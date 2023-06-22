Hey, you! Here’s where to buy a bookcase from

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

One of the first major pieces of furniture that I bought for my place was a beautiful small bookcase. It completely transformed the space and made it feel like a proper home. Y’know, because all adults have bookcases.



That being said, it can be a real pain to try and find a cute one that will fit seamlessly into the decor, and that has enough space for all the books without taking up the whole room. I’m a total Belle girl with a Cinderella-sized space, so I know the feels here.



Quick Menu:

1. Where to shop

2. How to choose a bookcase



I’ve rounded up a range of places that sell beaut bookcases, so you can make your mini library a reality. I personally have my many, many books in rainbow order, which my boyf totally hates but I think looks incredible TBH.



Anyway — it’s time to get your own bookshelf so you can decorate your own! Scroll down for the best places to bag one…

The best bookshelf stores in 2023

Ready to start shopping? As well as rounding up where to go, I’ve also found some gorgeous bookshelves so you can make your bookworm fantasy a reality ASAP.



The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

1. Walmart

(Image credit: Walmart)

From groceries to great furniture buys, Walmart really does have it all, you guys. It has a ton of budget bookshelf options — look out for its Mainstays range, which has a mix of different styles.



Our favorite Walmart bookshelf picks for 2023:

Retro HiFashion 5-Tier Wooden Bookcase Shop at Walmart Size (in.): H70.9 x W31.6 x D11.8

Made from: MDF, steel

Price: $105.99



I love ladder-shelf bookcases, as they’re perfect for decorating and don’t necessarily just have to have books. Matched with the dark metal and wood combo — you’ve got a majorly versatile queen. Put your vinyl player on it and spin T-Swift’s new vault release for all the vibes. Li'l one Mainstays 3-Shelf Bookcase with Adjustable Shelves Shop at Walmart Size (in.): H31.65 x W24.8 x D11.65

Made from: Paperboard

Price: $24.96



OMG, this is just the cutest. If you’ve only got a few books that just need tidying up, this is a really sweet option. It would fit really neatly into a corner, which is handy. For those with small spaces. I could totally see this as a study shelf as well, as it’s just the right size for organizing a desk area. Royal realness Better Homes and Gardens Etagere Bookcase Shop at Walmart Size (in.): H70.87 x W14.49 X L30

Made from: Metal

Price: $144



I know you’re an elegant queen, honey. Bring all that bougie-ness into your life with this gold bookcase that is straight out of a fairytale. BTW, the Better Homes and Gardens range at Walmart is a really beautiful line, so I highly recommend having a look if you’re after refined home essentials.

2. Urban Outfitters

(Image credit: UO)

When looking for finding decor that’s extra fabulous, you just can’t beat Urban Outfitters. It specializes in pieces that have a Gen-Z edge, that will elevate your space and make it look straight out of your Insta feed.



Our favorite UO bookshelf picks for 2023:

Groovy baby Alana Bookshelf Shop at UO Size (in.): H56.5 x W13 x L30

Made from: Metal

Price: $299



You may have seen the Alana storage console. I have, and I’ve literally wanted it forever. But then I saw this Alana bookshelf and now I’m torn between them. Maybe I’ll get both someday, who knows! The piped shelving is so funky and fresh and is very ‘80s. The vibrant green is def my fave, but it does also come in white, gold, and black. On trend Zion Acrylic Bookshelf Shop at UO Size (in.): H25 x W12.5 x L25

Made from: Acrylic

Price: $379



Not got a whole lot of space, but still want to display your books somewhere? I’ve seen acrylic decor all over my TikTok FYP, and it’s so Y2K. It will go with all different kinds of decorations too, thanks to its simplicity. I can see this in a bedroom or in a hallway, as it would really suit having accessories and shoes on it too. Shelfie worthy Ezra Bookshelf Shop at UO Size (in.): H68.5 x W18 x L35.75

Made from: Oak, MDF

Price: $499



This bookshelf has waves for days. It is such a unique piece and would look seriously eye-catching in any apartment. It is worth bearing in mind that each shelf is made individually, so may look slightly different than the pic — but hey, that makes it even more special, I say.

3. Wayfair

(Image credit: Wayfair)

I could spend legit hours going through the Wayfair website. With a whole host of brands, including some celeb ones (I’m talking to you, Kelly Clarkson), it really is an amazing one-stop-shop for furniture pieces — including bookcases.



Our favorite Wayfair bookshelf picks for 2023:

On point Millwood Pine Geometric Bookcase Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H58.7 x W14.96 x D8.15

Made from: Wood

Price: $83.99



Woah — did somebody call for a tree of books? The sheer amount it holds considering its narrow width is seriously impressive. You could organize the slanted shelves by genre or by color (I’m team color-coordination all the way, baby). Low-key, I’m also super into the small drawer at the bottom, which looks like the best place to store secret snacks. Aesthetic and industrial Hashtag Home Abtal Metal Ladder Bookcase Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H70.9 x W23.6 x D19.7

Made from: Metal, wood

Price: $43.99



Ever dreamed of having a bookshelf ladder like Belle in Beauty and the Beast? Same. While you can't wheel around the library in this, you can stack all your books on it, no matter the size. It also won't take up too much space in your living room, while providing ample storage thanks to its four shelves. Art-deco Steelside Adrianne Etagere Bookcase Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H72.2 x W32.7 x D11.9

Made from: Steel

Price: $165.99



Add a modern touch to your living area with this bookcase. The golden arch just gives it that bit more interest than a square top, and looks oh-so-chic too. It comes in either black or gold, so you can take your pick and choose the style you want. Wayfair shoppers say that it’s a total breeze to put together too — yay!

4. Target

(Image credit: Target)

Whether you’re shopping for your apartment or moving into dorms, Target is well worth a look. It does basics really well, especially in its Room Essentials and Threshold ranges. Also, keep an eye on its deals page, as it really can save you serious cash.

Our favorite Target bookshelf picks for 2023:

Bookshelf tree Costway 8-Shelf Modern Tree Bookshelf Storage Shop at Target Size (in.): H57 x W10 x D20

Made from: Particle Board

Price: $86.99



I'm all for a bit of modern luxury every now and then, and this quirky bookshelf has all of that. With eight shelves, you can style your beloved books however you want. Plus, if you do end up moving, it's super lightweight, so you won't have to worry about dragging it up the stairs Friends-style. Fits snugly Room Essentials Corner Cube Bookshelf Shop at Target Size (in.): H36 x W24 x D23

Made from: Particleboard

Price: $70



Nobody puts baby in the corner! Except well, y’know, when it’s made to go in a corner. In which case, put it there and let it slay. It has nine shelves, including three that are front-facing. Photo frames and indoor plants would look so cute on these. Then for the others, you could mix and match books and storage cubes. Compact cutie Threshold Portola Hills Horizontal Bookshelf Shop at Target Size (in.): H32 x W60 x D15.7

Made from: Wood

Price: $300



I’ve lived in so many places where I’ve had hardly any width, so I know the feels if you’re living in a place that doesn’t have enough room for a big ol’ shelf. That’s why I’m into this sweet shelf, which is a perf size for a tiny living room or even a studio apartment. Target shoppers say that it’s super sturdy and looks amazing too.

5. Amazon

(Image credit: Amazon)

Glamazons, you know you can get basically everything from Amazon. That includes furniture big and small, people. And, with many buys on Prime, if you’re a member you can get your new bookcase to your door the next day.



Our favorite Amazon bookshelf picks for 2023:

Colorful Iotxy Wooden Open Shelf Bookcase Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H42.13 x W39.37 x D9.45

Made from: Wood

Price: $119.99 The different sized shelves mean that you can put all your li’l books and big books all in one place, and still probs have room to spare... so you can buy more books to put on it. The different shade options are super sweet too — choose from tiffany green (yeah like the jewelry), pear yellow, bright blue, and warm white. Metal Dttwacoyh Cube Modular Bookcase Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H54.9 x W7.9 x D23.7

Made from: Metal

Price: $43.99



When organizing a small space , modular furniture such as this bookcase is so great to utilize. You can customize the size of it, fitting it for the room you have it in. For those with a lotta books, you won't need to worry about stacking all of them on it, as the sturdy metal will keep them strong and stable. 360 degrees of cool Aheaplus Rotating Bookshelf Standing Organizer Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H51.2 x W15.7 x D15.7

Made from: Wood

Price: $159.99



I'm spinning around, get out of my way. That's what this bookshelf would say if it could talk. Maybe. Altogether, there are four large shelves that are split up into their own little sections. It would fit so nicely in a corner and comes in either black oak, white, or rustic brown. And did I mention that it spins? Yes, that's a big deal.

How to choose a bookcase

Thinking about getting your own? Here are four key things you need to think about before clicking add to cart:



Size and dimensions: Measure up the space you’re planning to put it in, and then make sure that the height, width, and depth of the bookcase you’re looking at match up.



Material: Go for ones that are durable and that will last, such as ones made from solid wood, engineered wood, metal, and laminate.



Style: Take a look at the existing decor in your home, and make sure that the bookcase you have your eye on will complement it, not clash with it.



Storage capacity: Consider the number of shelves, their depth, and how much weight they can bear. You want to make sure that all your books will fit, after all.



