We're loving Reese Witherspoon's book nook — recreate the cozy look with finds from $40

You'll want to take a page from Reese Witherspoon's book nook style. After all, what's better than a comfy sanctuary where you can tackle your TBR (to-be-read) pile?

Every month, the actor, director, and fashion ambassador takes to Instagram to share Reese's Book Club selection. Typically, she provides her followers with a small description of the book from her living room couch, but in January 2024, we caught her in a pink chair in a cozy corner chatting about her new book crush. That's when we did a double take.

If you, too, need a few small living room ideas and love getting lost in a good story, why not turn to Reese for some pointers? We spoke with an interior designer to help get you started with her reading nook look.

While introducing First Lie Wins by Ashley Elston, which is available on Amazon, Reese sits back on a blush-hued accent chair and gushes over the unforgettable thriller. Given the nature of the read, most of us will probably be on the edge of our seats, but that doesn't mean we don't want a comfy plush place to make ourselves comfortable for future book club selections. 

When it comes to a Styling a nook, you need to have a few basics covered. “A good reading spot is all about texture and comfort," says interior designer Nicole Cullum. "Layer your nook with soft blankets, cushy pillows, and plenty of light to read by."

In the background of Reese’s designated reading corner, we caught sight of an exposed brick fireplace and a large indoor plant, a perfect complement to the ambiance. But you'll also want to add a few practical items in when setting up shop. 

"Grab your favorite plush chair, and place it in an empty spot, preferably by a window so you get some pretty, natural light," Nicole says. "Add a small side table next to your chair to hold your cup of tea, and tuck a floor lamp slightly behind the arm of your chair to provide light and ambiance while you read."

Though we highly recommend finding a spot near your living room bookshelf, it's not mandatory. As long as you're comfortable and have good light, a little traveling to your stack of novels is totally A-OK. And if you're curious, we asked the pros where to buy a bookcase

Nicole Cullum
Nicole Cullum

Nicole Cullum is an interior designer, color expert, and professional organizer in Taos, New Mexico. She is the creative founder of Color Caravan, a charming hand-painted line of wallpaper, textiles, and home decor.

Shop Reese Witherspoon's nook look

Giving Reese's look a go? We can't blame you. These selections will definitely help channel the same reading nook vibes as the Legally Blonde star.

A blush pink swivel accent chairTwo colors
Threshold Large Aveline Swivel Chair

Price: $420
Dimensions (in.): H30 x W32.5 x D32.5

A pink mid century modern wooden chair with pink upholsteryFive colors
Everly Quinn Kreindy Velvet Armchair

Price: $159.99
Dimensions (in.): H28.74 x W25.196 x D32.67

A brass floor lamp with a glass shadeAdjustable arm and shade
Threshold Crosby Bell Floor Lamp Brass with Glass Shade

Price: $70
Dimensions (in.): H57 x W11 x D26.6

Small wooden round end table with two tiers4.6/5 stars
VASAGLE Round Side Table

Price: $39.99
Dimensions (in.): D15.8 x W15.8 x H19.7

Casaluna Oversized Solid Bed Throw in creamCozy
Casaluna Oversized Throw

Price: $79
Dimensions (in.): L50 x W70

Mass cane indoor plant in a white potMedium Light
Mass Cane Indoor Plant

Price: $49.96
Dimensions (in.): H48 x W24

If showing off your literary love brings you joy, we spoke to designers about how to style coffee table books like Ashley Tisdale, and the results are swoon-worthy.

Danielle Valente
Danielle Valente
Content Editor

Pleasure to meet you! I'm Danielle, a content editor at Real Homes who loves scoping out interior trends. I've specialized in lifestyle writing and editing for 10 years with a focus on events, food, and books, among other areas. When I'm not working, I'm usually cooking, reading, or searching for a new project for my apartment.

