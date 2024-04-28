Anthropologie's outdoor egg chair is a boho delight, but we found swaps for $800+ less

If you're styling a boho backyard, an outdoor egg chair is the perfect way to capture a playful, free-spirited aesthetic. Unsurprisingly, Anthropologie's beloved offering nails the assignment, just like its counterparts.

A weather-ready PE wicker seating option with a plush cushion for added coziness, the Terrain Hanging Basket Chair available at Anthro can bring a garden to life or add a funky flair to your living room, depending on where you'd like it placed. It's sturdy, adorable, and suitable for different spaces, but it'll cost you — $1,098 to be exact.

If you want to make good on this year's outdoor decor trends and get creative with the place you call home, the Anthro egg chair, or some budget-friendly swaps, can assist. Plus, we asked our expert designer how to style this viral buy.

Shop the Anthro outdoor egg chair and its swaps

If this egg chair is calling your name, we can't say we're surprised. Not only is the concept unique and the style a statement-maker, but anything sold at Anthropologie seems to swoop us off our feet immediately.

"The outdoor egg chair's appeal lies in its elegant yet inviting design," says interior designer Nina Lichtenstein. "Its sculptural form adds sophistication to any outdoor space, effortlessly blending with various décor styles, from modern to bohemian."

It's chic, it's versatile, and it's fun, so why wouldn't we fall in love at first swing? It's one of the best hanging chairs out there.

77 lbs, 240-lb capacity Terrain's Hanging Basket Chair Shop at Anthropologie Price: $1,098

Dimensions (in.): 76 x 30 x 32 For a look that screams "boho," Terrain's Hanging Basket Chair adds a playful touch to any backyard (or living room, as it's indoor-friendly). It looks great but it will withstand outdoor conditions thanks to its durable metal frame wrapped in weather-ready PE wicker material. The brand's pros recommend using furniture covers and storing in a dry, inclosed space during the off-season.

Shop swaps for Anthro's outdoor egg chair

Consider these egg chair outdoor swaps if you love the style of Terrain's selection but want to keep things within budget. These pieces will perfectly complement your spring and summer outdoor decor ideas.

350-lb capacity Dakota Fields Chaviano Porch Swing Shop at Wayfair Price: Was $309.99 , now $286.99

Dimensions (in.): 77 x 41 x 27 Available in four color combos and crafted from ground leaf rattan braided material, the Chaviano Porch Swing will keep you cozy and secure thanks to its powder-coated steel frame. You can use it inside or out. 350 lb-capacity JOIVI Patio Swing Egg Chair with Stand Shop at Walmart Price: Was $359.99 , now $239.99

Dimensions (in.): 51.2 x 51.2 x 80.7 The Walmart egg chair, as it is affectionately known on TikTok, this rope woven hanging chair utilizes beige PE rattan design to withstand UV or wind for long periods of time, which will be extremely handy when you head for the chair with a good book. It even comes with a foldable design. Folding function Elmcrest Outdoor Wicker and Rope Hanging Chair with Stand Shop at Bed Bath & Beyond Price: $398.49

Dimensions (in.): 44 x 44 x 80 Stylish and durable, the Elmcrest Chair is a perfect place to sway this spring and summer. It features a long-lasting wrapped finish, water-resistant cushions, and a modern aesthetic.

Once you get the cute seating selection, you'll want to ensure that the surroundings complement this statement piece.

"Position the egg chair in a strategic location that highlights its unique shape," Nina recommends. "Enhance the chair's appeal by layering soft cushions and throws in vibrant hues or chic neutrals. Experiment with different textures like faux fur or linen to add depth and comfort."

As is the case with any boho decor ideas, sprinkle some greenery around the piece and don't neglect the lighting — it sets the tone.

"Lanterns, string lights, or outdoor rugs can further enhance the ambiance, creating a cozy retreat," Nina adds.

With that in mind, who's ready for the eggs to venture from the kitchen and into the backyard?!

FAQs

Can egg chairs be used inside?

Yes, there are plenty of egg chairs that can be used indoors, and some offerings can work both indoors and outdoors. Always check with the specific piece you're considering before making a purchase.

Are all egg chairs hanging?

If you'd prefer, there are stationary egg chairs that don't hang or swing. Best Choice Products Indoor/Outdoor Wicker Egg Chair from Target, which was reduced from $569.99 to $349.99, is a favorite amongst shoppers. Walmart's DWVO Outdoor Patio Swivel Egg Chair for $289.98 is another option to consider.

For more ways to style your outdoor space and welcome the warm weather, these 30 beautiful backyard ideas from the pros will kick your creativity into high gear.