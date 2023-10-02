All of Urban Outfitters vanities are stunning, but these 6 are our faves

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to furniture, Urban Outfitters vanities are items I covet to near unhealthy levels (and I'm not sorry for it). My apartment is a place reserved for indulgence and frivolity in the form of statement furniture and dreamy decor and for this, I am grateful to myself.

Nothing brings me more joy than waking up in the morning, throwing on my extravagant silk robe, and getting myself ready for the day at my vanity dresser. It's giving main character... basically, I'm living my Sophia Coppola Marie Antoinette fantasy.

So, with this in mind, I'm more than qualified to walk you through the vanity range from Urban Outfitters, with everything from contemporary, sleek models to retro options in all kinds of colors. All of them are super easy to assemble and will elevate your bedroom with immediate effect. Basically, investing in the best Urban Outfitters furniture will bring all-around good vibes.

6 Urban Outfitters vanities we've got our eyes on

As one of the best places to buy furniture, I know my way around the Urban Outfitters site. So, embarking on a perusal of the best vanities it has to offer was a dream. I found a range of stunning options from full-on set-ups including a dresser, mirror, and stool to low-key space-saving options for those of us not yet ready to graduate to the full vanity dresser party. There's truly something for everyone and I'm obsessed with the range.

Boho Urban Outfitters vanity picks

One-of-a-kind design 1. Caroline Rattan Vanity Shop at Urban Outfitters Price: $389

Size (in.): H53.75 x W19.75 x L32.75

Made from: Rattan and Mindi wood veneer

Color: Natural Who doesn't love a contemporary boho twist on a classic? The answer to that question is, obviously, not me! I'm a huge fan of this quirky little rattan vanity, topped with an oval, built-in mirror, and caged detailing around the back. The angular legs have support bars and Urban Outfitters also sells a matching stool that would look absolutely *chef's kiss* paired with this piece of small-space furniture. Made with Sengon wood 2. Marte Vanity Shop at Urban Outfitters Price: $449

Size (in.): H30 x W18 x L40

Made from: Rubberwood, Sengon wood, MDF, Sengon veneer, and cane

Color: Light brown Hey, vintage-boho-chic vanity! I am living for those woven cane panels and the way this mid-century-inspired design includes a flip-up mirror and two drawers with cut-out pulls. Plus, there are three handy storage compartments all made from rattan for contrast. Form and function — check! It's the perfect "getting-ready" furniture. Made to order 3. Elise Vanity & Stool Set Shop at Urban Outfitters Price: $999

Size (in.): H35.25 x D29.75

Made from: Rattan, glass, and fabric

Color: Natural I'm smitten with this gorgeous two-piece vanity set. It effortlessly blends vintage charm with a cool and contemporary look, boasting natural materials and that stunning cushioned stool. The table's caged rattan design also has built-in storage and a hinged mirror.

White Urban Outfitters vanity selections

Easy to clean 4. Josie Vanity Shop at Urban Outfitters Price: $299

Size (in.): H42.84 x W17.72 x L54.41

Made from: Manufactured wood

Color: White Clean lines create a sleek and modern aesthetic for the Josie Vanity. Fab value for money and a look that will never go out of style, this vanity features a mirror, two slim drawers with roller glides, and two open shelves. It's giving major minimalist chic vibes. And don't worry if you spill your iced coffee on this while getting ready — the surface is wipeable. Oh, UO, you really are one of the best online home stores. Geometric framed mirror 5. Kane Vanity Shop at Urban Outfitters Price: $629

Size (in.): H55 x W20 x L44

Made from: Poplar wood, MDF, bentwood, plywood, and metal

Color: White Let's keep it simple with a modern white wooden vanity. I love the way this model uses shape to create intrigue, with geometric framing and curved detailing. It has soft-close drawers and includes a removable mirror, too. Did somebody ask for a definition of quiet luxury? Because this is it. For super-small spaces 6. White Maddie Vanity Shop at Urban Outfitters Price: Was $749 , Now $499 (save $350)

Size (in.): H55.1 x W18.1 x L27.6

Made from: Sheet metal and iron

Color: White This vanity dresser is super pared back for that minimalist, soft-life look. Crafted from sheet metal and iron, this vanity is cool and smooth to the touch, with an arc-shaped tabletop and a coordinating frameless mirror for an elegant and contemporary finish. This model is perfect for maximizing space in a small bedroom and will work with any style of interior. FYI, it's also available in a luscious pastel purple. Whichever style you pick, you win.

Looking for more room accessories? You can't get ready or really finish a space without a mirror, and these Urban Outfitters mirrors really take the cake when it comes to style and function.