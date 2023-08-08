Target dorm essentials you can't go to campus without

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Heading off to college this year? Congrats! Starting freshmen year and moving into your new resident hall is super exciting. But before you load up your mom's minivan, you may wanna make a quick Target run to check out its dorm section.

Target has really got it down when it comes to dorm supplies. Maybe buying a shower caddy slipped your mind while you were picking out a pair of twin XL sheets? Target's got ya covered. When I moved into my dorm, I had literally forgotten to bring a single clothes hanger with me. Off to Target I went!

Whether you're stocking up on dishes or snagging a desk lamp for late study nights, you're gonna want to check out my fave picks. If you're in touch with your roomie, you may want to split up your dorm essentials ahead of time, too, so you can cut down on packing!

Target dorm essentials