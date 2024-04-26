Walmart backyard furniture picks from just $25 that will keep out nosy neighbors

No sneak peeks, please and thank you! These Walmart backyard furniture selections will give you a sense of privacy

Danielle Valente
By Danielle Valente
published

No onlookers in sight! Walmart backyard furniture selections from as little as $25 can assist when you have neighbors and nearby tenants who are a little too invested in your BBQs and gardening activities. 

From fences and gazebos to screens and umbrellas, Walmart's outdoor offerings will not only add style to your space, but they'll protect you from unwanted spectators and the strong summer sun. Who doesn't appreciate some multitasking?

If you'd prefer to keep your alfresco activities to yourself and your loved ones, shop the backyard privacy ideas from the retailer that will feel like a lifesaver.

Shop Walmart backyard furniture for privacy picks

Walmart has everything necessary to bring your outdoor space to life once the warm weather hits. Shop equipment, decor, and everything in between:

What to shop

No small backyard ideas are complete without some sense of seclusion. These privacy picks will add flair while keeping your space free of curious next-door neighbors. 

Outsunny Freestanding Outdoor Privacy ScreenFir wood
Outsunny Freestanding Outdoor Privacy Screen

Price: $179.99
Dimensions (in.): 52.25 x 24.5 x 65

A sensible backyard buy if ever there was one, the Outsunny Privacy Screen not only blocks out your surroundings with help from its three folding panels, but it allows you to add a floral touch with four self-draining garden beds. This shield can be painted if you want the color to match the rest of your outdoor decor.

Aoxun Hardtop GazeboBestseller

Aoxun Hardtop Gazebo

Price: Was $859.99, now $589.99
Dimensions (ft): 10 x 12

Ideal for creating some space and making a statement, this hardtop gazebo can keep out the sun, strangers, and creepy crawlers with the help of mesh curtains and privacy curtains that are airy but still get the job done. It comes in four sizes and can include either a metal or polycarbonate roof. 

Faux ivy fence
GOTGELIF Ivy Privacy Fence

Price: Was $80.99, now $28.99
Dimensions (in.): 119 x 39

Give metal fences a green touch with faux ivy that makes a verdant statement while keeping others from peeping in. Use cable ties to set up your new backyard privacy method.

Bamboo fence36 lbs
Bamboo Fence

Price: Was $117.41, now $103.07
Dimensions (in.): 13 x 5

Find some space to yourself in your yard with this tropical-looking, eco-friendly bamboo fencing that is available in natural and beige finishes. It's banded with galvanized steel wire for extra durability.

White privacy fence with geometric printVarious styles
Miniyam Patio Privacy Screen

Price: $189.99
Dimensions (in.): 47.24 x 70.9

For a modern, stylish way to keep out onlookers, the Miniyam Patio Privacy Screen comes in various shades, designs, and includes three panels. 

Striped yellow balcony screenThree colors
Collections Etc Ideaworks Deck & Fence Privacy Screen

Price: Was $29.48, now $24.98
Dimensions (ft.): 15 x 34

Keep balconies and decks out of view with this colorful netting option. It includes metal grommets and reinforced seams to keep things extra secure.

FAQs

FAQs

How can I add privacy to my backyard?

The most obvious privacy staple is a fence, but it doesn't have to be boring. Get creative with fencing ideas in your small backyard by going the live route with a bunch of greenery and florals. Additionally, you can keep screen panels stacked together, or even large hedges, to create a makeshift fencing structure and obstruct neighbors' views. If you're working with a bit more room, consider a pergola, but if space is scarce, the best garden parasols can assist, too. 

Does Walmart backyard furniture go on sale?

Plenty of new items have just hit shelves, but Walmart is also slashing prices on its outdoor buys as well. Shop these current sales: 

Don't forget to explore the Walmart Flash deals across all categories of the retailer, which can see up to 65% off items. But fair warning: you'll have to act fast with these savings.

Want more from the mega-retailer? We scoured the shelves for new Walmart balcony furniture and Walmart patio furniture that you'll love. That mint-green bistro set? Need it!

Danielle Valente
Danielle Valente
Content Editor

Pleasure to meet you! I'm Danielle, a content editor at Real Homes who loves scoping out interior trends. I've specialized in lifestyle writing and editing for 10 years with a focus on events, food, and books, among other areas. When I'm not working, I'm usually cooking, reading, or searching for a new project for my apartment.

