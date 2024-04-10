Living room buys with 40% Urban Outfitters discounts — what to shop to spruce up your space on a budget this spring

Steep Urban Outfitters discounts are underway, and they're a perfect start for that living room revamp you've been dreaming of. The retailer is generously extending its 40% off sale across all categories so get stuck in while stocks last.

Once you catch sight of Urban Outfitter's discounted home offers, you'll start rearranging to make way for your favorite finds. With nearly $500 off a leather sleeper sofa and bestselling area rugs at a fraction of their normal price, we can't say we'd blame you.

If you'd like to refresh your small living room in time for the warm weather and the forthcoming get-togethers you're planning, take a peek at UO's lovely price slashes.

Urban Outfitters discounted items for your living room

Shop by category

What to shop

The current Urban Outfitters discounted home items boast plenty of cool ideas, whether you're looking to go the route of a small modern living room or want to add a bit of greenery to your space, which isn't necessarily required, but highly, highly recommended.

Our list of indoor plants for living rooms boasts leafy beauties and low-maintenance selections, FYI.

Should you want to give other spaces in the house a little shake-up, UO's Vera Floral Bath Mat (was $39, now $23.40) is a colorful, cushy find that will add a colorful pop to your W.C.; the green scalloped Roma Wall Multi-Hook Shelf from UO (was $89, now $53.40) makes for lively small entryway wall decor ideas; and the Alayna Butterflies Curtain Panel at UO (was $49, now $29.40) is peak 2000s in the best way. Although they can work in a variety of rooms, they are best suited to small bedrooms.

Want more from the boho, Y2K-inspired retailer? We have you covered. These Urban Outfitters vanities are absolute beauts, and new Urban Outfitters bedroom decor will transform your space into a springtime floral fantasy. And let's not forget the whimsical Urban Outfitters lamps that will add personality to any room.