Simone Biles' living room is a cozy and refined space — design experts say it's a masterclass in thoughtful design

Just like the rest of the world, I've been keeping a close eye on the Olympics, and one of the highlights of this so far has been watching Simone Biles scoop up plenty of medals.
I had a little look on her TikTok, spotted a video of her dancing in her living room, and really fell for the casual yet luxe look she's got going on. I've asked interior designers why her couch, cozy blanket, paneled walls, and more work so well in the space.
If you're looking for living room ideas that are as beautiful as they are practical, Simone's space offers plenty of inspiration.
The world-renowned gymnast, known for her grace and strength, has brought the same qualities into her home decor.
“Her living room is a stunning example of cozy elegance, combining contemporary touches with a warm, inviting atmosphere,” says Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.
The focal point of Simone Biles' living room is a large gray couch, offering ample living room seating for family and friends.
“Its soft, neutral hue provides a versatile foundation that can easily adapt to different decor styles,” says Nina. “Draped over the back is a light gray chunky throw, adding a layer of texture and warmth.”
She says this combination invites you to sink into the couch and relax, making it a perfect spot for unwinding after a long day or hosting intimate gatherings.
One of the standout features in Simone's living room is the white shiplap accent wall behind the TV, which is mounted above the stylish living room fireplace.
“The wood-paneled walls add architectural interest while giving the illusion of a larger space. For smaller homes, painting one accent wall or adding simple wood trim can achieve a similar stylish effect,” says Pam Hutter, interior designer and principal of Hutter Architects.
Nina agrees, adding that the TV's placement above the fireplace optimizes space and maintains a clean, streamlined look, while the light wood mantel below ties back to the room's flooring.
She continues, “The light wood floors in Simone's living room are a key element in creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. Their natural finish adds a touch of organic beauty, complementing the light wood mantel and enhancing the overall sense of harmony in the space.”
This is all tied together by the chic ceiling fan. “Its sleek design complements the room's modern elements, such as the gray couch and shiplap wall, while its functionality ensures comfort throughout the year,” Nina says.
If you’re a homeowner and are looking for ways to keep a room cool, investing in one of these is a smart long-term solution.
Shop the look
By combining these elements, Simone has created a living room that is both stylish and inviting, reflecting her personal taste and the qualities that have made her a champion.
“This space is a testament to the power of thoughtful design, with it being not only beautiful but also a true sanctuary,” Nina finishes by saying.
Looking for more celeb room inspo? I’m also a fan of Lewis Hamilton’s living room, which has plenty of quiet luxury touches.
