Target’s Figmint kitchen brand has arrived — here’s what I’m adding to my basket

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Target’s Figmint kitchen brand has officially dropped, and I’m absolutely obsessed. It’s all about making everyday meals so much easier — which is music to my ears as a girl who loves to cook without complications.

It’s so hard nowadays to find kitchen essentials that look great and are easy to use. Luckily, Target’s new kitchen brand is colorful, convenient, and affordable. This means that it will look cute on your countertop and you won’t be afraid to use it. I also love that the packaging has been designed with accessibility in mind, with easy-open tabs and exposed handles that make them easy to grab when shopping in person.

If you think this range is a great kitchen idea, I’ve got you covered. I’ve rounded up six of my fave picks from the new brand that I think would work well in everything from rentals to dorms.

6 picks from Target’s Figmint kitchen brand

With everything from pretty pans to beautiful boards, there’s plenty to choose from in this range.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

As seen on social 1. Figment Nonstick Ceramic Coated Aluminum Frypan Shop at Target Price: $24 A non-stick frying pan is a must-have for any kitchen, and this one is the right size for literally everything. From breakfasts to saucy curries, this can do it all. It comes in green, blue, cream, and terracotta, which are all super beautiful shades. I think it'll look gorgeous on any stovetop, whether it’s filled with food or not. Versatile 2. Figmint Acacia Wood Carving Board Shop at Target Price: $25 Fellow untidy chefs, you’ll be pleased to hear that this chopping board has a juice groove that'll catch any messes before they go on the floor. It has a reversible design, so if you’re in the middle of chopping veggies and need to move over to cooking meat, you can flip it over without cross-contaminating. I also think this would work well as a serving board for bougie girl dinners. Easy to store 3. Figmint Stoneware Rectangle Baking Dish Set Shop at Target Price: $30 for two Deep dishes like these are perfect for roasting veggies and baking pasta, making them ideal for whipping up midweek meals in a flash. There are two different trays in this set, with the smaller one nesting neatly in the bigger one when stored away. Also, both dishes have handles, making them a breeze to take out of the oven. Different sizes 4. Figmint Plastic Mixing Bowl Set with Lids Shop at Target Price: $35 for six I wish I was the queen of meal prep containers, but I’m not. I do think if I had cute bowls like these, I might be able to change my ways. The smaller ones are great for on-the-go leftovers, while the bigger ones are perfect for big salads and pasta dishes. Each bowl comes with a lid, so you can pack in that freshness. Metallic 5. Figmint Stainless Steel Measuring Spoons Shop at Target Price: $8 for six I have the worst habit of Googling various teaspoon measurements every time I’m baking something or cooking with spices. It slows me right down, and it’s very annoying. That’s why I’m into this sleek spoon set, which ranges from ⅛ teaspoons to a whole tablespoon. Choose from matte black, champagne, and silver — they’re all stunning, in my opinion. Scoop up 6. Figmint Silicone Mini Spatula Set Shop at Target Price: $5 for three Unfortunately, as great as they are, a wooden spoon just doesn’t cut it for every single dish. This useful set comes with a spatula, a jar scraper, and even a "spoonula," making them ideal for whatever size or shape dish you need to scrape out. I’m thinking that the spoonula would be amazing for getting every last bit of cake batter out of a bowl.

These Figmint picks will all make cooking so much easier, and they’ll make your kitchen look super fabulous, too. If you’re shopping these for college, you might also want to shop Target’s dorm essentials, which are also clever and affordable.