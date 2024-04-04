Raised garden beds are having a moment, and these finds under $100 are calling our name

Flowers are starting to bloom, and so is the hype around raised garden beds.

Horticulturists' trendiest accessory is not only beneficial when growing leafy companions, but it's also a clever way to accentuate the decor in your yard if you're working with a small amount of space. We've rounded up picks for under $100.

If you're mapping out your small garden ideas for spring 2024 and beyond, consider investing in the fan-favorite pick.

The low-down on raised garden beds

There are plenty of reasons why raised garden beds are the small backyard accessory of the season.

For one, they're ideal if you're working with limited outdoor space. They also have efficient drainage, are less prone to excessive weeds, offer soil control, and warm up quicker than the ground, which is particularly advantageous for impatient planters who want to get started ASAP.

"Soil that's damp but not waterlogged is perfect for growing roots," says Jane Dobbs, team lead gardening at Allan's Gardeners. "After the winter thaw, soil moisture levels are replenished, providing plants with the nutrients they need."

Consider the raised garden beds to have a head start in the soil department. Whether you're a beginner gardener or a seasoned pro, there is something to appreciate about these tools.

What to shop

As is the case with most hobbies, prices can add up rather quickly. We scoped out a few raised garden beds under $100 that are highly rated and reviewed by customers.

Should you be willing to spend a bit more, the Vigoro Elevated Cedar Garden Bed with Shelf is discounted during the Home Depot Spring Black Friday Sale from $149 to $129 from April 4-17 while supplies last.

Additionally, the Outsunny 47'' Wooden Raised Garden Bed with a Trellis at Target packs double the punch for enthusiastic gardeners.

Prices were correct at the time of publication.

4.5/5 stars Best Choice Product Raised Garden Bed Shop at Target Price: Was $149.99 , now $89.99

Dimensions (in.): 48 x 24 x 30in The all-wood construction is but one feature that attracts shoppers to this raised garden bed. It's also built with the proper drainage, offers enough room to properly space out your florals and veggies, and the bed liner helps keep curious pests away. This price is only applicable to the natural finish. Three sizes available Veikous Galvanized Raised Garden Bed Shop at The Home Depot Price: Was $108 , now $92.48

Dimensions (in.): 17 x 96 x 24 Exclusive to The Home Depot, the Veikous Steel Galvanized Raised Garden Bed is strong, rust-resistant, and a modular design that allows you to mix up the layout of your plants. The open-bottom design was created to prevent roots from rotting. Cedar wood construction VegTrug Deluxe Raised Bed Planter Shop at Wayfair Price: Was $129.99 , now $93.99

Dimensions (in.): The VegTrug Deluxe Raised Bed Planter offers rustic charm while providing a 9" planting area to set up the garden you've been dreaming about. It comes with a fabric lining to promote drainage and a deep bed that accommodates a variety of plant roots. It'll need to be treated yearly to withstand rain.

Looking to put your raised flower beds to good use? Check out what gardening zone you're in, make your selections at your local nursery, and get ready to play in the dirt. Plus, the pros spill on what to plant in April.