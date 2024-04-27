Target outdoor furniture that perfectly captures 2024's best backyard trends

Target outdoor furniture is brimming with this year's must-have aesthetics, and the offerings will make you feel inclined to take all activities alfresco.

From loungers to dining sets and everything in between, the retailer has something for all dwellers, regardless of what type of space they're working with. Our advice? Lather on the SPF, because once your backyard comes to life, you're not going to want to head back inside.

We'll show you how to work with 2024's most popular outdoor decor trends with Target's releases.

Trendy Target outdoor furniture buys

Quicklist

Shopping with something specific in mind? The retailer breaks up its outdoor offerings by category to make things easier:

Target biophilic buys

The best outdoor furniture and decor this year pays tribute to the world around us with calming colors, natural woods, and of course, Mother Nature's signature color.

"Mix patterns and textures in shades of green, complemented by earthy tones, to achieve a cohesive and nature-inspired aesthetic," recommends designer Nina Lichtenstein. "Introduce botanical prints, greenery, and decorative accents to echo the color scheme."

For small backyard ideas that are attuned to the environment, these furniture selections are a good place to start. And Threshold's 18" x 18" Lily Square Outdoor Throw Pillow from Target will make a delightful accent.

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Target tropicalcore buys

Anxious to elevate those tropical vibes and really soak up the best of the warm weather? If tropicalcore and its laidback aesthetic speaks to you, Threshold's Island Breeze Patio Collection from Target, in particular, will make your heart sing thanks to wicker chairs, fun colors, and fringe details. But do be warned: tropicalcore won't be a fit once autumn swoops in.

"Swap out accessories or introduce seasonal decor to keep the space fresh and dynamic as the year progresses," Nina suggests.

Carrying bag included Hexagon Macrame Outdoor Patio Market Umbrella Shop at Target Price: $130

Dimensions (ft.): 7.5 x 7.7 Take a break from the sun with this summery outdoor umbrella with a boho touch. It includes a rust-resistant metal frame and a push-button tilt to make adjustments when needed. Exclusive Aster Patio Folding Table Shop at Target Price: $55

Dimensions (in.): 18.12 x 18.12 x 18.12 Perfect for balconies or small spaces, this rust- and weather-resistant wicker side table will keep your accessories in place and stay out of the way when it comes time to go in storage. Online only Santa Monica 3pc Iron Patio Bistro Set Shop at Target Price: Was $214.99 , now $171.99

Dimensions (in.): 18.75 x 39.50 x 29.50 (table), 20.75 x 21.25 x 29.75 (chairs) Add a playful, Palm Royale-inspired touch to your outdoor dining setup with Christopher Knight's coral iron bistro offering.

Nina Lichtenstein Social Links Navigation Designer When Nina Lichtenstein designs a home, it is more than just a house. It is a haven. One tailored to a family's distinctive tastes, daily rituals, special gatherings, and long-term dreams. It is a nest from which to launch lives and make memories for generations to come. Her use of diverse textures and elegant blends of stone, wood, and other natural materials are part of her signature style.

FAQs

What type of outdoor furniture does Target have?

Target carries a little bit of everything: dining sets, chairs, loungers, loveseats, etc. You can shop the retailer's outdoor furniture by category, if you're searching for something specific:

What home brands are sold at Target?

Target sells home decor from a variety of brands including Threshold, Opalhouse, Casaluna, Project 62, and Room Essentials. The retailer also has design partnerships, including Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia, Threshold designed with Studio McGee, and Opalhouse designed with Jungalow

Giving your interiors a refresh as well this season? The spring Target home decor line features plenty of swoon-worthy styles, like lilac throws and terracotta vases. Meanwhile, the debut DVF for Target home decor collection is a maximalist's dream. And you'll certainly want to give our guide to the best Target furniture a once-over.