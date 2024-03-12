The Shark Detect Pro vacuum and other models are on sale for St Patrick's Day — perfect picks for your spring clean

Shark Detect Pro Vacuum and other models on sale

If you're looking to tidy up for spring, the Shark Detect Pro vacuum and other efficient models by the brand will get the job done. Even better? They're currently discounted, with up to $200 off.

If you're hankering after a dust bunny-free space, it's well worth investing in the proper tools to get it, and keep it that way. The Shark St. Patrick's Day sale is underway and includes many favorite selections whilst stocks last so don't miss out.

Some of the best Shark vacuums are included in this savings event, and you'd be remiss not to take a peek.

A post shared by SharkNinja (@sharkninja) A photo posted by on

Whether you're in search of the best vacuums for pet hair to keep Fido's fur in check, want to take a little bit of a laid-back approach with one of the best handheld vacuums, or read our Shark Cordless Detect Pro vacuum review, the brand has some enticing selections to choose from.

But don't proceed without learning about our favorite game-changing vacuum cleaning hacks first to supercharge your spring cleaning.

And, while you're thinking about adding to your shopping cart, Shark's sister brand Ninja is also holding a St. Patty's Day sale, and we've eyed these outdoor pizza ovens that are being treated to a price slash. Would you like your slice with mushroom or pepperoni?

Not quite set on these models? Not to worry. We've tried and tested some of the best vacuum cleaners (including best selling cordless vacuum cleaners) across a variety of brands to help you find one that fits your needs and your budget. While you've got cleaning on the brain, try a few of our favorite spring cleaning hacks to make the process easier.