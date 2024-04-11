Shop the Wayfair bedroom furniture sale now and score up to 50% off buys for the sleep space of your dreams

The Wayfair bedroom furniture sale is underway, and since we spend a third of our lives catching Z's, creating a comfortable sleep space is of the utmost importance.

From bedding and mattresses to headboards and nightstands, the Wayfair bedroom sale has prices slashed on everything you need to make your room cozy, comfortable, and stylish by up to 60%, until April 14.

With a few easy small bedroom upgrades at a steep discount, you'll be well on your way to the room of your dreams with these great selections. Don't forget the sleep mask.

Shop the Wayfair bedroom furniture sale

We love the Wayfair's Manel Wicker/Rattan Nightstands by Bay Isle (they're also a fan favorite for their rattan aesthetic, ease of assembly and durable quality), and Wayfair's Alance Drawer Dresser by Lark Manor for utilizing vertical space with farmhouse charm.

Have something specific in mind? Shop the Wayfair bedroom furniture sale by category:

No matter your style, color preference, or trend crush, there are ways to execute the look via the Wayfair bedroom furniture sale.

Our in-house shopper has rounded up a few of the best deals from the Wayfair bedroom by category to give you a jump start on your shopping list.

Prices were correct at the time of publication.

Shop Wayfair sale bedding

Bedding can be complicated: you want something stylish, durable, and comfortable. Wayfair customers love the selections below for these reasons and more.

And in case you need a few extra pointers, our experts have covered how to choose sheets for your bed for a better night's sleep.

10+ colors Andover Mills Coverlet Set Shop at Wayfair Price: Was $64.99 , now $52.99

Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king For a cute cottagecore vibe, Andover Milss' reversible coverlet set in sea foam evokes a rustic charm and a feeling of serenity. The 90% cotton, 10% olefin set includes a quilt, two shams, an accent pillow, and a duvet insert. 4.6/5 stars Seamus Pinch Pleated Soft Washed Boho Comforter Set Shop at Wayfair Price: Was $49.99 , now $37.99

Sizes: Twin/twin XL, full/queen, king/California king Neutrals are officially in right now. You can embrace them and add in a boho flair with this cozy, gridded polyester comforter that is begging for a fun throw blanket at the foot of the bed. 100% cotton, polyester fill Delphine Cotton Reversible 3-Piece Comforter Set Shop at Wayfair Price: Was $250 , now $98.81

Sizes: Twin, twin xl, queen, king For a feminine, luxe look similar in style to Emma Watson's bedroom, this deeply discounted Laura Ashley cotton find is the perfect way to add some spring to your space.

Shop Wayfair sale beds

It's the star of the show, and as mentioned, you're going to be spending a lot of time in it — so you might as well make it a good one.

Two colors Marilee Wood and Black Metal Frame Bed with Headboard Shop at Wayfair Price: Was $688 , now $173.99

Sizes: Full/double, queen Sleek, modern, and a bit rustic, the Marilee Wood and Metal bed and headboard make a refined statement — just make sure to keep some semblance of order underneath the bed. No boxspring is required. Five colors Toderick Upholstered Platform Bed Shop at Wayfair Price: Was $720.23 , now $219.99

Sizes: Full/double, queen, king Ideal for those going for a clean, Scandi small bedroom vibe, this bed and its uniquely curvy headboard will make a statement in any color. Box spring not required Neavins Bed Frame with Storage Headboard & LED Light Shop at Wayfair Price: Was $799.99 , now $219.99

Sizes: Full, queen Multifunctional to its core, this bed not only provides comfort and support, but has hidden storage in its headboard and an LED light which will be perfect for when you want to read in bed.

FAQs

What is the best Wayfair beds brand on sale?

There are multiple highly-rated bed brands on Wayfair that are currently on sale, including beds with five-star customer ratings including Alwyn Home and Latitude Run®.

When does the Wayfair Bedroom 2024 end?

The Wayfair Bedroom Sale event ends at 11:59pm on Sunday, April 14th 2024.

Is there free delivery on Wayfair bedroom sale items?

There is free shipping and one-day delivery on hundreds of items in the Wayfair Bedroom sale. Check individual listings for availability in your area.

Looking to make a few changes this season? We spoke to interior designers about ways to refresh a small bedroom, and there's good news. You can make big changes without a big budget — let them show you how.