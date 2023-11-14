Cute Walmart Thanksgiving decor picks to give your home all the cozy vibes

Unfortunately, fall is winding down, and the Walmart Thanksgiving decor collection is one of your last chances to embrace the season accordingly. You wouldn't want to bid adieu to the best time of the year without a proper send-off, right?
We've seemingly fast-forwarded directly to Christmas, and we're already replacing all things pumpkin with peppermint. Since Thanksgiving could use a little time in the limelight, we suggest reveling in orange plaid and moody florals one last time while feasting and counting your blessings with those you love.
Since we know you're en route to Walmart for dinner prep anyway, might as well multitask and find lovable Thanksgiving table decor buys and Thanksgiving centerpiece ideas while you're there. With cute options ready to be scooped up, it just makes sense.
Walmart Thanksgiving decor: what to know
Whether you're taking on the challenge of cooking for your family and stocking up on Thanksgiving hosting essentials, or if you're visiting loved ones and searching for a gift, Walmart will be glad to assist. It's up to you to take a peek.
Price:
Was $27.98, now $8.99
Dimensions (in.): L7.09 x W7.09 x H3.15
Give your couch an appropriately cozy and fuzzy look while watching the Charlie Brown special. There's only so much more time to display those pumpkins.
Price:
Was $38.99, now $35.07
Dimensions (in.): L2 x W6 x H60
While the orange-yellow combo gets all the attention, subtler, more sophisticated shades, like this brown and cream mix, sport a similarly cozy aesthetic while taking the elegance up a notch.
Price: $31.99
Dimensions (in.): L12 x W9 x H1
This set of four Thanksgiving napkins is subtle but sweet. It will make the perfect table statement this year, and the 100% polyester fabric will make clean-up all the more simple.
Price: $10
Dimensions (in.): L15.7 x W11.8 x H.8
Before guests remove their boots and shoes, let them wipe off any dirt onto this festive fall entryway pick.
Price: $7.39
Dimensions (in.): L9.8 x W2.8 x H1.6
Last call for all things autumn, including this green and orange sign. Before you know it, winter is coming, as they say in Game of Thrones, and you won't be able to enjoy the best season until next year. (We're not partial.)
Price:
Was $17.11, now $15
Dimensions (in.): L60 x W84
Top off your table with a sweet, plaid number — one of the most beloved looks of the season. This particular tablecloth is vibrant enough to make a statement, but manages to let the tableware do the talking.
Price: $14.97
Dimensions (in.): L9 x W9 x H15
Give your table a pop with fall florals and a farmhouse vase that brings in all the rustic vibes to your dining room. We love it so much we just might snag two.
Price: $49.98
Dimensions (in.): L4.5 x W4.5- x H10.5
Get your glow on with these festive and cozy lanterns, but do note that they're meant for indoor use or covered patio use only.
Price: $19.99
Dimensions (in.): Various
Get the gourds out for a table accent this Thanksgiving. You'll love the unique multicolored options that will look oh-so-cute besides the stuffing and turkey.
Styling tips
During this autumnal celebration, interior designers have suggested using rustic decor like dried florals, neutral-toned tableware, and gold accents to bring your home to life and give that Turkey Day energy. Designer Jess Onorato previously suggested to Real Homes to start by figuring out what shades and hues work where. Then it's about adding in different textures and unique details.
"Consider adding a wooden dough bowl filled with pomegranates, apples, pumpkins, or gourds to enhance your kitchen," she previously told us.
Jess Onorato is a seasoned designer with over 15 years of experience in home staging, interior design, and sourcing home products with profound histories and unique characteristics. Over the last three years to date, Jess has worked at Central California furniture and design store Habitat Home & Garden where she is currently the Director of Product and design. She operates on the belief that a well-designed space has the power to enhance lives, evoke emotions, and inspire creativity.
FAQs
How should I decorate my house for Thanksgiving?
As interior designer Jess Onorato suggests, start by picking out a color palette. Do you want to go for the typical orange and gold, or would you prefer to switch things up with earthy tones like sage and maroon? Once you have colors in mind, think about what you need to make the look come to life. Make sure to mix textures — like a deep wood bowl with potpourri — but don't overwhelm the space; only add what you feel is necessary. You can never go wrong with flowers (dried, faux, real) that represent the best of the season, whether it's a vase at the dining room table, a garland across the mantle, or a seasonal wreath at the door — or all three!
What color is best for Thanksgiving?
Though we're used to red, orange, and gold variations, now designers, like Jess Onorato, are suggesting opting for earthy tones and neutrals, including maroon, sage, ivory, and even gold for an elegant accent.
Making the rounds? Stop by to peruse the Target Thanksgiving decor, which will also be a crowd-pleaser with your guests this season.