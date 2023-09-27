12 of the best Urban Outfitters lamps for when the big light gives you the ick

If I’m being totally honest with you, I would probably spend way too much money on Urban Outfitters' lamps. But I pay my rent on time and still manage to keep some dollar bills behind to feed myself, so why shouldn’t I give myself a little treat every now and then?
While I love everything on Urban Outfitters' website, my latest obsession is the lamps. In fact, I’m on a mission to add a lamp to every single room of my apartment, from bedroom lamps to a statement lamp in the lounge and cute little reading lamps dotted around book nooks. Achieving this goal will finally allow me to turn off my horror-inducing "big light" and fill my home with a warm glow that’s perfect for the winter months.
It’s safe to say that I fell down a bit of an Urban Outfitters furniture rabbit hole during my search. I basically wanted to add all of the brand's lamps to my cart, so I decided to be a good samaritan and share some of the absolute stunners I found.
Urban Outfitters Lamps: Quick Menu
12 of the best Urban Outfitters lamps that deserve the spotlight
Why you can trust Real Homes Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
I know everyone has their own requirements when it comes to lamps, which is why I decided to split my search into two sections. You can browse through floor lamps, table lamps, and desk lamps, and I guarantee that you’ll fall in love with one — or all 12.
Urban Outfitters floor lamps
Fun and floral
Price: $199
Size (in.): H63 x W16
Made from: Iron
Colors: Pink or green
Power: 60W/120V
I mean — have you ever seen anything as cute as this? No, I thought not. This adorable tulip lamp comes in either pink or green, and I can’t help but think that it’s the perfect size for a small apartment. Sure, it’s super whimsical — but that doesn’t mean that it’s not practical. Offering a fairly large shade and a 7-foot cord, you can move this around your apartment without having to ask your landlord for more outlets.
Totally groovy
Price: $249
Size (in.): H55.6 x D14
Made from: Iron
Colors: Black or ivory
Power: 40W/120V
Let’s be honest, floor lamps can be pretty boring, but not this one. This cutie is totally groovy, and the wiggly base coupled with the oversized lampshade is a playful design I just can’t get over. Plus, you have options. Although I personally love the chicness that black decor brings, this lamp also comes in white if you’re after a more minimal aesthetic. This one isn't rated yet, but we predict it'll be popular.
Coastal grandbaby
Price: $99.99
Size (in.): H60.8
Made from: Iron
Colors: White
Power: 100W/120V
If you’re all about those coastal grandmother vibes, I have a feeling you'll love this lamp. From the rope lampshade to the more industrial-style tripod base, this item will basically turn your apartment into the Hamptons — and that’s all everyone wants, right?
Wonderfully whimsical
Price: $249
Size (in.): H62.63 x D11.13
Made from: Iron
Colors: Multi
Power: 40W/120V
There’s something about these floral lamps that are really pushing my buttons and in a very good way. While I loved the tulip lamp, this bouquet floor lamp offers a little something-something extra for those who really want to make a statement. We all know that fresh bouquets die after a while, so why not opt for something that’ll last longer. Bulbs aren't included, by the way, so make sure you buy three E26 Type G 40W bulbs.
Industrial chic
Price: $279
Size (in.): H69.25 x W18.25 x L18.25
Material: Fabric, metal, and wood
Power: 60W
If your budget is only stretching to a floor lamp or a side table, go for this multifunctional, 2-in-1 design. Problem solved! It meets the brief for quiet luxury but is actually a money-saving purchase when you think about it.
A structural masterpiece
Price: $399
Size (in.): H49 x W9 x L9
Made from: Concrete and glass
Colors: White
Watt: 60W/120V
If you’re someone who likes the finer things in life, why not add a literal sculpture to your home? This Teodora Floor Lamp is super cool and quirky and perfect for those who want a white lamp that doesn’t take up too much space. While it’s probably not big enough to light up your whole room, it’s still enough to create that calming ambiance I can’t get enough of during the darker months. Big light who? By the way, we looked into the low(ish) rating. It's only because one customer's order arrived broken — and UO is rectifying it.
Urban Outfitters table and desk lamps
Bubblecore aesthetic
Price: $99
Size (in.): H8.3 x D4.72
Made from: Ceramic
Colors: Black/white, white, light gray, or green multi
Power: 15W/120V
Whether you’re looking for a super cute bedroom lamp or you’re after a desk lamp to jazz up your dorm room, I think I’ve nailed it with this one. Well, I guess I should credit Urban Outfitters, too. That’s because this globe table lamp is both practical and aesthetically pleasing — especially as there are four different colors and patterns to choose from. Personally, I can’t get enough of the black and white, but the green is a close second.
Five color options
Price: $99
Size (in.): H9.82 x D7.78
Made from: Glass
Colors: Brown, pearl, white, iridescent, and green
Power: 60W/120V
Urban Outfitters has always been on the mushroom lamp trend, and this table lamp is a stylish alternative that I just can’t get enough of. There are five different color options, and the open top means that it actually gives off so much light, too.
Cute and compact
Price: $119
Size (in.): D5.9
Made from: Iron
Colors: Green/blue, green/lavender
Power: 40W/120V
If you don’t have space for the aforementioned floor lamp in your small apartment but love the vibe of these flower lamps, Urban Outfitters has your back. This lamp would be perfect for a desk or bedside table, and it even comes in two different color options. It even acts as a fancy desk organizer for your stationery.
Portable and practical
Price: $169
Size (in.): H4.8 x W4.2 x L13.8
Made from: ABS and polycarbonate
Colors: Orange, navy, and sky blue
Power: 5W
If you’re a newbie college student, remote worker, or an avid bookworm, then you probably understand the importance of a good reading lamp that offers practical capabilities. Not only is it portable, but it also has a rotating bubble-shaped shade, which allows you to shine a light on anything from your school books to your spreadsheets.
Super chic
Price: $129
Size (in.): H11.63 x D8
Made from: Poly-resin and rattan
Colors: Ivory
Power: 60W/120V
I’ve been obsessed with rattan since forever, and I feel like this table lamp offers a warm boho fall decor vibe for autumn. The chic base, coupled with the large woven shade, is everything, and I actually think the price is pretty reasonable, too.
A statement piece
Price: $99
Size (in.): H16.75 x D6
Made from: Iron
Colors: Orange, ivory, and black
Power: 7W/120V
Look familiar? That’s because this table lamp is essentially a smaller version of the floor lamp, making it perfect for those who don’t have enough space for a bigger lamp. Coming in three different colors, I love how this fixture gives off so much light while still being super trendy and stylish — and you’ve got to love that price, right? For the cost, you could even buy one of each color for different rooms of your apartment.
How we chose these Urban Outfitters lamps
Logistically, it wasn't possible to call in all of the Urban Outfitters lamps, so instead we filtered our search results to include top-rated picks with the best star ratings. As well as this, we read through reviews at the bottom of the respective product pages. Sometimes, there might be one or a handful of low ratings that skew the average, and we'll need to look at the reasons why poor ratings are received.
In some cases, the products are very new, so haven't been rated. Here we use our knowledge of industry trends to predict what will be popular.
Now that you've got the lighting right, you need a cute Urban Outfitters mirror to peep all the angles of your OOTD and get the best selfies.