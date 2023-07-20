Ruggable has 20% off everything RN — here are my fave rugs to shop in its birthday sale

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Fun fact: My Ruggable rug has completely transformed my living area. It literally looks so sophisticated, and I’m now officially after one for every room in my rental. So, when I saw that Ruggable has 20% off everything RN for its sixth birthday sale, I immediately started shopping.



Yes, you read that correctly. That’s 20% off all its rugs. From now until July 25, you can grab a bargain on all kinds of different rugs. BTW, make sure to use the code BDAY23 at the checkout, as the discount isn’t applied automatically.



Quick menu:

1. Area rugs

2. Doormats

3. Outdoor rugs



If you don’t have time to search forever and want to see gorgeous pieces ASAP, no stress — I’ve done all the hard work for you. I’ve picked out a range of different rugs that are all super stylish and versatile. Oh and if you didn’t know, Ruggable rugs are machine washable, so they’re all easy AF to maintain.



Ready to make your floors real cozy? Keep on reading…

I’ve been scrolling the Ruggable site for hours, and these are my fave rugs that are on sale

It’s time to start shopping, peeps. I’ve split this out into three sections — area rugs, doormats, and outdoor rugs — so no matter what place you’re shopping for, you (and your floors) are covered. I also got out my calculator and worked out how much you’ll save with the 20% discount to save you from doing any math.

Area rugs to shop in the Ruggable sale

These come in so many different sizes, so you can choose the right one to fit your place.

Peachy 1. Celestine Orange Melon Premium Rug Shop at Ruggable Price: Was from $129 , now from $103.20 (save $25.80–$95.80)



After seeing our social editor Nishaa’s dog Ebble fall in love with this rug, I have now also fallen in love with it. This has a softer texture than other Ruggable rugs, and is three times thicker, too — perfect for those who love a rug that they can sink their toes into. Ombré 2. Absida Rainbow Pink and Teal Rug Shop at Ruggable Price: Was from $89 , now from $71.20 (save $17.80–$127.80)



I’ve seen this rug all over my Insta feed, and I totally understand why everyone has fallen for it. It adds just the right amount of vibrant color, and the pattern literally works in every room. Oooh, and there are six color options to choose from. Holiday vibes 3. Barbie™ Paradise Ivory & Gold Rug Shop at Ruggable Price: Was from $109 , now from $87.20 (save $21.80–$145.80)



If you hadn’t heard, Barbie is everything RN, thanks to the movie’s release. Ruggable has plenty of pink rugs in its Barbie collection, but for me, this is an especially clever and modern interpretation of her design aesthetic.

Doormats to shop in the Ruggable sale

Brighten up your doorway with these quirky mats. Because yes — wiping your feet really can be a fashion moment.

Fruity 4. Summer Melon Doormat Shop at Ruggable Price: Was $149 , now $119.20 (save $29.80)



Watermelon sugar, hi! Make your doorway the most adorable place to chat with this sweet mat that’s playful and vibrant. Whether you’re a Harry Styles girlie or not, I think we can all admit that this is cute, cute, cute. Look here 5. Jonathan Adler Doormat Shop at Ruggable Price: Was $179 , now $143.20 (save $35.80)



Show your neighbor who keeps stealing your Amazon package that you’re watching, with this doormat that's repping a chic pair of peepers. It’s super eye-catching, elegant, and a fun convo-starter, too. Flower power 6. Welcome Bouquet Doormat Shop at Ruggable Price: Was $149 , now $119.20 (save $29.80)



With this mat, you can greet your guests before you’ve even reached the darn door. I do love a cottagecore moment, and this mat is all of that and more. The intricate design is really pretty and majorly wholesome, IMO.

Outdoor rugs to shop in the Ruggable sale

I’ve been putting off decorating my outdoor area, but these rugs have convinced me that it’s time to zhuzh it up.

So satisfying 7. Outdoor Plaza Desert Jade Rug Shop at Ruggable Price: Was from $129 , now from $103.20 (save $25.80–$143.80)



I can’t change the gray concrete in my outdoor space, so I’m forever going through Insta and enviously looking at other people’s cute tiles. For fellow renters, this outdoor rug is a great workaround and is totally beaut. Beachy 8. Gray Malin Outdoor Banana Leaf Rug Shop at Ruggable Price: Was from $169 , now from $135.20 (save $33.80–$165.80)



I’m so into the coastal grandmother trend, and Gray Malin’s Ruggable collection has so many buys that fit this vibe. I really like this rug, as the leafy print is super chic but is still bold enough to make a big statement. Artsy 9. Outdoor Olena Shapes Jade Rug Shop at Ruggable Price: Was from $129 , now from $103.20 (save $25.80–$143.80)



Got boring slabs that need a big splash of color? This beautiful rug has lots of geometric shapes in muted pastel shades, which look really striking. Pair it up with wooden outdoor furniture for a breezy finish.

Up next: 12 dorm room rugs that are totally adorable