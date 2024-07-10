The Urban Outfitters college sale is now on — as a style editor and former student, this is what I recommend buying

When it comes to scouting out essentials for college, I always look for stores with quirky and cute pieces, like UO.

Right now, Urban Outfitters has up to 40% off college and dorm essentials, with discounts across furniture, decor, and more until Sunday July 14. I'm a former college student who has lived in campus accommodation, and I'm also Real Homes' content editor. So, I know what to look for when it comes to selecting stylish and useful pieces, which I've done here after scouring the site for hours.

If you've been scouting out Urban Outfitters home sales and are looking specifically for buys that are suitable for dorm living, these discounts will come in useful.

Urban Outfitters college furniture deals

If you're starting to plan for your new place and are looking for dorm room ideas, finding furniture that will fit is a great place to start.

Amelia Desk | Was $399 Now $300 (save $99) at Urban Outfitters Size (in.): H30 x W24 x L52

Made from: Wood If you've seen your dorm room and know it doesn't come with a desk, you're going to need one, so you can get to work properly. This has two spacious drawers for pens and pads and a large width that will fit your computer and other study essentials. It's also versatile enough to take with you when moving into your first apartment post-college.

Greta XL Sleeper Sofa | Was $1,199 Now $720 (save $479) at Urban Outfitters Size (in.): H30.8 x W41.7 x L82

Made from: Polyester, viscose, metal Comfy seating is a must for college rooms, and I think this one is perfect for curling up and relaxing on. It can also be turned from a couch into a bed within mere seconds, making it a useful option to have if you have guests crashing at yours over the weekend.

Bloom Nightstand | Was $240 Now $210 (save $30) at Urban Outfitters Size (in.): H20.25 x W16 x L16.5

Made from: Rattan I don't think I've ever seen a more adorable nightstand. It has a sweet flower handle and curved edges which are so retro, but still has serious storage credentials thanks to the open cubby and drawer. The best part? It comes fully assembled, so you can move it straight into your dorm room without any hassle.

Urban Outfitters college decor deals

You can make your dorm room feel cozy and inviting with these decor picks that I think are fab and functional.

Ansel Glass Table Lamp | Was $99 Now $75 (save $24) at Urban Outfitters Size (in.): H9.82 x D7.78

Made from: Glass You might have seen this lamp on Instagram, as so many influencers have it in their homes. It comes in six different colors which are all discounted at the same price — I love the funky pink and orange style pictured, but the iridescent one could also look cute in dopamine decor-style dorm rooms.

Rosette Toilet Paper Holder | Was $50 Now $30 (save $20) at Urban Outfitters Size (in.): H23.8 x D6.9

Made from: Iron While toilet roll storage holders might not be the most glam decor out there, they're absolutely dorm must-haves. I actually think this one is super elegant, with a rose design that is perfect for bringing a touch of Bridgerton design into your place. It comes in either gold or black, so you choose whether to go to the light or dark side.

Ella Vine Floral Duvet Set | Was from $70 Now from $56 (save $14) at Urban Outfitters Size (in.): From W66 x L90

Made from: Cotton, polyester When I was at college, I found making the bed look as lovely as possible made my room feel much more like home. I love this floral print, which is so cottagecore (AKA my fave design style). It comes in twin/twin XL which is the size of most dorm beds, but if you have a bigger bed, it also comes in full/queen and king.

There are so many things you’ll need for your dorm, so it’s always smart to shop them at a discount wherever possible.

If you’re shopping for college and are looking for more online stores with deals, Prime Day starts on July 16, with the site already having plenty of bargains.