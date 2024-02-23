We've peeped the new DVF for Target home decor collection — it's a maximalist dream

DVF for Target, a partnership between designer Diane von Furstenberg and the mega-retailer, brings a new line of goods that will re-awaken senses with bold patterns and bright shades, just in time for spring's arrival.

Working in tandem with her granddaughter, Talita, the iconic fashionista will debut a collection of affordable home decor, made-to-order furniture, clothing, and beauty products, exclusively available at Target. Real Homes has has a peek and its gorgeous. Expect to get a taste of Diane's signature style, and a resurgence of archival prints.

If you're looking to ready your home for spring, you'll be able to find a few lovable pieces from DVF for Target that perfectly capture the best small space interior trends of 2024.

Get a sneak peek of DVF for Target

DVF for Target includes over 200 pieces, with most home decor hovering around the $50 mark but starting as low as $5. The limited-time line will be available officially on Saturday, March 23 and judging from our sneak peek of bright florals, chic statement pieces, and vibrant patterns, it's going to be a maximalist's heaven and sell out quick.

"Guests will fall in love with this inspiring and broad collection. There's so much to spark joy, just in time for new spring looks," Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer of apparel & accessories, home, and hardlines at Target, says in a release.

You can prepare for incoming dopamine decor pieces and make these vibrant pieces look cohesive in your home, whatever your style.

"Using bright colors, large patterns, and textural details will add personality to your space and give it depth," designer Artem Kropovinsky shared with Real Homes' Eve Smallman.

That will be be easy, if the preview of the limited-time collection is anything to go by. We'll have to wait until March 23 for the launch, but if you're in the New York City area and like the sound of early access, a DVF for Target event will take place at The Shed on Friday, March 15 from 3-8pm and Saturday, March 16 from 10am-8pm.

You'll be able to shop early and there's no admission.

Ready for that spring home refresh? We certainly are.

What to shop in the meantime

Although DVF for Target is still a few weeks away from its launch, the new spring Target home decor line will complement the pieces you're likely going to scoop up, as the buys are equally refreshing and colorful. Here are a few pieces we're currently eyeing.

While you're shopping at the retailer, have a look at the equally playful floral Rifle Paper Co. x Target collab, which features ottomans, accent chairs, decorative objects, and more.