Living room buys with 40% Urban Outfitters discounts — what to shop to spruce up your space on a budget this spring

Danielle Valente
By Danielle Valente
published

Steep Urban Outfitters discounts are underway, and they're a perfect start for that living room revamp you've been dreaming of. The retailer is generously extending its 40% off sale across all categories so get stuck in while stocks last.

Once you catch sight of Urban Outfitter's discounted home offers, you'll start rearranging to make way for your favorite finds. With nearly $500 off a leather sleeper sofa and bestselling area rugs at a fraction of their normal price, we can't say we'd blame you.

If you'd like to refresh your small living room in time for the warm weather and the forthcoming get-togethers you're planning, take a peek at UO's lovely price slashes.

Urban Outfitters discounted items for your living room

Shop by category

What to shop

The current Urban Outfitters discounted home items boast plenty of cool ideas, whether you're looking to go the route of a small modern living room or want to add a bit of greenery to your space, which isn't necessarily required, but highly, highly recommended. 

Our list of indoor plants for living rooms boasts leafy beauties and low-maintenance selections, FYI.

Mushroom shaped planter with greenery insideTwo colors
Cayla Mushroom Planter

Price: Was $20, now $12
Dimensions (in.): 5 x 4

Let your leafy greens shine in this cute fungi-inspired stoneware planter. Don't worry plant parents: there's a drainage hole to ensure that the roots stay nice and healthy.

Red multicolored geometric 5x7 woven rugAlso in 2x3
Urban Renewal Remnant Chindi Woven Triangle Rug

Price: Was $149, now $89.40
Dimensions (in.): 5x7

A colorful, playful geometric design, this woven cotton rug designed from fabric remnants will be the highlight of any room, but should you want a more subdued look, it also comes in black and white. 

Brown leather sleeper sofaUO exclusive
Greta Recycled Leather XL Sleeper Sofa

Price: Was $1,199, now $719.40
Dimensions (in.): 82 x 47.1 x 30.8 (folded up)

Similar in style to Michel Ducaroy's Togo for Ligne Roset, a '70s statement maker, this brown leather sleeper sofa is perfect for sitting or snoozing. 

Urban Outfitters coffee table made from wood with multiple tiers16.5 lbs
Ezra Coffee Table

Price: Was $219, now $131.40
Dimensions (in.): 36 x 18 x 18.75

Furniture that doubles as art is OK in our book. The wavy peanut silhouette of the Ezra coffee table offers a fun way to mix and match decor pieces. 

Green leaf vase with pink flowersWipe clean
Floral Stem Vase

Price: Was $18, now $10.80
Dimensions (in.): 4.75 x 2.75 x 9.75

Keep your fresh-cut blooms in a leafy green rustic vase that's sure to make a statement. 

Black iron record storage shelfGold or black
Vinyl Record Storage Shelf

Price: Was $119, now $71.40
Dimensions (in.): 20 x 20.5 x 11.6

Keep your record stash in order and accentuate your shelves with fun decor. This stand will come in handy when trying to find tunes for your next party.

Should you want to give other spaces in the house a little shake-up, UO's Vera Floral Bath Mat (was $39, now $23.40) is a colorful, cushy find that will add a colorful pop to your W.C.; the green scalloped Roma Wall Multi-Hook Shelf from UO (was $89, now $53.40) makes for lively small entryway wall decor ideas; and the Alayna Butterflies Curtain Panel at UO (was $49, now $29.40) is peak 2000s in the best way. Although they can work in a variety of rooms, they are best suited to small bedrooms.

Want more from the boho, Y2K-inspired retailer? We have you covered. These Urban Outfitters vanities are absolute beauts, and new Urban Outfitters bedroom decor will transform your space into a springtime floral fantasy. And let's not forget the whimsical Urban Outfitters lamps that will add personality to any room. 

Danielle Valente
Danielle Valente
Content Editor

Pleasure to meet you! I'm Danielle, a content editor at Real Homes who loves scoping out interior trends. I've specialized in lifestyle writing and editing for 10 years with a focus on events, food, and books, among other areas. When I'm not working, I'm usually cooking, reading, or searching for a new project for my apartment.

