostomou
Christina Chrysostomou
Acting head ecommerce editor

Hi, I'm the acting head ecommerce editor at Real Homes. Prior to working for the Future plc family, I've worked on a number of consumer events including the Ideal Home Show, Grand Designs Live, and Good Homes Magazine. With a first class degree from Keele University, and a plethora of experience in digital marketing, editorial, and social media, I have an eye for what should be in your shopping basket. I'm the in-house appliances expert and have gone through the internal customer advisor accreditation process.

Latest

SPONSORS