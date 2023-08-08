Target dorm essentials you can't go to campus without

Heading off to college this year? Congrats! Starting freshmen year and moving into your new resident hall is super exciting. But before you load up your mom's minivan, you may wanna make a quick Target run to check out its dorm section.
Target has really got it down when it comes to dorm supplies. Maybe buying a shower caddy slipped your mind while you were picking out a pair of twin XL sheets? Target's got ya covered. When I moved into my dorm, I had literally forgotten to bring a single clothes hanger with me. Off to Target I went!
Whether you're stocking up on dishes or snagging a desk lamp for late study nights, you're gonna want to check out my fave picks. If you're in touch with your roomie, you may want to split up your dorm essentials ahead of time, too, so you can cut down on packing!
Target dorm essentials
Why you can trust Real Homes Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Sitting pretty
Price: $18
OK, first things first, you absolutely need a comfy pillow for sitting up in bed — whether you're actually reading for class or watching Netflix. This fuzzy pillow comes in lavender, cream, gray, and black, so you can def find one to match your bedding. With over 2,000 reviews, people really love this damn thing!
Sleep tight
Price: $9.50
If you have a different-sized bed at home, you may have forgotten you're gonna need some twin XL sheets. The great thing about these sheets is they fit both twin and twin XL mattresses, so you can use them again after you move out. The soft microfiber set comes in five colors and is under $10. They were also our EIC's fave sheets when she was in college!
Foldable
Price: $33
Need somewhere to host friends? Or just to throw clothes on top of? You're gonna need a small dorm chair. It's really smart to get a folding one like this so you can store it away when you're not using it to create more space. Plus, it will be easy to move into your next space sophomore year.
Cheap & cozy
Price: $10
You're def gonna want a fleece-y blanket to keep you warm on chillier nights come winter. This cute checkerboard print is really striking while still being neutral enough to match the rest of your decor. If you want something a little bolder, it also comes in bright yellow. Plus, it's only $10!
So fresh & so clean
Price: $10
You may not have thought of this one, but you're going to need something to wear to go to and from the shared bathrooms on your floor for a shower. A robe may be a little bulky, so instead try this towel wrap which you can whip on in a minute. It comes in a pretty butterfly print or fruity cherry print.
Tote it around
Price: $8
Speaking of the bathroom, you're for sure gonna need a shower caddy to carry everything back and forth. The lightweight mesh design makes for speedy drying, while the ample pockets mean you can stock up on bath products. Plus, it's just $8 — that's less than your fave venti iced vanilla latte!
College staple
Price: $15
Your dorm isn't very likely to come with ample storage space. That's where this trusty storage cart comes to the rescue! You can stash just about anything in here from clothes to snacks to school supplies. It's really lightweight AND it's on wheels, meaning you can transport it anywhere. I got one during my first week and I used it all four years of college. Trust me, it's a lifesaver!
Girl dinner
Price: $20
Don't forget you're going to need something to eat off of! This 20-piece set has more than enough glasses, bowls, and plates for all three meals of the day (just remember to wash them so you don't piss off your roommate). The benefit of buying a plastic set is that they won't break or chip if things get a li'l rowdy. Costing just $20, this set comes out to $1 per piece!
It's lit
Price: $8
Late-night homework calls for having a good desk lamp on hand. Freshman year, my desk was underneath my lofted bed so I got, like, no light under there. This small lamp is pretty minimal so it won't take up too much room. It comes in four colors and has over 1,000 reviews, so it's a pretty safe bet.