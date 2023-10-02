All of Urban Outfitters vanities are stunning, but these 6 are our faves

Urban Outfitters Vanities: Quick Menu
When it comes to furniture, Urban Outfitters vanities are items I covet to near unhealthy levels (and I'm not sorry for it). My apartment is a place reserved for indulgence and frivolity in the form of statement furniture and dreamy decor and for this, I am grateful to myself.
Nothing brings me more joy than waking up in the morning, throwing on my extravagant silk robe, and getting myself ready for the day at my vanity dresser. It's giving main character... basically, I'm living my Sophia Coppola Marie Antoinette fantasy.
So, with this in mind, I'm more than qualified to walk you through the vanity range from Urban Outfitters, with everything from contemporary, sleek models to retro options in all kinds of colors. All of them are super easy to assemble and will elevate your bedroom with immediate effect. Basically, investing in the best Urban Outfitters furniture will bring all-around good vibes.
6 Urban Outfitters vanities we've got our eyes on
As one of the best places to buy furniture, I know my way around the Urban Outfitters site. So, embarking on a perusal of the best vanities it has to offer was a dream. I found a range of stunning options from full-on set-ups including a dresser, mirror, and stool to low-key space-saving options for those of us not yet ready to graduate to the full vanity dresser party. There's truly something for everyone and I'm obsessed with the range.
Boho Urban Outfitters vanity picks
One-of-a-kind design
Price: $389
Size (in.): H53.75 x W19.75 x L32.75
Made from: Rattan and Mindi wood veneer
Color: Natural
Who doesn't love a contemporary boho twist on a classic? The answer to that question is, obviously, not me! I'm a huge fan of this quirky little rattan vanity, topped with an oval, built-in mirror, and caged detailing around the back. The angular legs have support bars and Urban Outfitters also sells a matching stool that would look absolutely *chef's kiss* paired with this piece of small-space furniture.
Made with Sengon wood
Price: $449
Size (in.): H30 x W18 x L40
Made from: Rubberwood, Sengon wood, MDF, Sengon veneer, and cane
Color: Light brown
Hey, vintage-boho-chic vanity! I am living for those woven cane panels and the way this mid-century-inspired design includes a flip-up mirror and two drawers with cut-out pulls. Plus, there are three handy storage compartments all made from rattan for contrast. Form and function — check! It's the perfect "getting-ready" furniture.
Made to order
Price: $999
Size (in.): H35.25 x D29.75
Made from: Rattan, glass, and fabric
Color: Natural
I'm smitten with this gorgeous two-piece vanity set. It effortlessly blends vintage charm with a cool and contemporary look, boasting natural materials and that stunning cushioned stool. The table's caged rattan design also has built-in storage and a hinged mirror.
White Urban Outfitters vanity selections
Easy to clean
Price: $299
Size (in.): H42.84 x W17.72 x L54.41
Made from: Manufactured wood
Color: White
Clean lines create a sleek and modern aesthetic for the Josie Vanity. Fab value for money and a look that will never go out of style, this vanity features a mirror, two slim drawers with roller glides, and two open shelves. It's giving major minimalist chic vibes. And don't worry if you spill your iced coffee on this while getting ready — the surface is wipeable. Oh, UO, you really are one of the best online home stores.
Geometric framed mirror
Price: $629
Size (in.): H55 x W20 x L44
Made from: Poplar wood, MDF, bentwood, plywood, and metal
Color: White
Let's keep it simple with a modern white wooden vanity. I love the way this model uses shape to create intrigue, with geometric framing and curved detailing. It has soft-close drawers and includes a removable mirror, too. Did somebody ask for a definition of quiet luxury? Because this is it.
For super-small spaces
Price:
Was $749, Now $499 (save $350)
Size (in.): H55.1 x W18.1 x L27.6
Made from: Sheet metal and iron
Color: White
This vanity dresser is super pared back for that minimalist, soft-life look. Crafted from sheet metal and iron, this vanity is cool and smooth to the touch, with an arc-shaped tabletop and a coordinating frameless mirror for an elegant and contemporary finish. This model is perfect for maximizing space in a small bedroom and will work with any style of interior. FYI, it's also available in a luscious pastel purple. Whichever style you pick, you win.
