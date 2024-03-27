The Urban Outfitters Spring Breaking Sale offers up to 40% off home buys for the new season

The Urban Outfitters Spring Breaking Sale is a gentle reminder that it's time to switch gears and prepare for the new season.

From floral lamps to pastel accent tables and everything in between, UO home buys are being generously discounted, so you have no choice but to embrace the springtime...even if it's still a tad cold where you live.

If you're searching for some inspo and are craving an interior revival, there are plenty of Urban Outfitters furniture and decor pieces that will send your heart aflutter.

Scope out the Urban Outfitters Spring Breaking Sale

During this sale at Urban Outfitters, you'll be drawn to the playful Y2K accents for each room of the house: the UO's Checkered Flower Juice Glass for your kitchen island, the Daisy Rattan Corner Wall Shelf for your bedroom, to name just a few. Every space of the house is being reawakened with fun colors and a splash of spring, so explore expert-backed small space decorating ideas to complement them.

What to shop

UO exclusive Macrame Tulip Wall Hanging Set Shop at UO Price: Was $59 , now $35

Dimensions (in.): 5 x 11 Set the tone for the spring with the season's signature flower. This macrame wall decor is ready to shine with help of the brass rings in the back.

76% cotton, 24% polyester Flower Power Knit Throw Pillow Shop at UO Price: Was $34 , now $19

Dimensions (in.): 14 x 14 Give your bed or sofa a playful pop courtesy of this patterned pastel pillow. Checkered print never goes out of style.

6W/120V Asher Glass Table Lamp Shop at Urban Outfitters Price: Was $99 , now $69

Dimensions (in.): 3.5 x 9.4 Your home office will never be the same with this psychedelic table lamp. It requires one E26 Type B 6W LED bulb.

Two colors Lois Floral Bath Mat Shop at UO Price: Was $39 , now $25

Dimensions (in.): 20 x 30 Sink your toes into a soft, plush cotton floral bathmat after your shower, or switch things up and put this in your bedroom — either or works.

41 lbs Marte Vanity Shop at UO Price: Was $449 , now $269

Dimensions (in.): 40 x 18 x 30 Save big on the UO customer-favorite rattan-accented vanity table and have a place to prep in the early morning.

Shop by category

If you have your heart set on something specific, why not shop the sale at Urban Outfitters by category?

Want more ways to bring the warm weather into your home? The new H&M spring home decor selections are chock-full of bright colors and scalloped finishes. Meanwhile, the spring Target home decor line embraces a relaxed take on maximalism, particularly thanks to the newly-released DVF for Target home decor.