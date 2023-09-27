12 of the best Urban Outfitters lamps for when the big light gives you the ick

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If I’m being totally honest with you, I would probably spend way too much money on Urban Outfitters' lamps. But I pay my rent on time and still manage to keep some dollar bills behind to feed myself, so why shouldn’t I give myself a little treat every now and then?

While I love everything on Urban Outfitters' website, my latest obsession is the lamps. In fact, I’m on a mission to add a lamp to every single room of my apartment, from bedroom lamps to a statement lamp in the lounge and cute little reading lamps dotted around book nooks. Achieving this goal will finally allow me to turn off my horror-inducing "big light" and fill my home with a warm glow that’s perfect for the winter months.

It’s safe to say that I fell down a bit of an Urban Outfitters furniture rabbit hole during my search. I basically wanted to add all of the brand's lamps to my cart, so I decided to be a good samaritan and share some of the absolute stunners I found.

12 of the best Urban Outfitters lamps that deserve the spotlight

Why you can trust Real Homes Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

I know everyone has their own requirements when it comes to lamps, which is why I decided to split my search into two sections. You can browse through floor lamps, table lamps, and desk lamps, and I guarantee that you’ll fall in love with one — or all 12.

Urban Outfitters floor lamps

Urban Outfitters table and desk lamps

How we chose these Urban Outfitters lamps

Logistically, it wasn't possible to call in all of the Urban Outfitters lamps, so instead we filtered our search results to include top-rated picks with the best star ratings. As well as this, we read through reviews at the bottom of the respective product pages. Sometimes, there might be one or a handful of low ratings that skew the average, and we'll need to look at the reasons why poor ratings are received.

In some cases, the products are very new, so haven't been rated. Here we use our knowledge of industry trends to predict what will be popular.

