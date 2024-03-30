What can be planted in April? Gardening experts reveal their go-to flowers

Wondering what can be planted in April?

Before you make your way to the nursery to bring your floral Pinterest board to life, there are important factors to consider. Certain blooms are more equipped to handle April conditions than others, which is why we brought in the pros for their advice.

As you work your way towards the small garden ideas of your dreams, keep these pointers in your back pocket (along with a cute pair of gardening gloves, of course).

What can be planted in April? Try these 5 florals

Days are getting longer and the soil is getting warmer, making it an optimal time to get your hands dirty, according to Gene Caballero, co-founder of GreenPal. But what can be planted in April is heavily dependent on location and what gardening zone you're in, which determines what you can plant as perennials vs annuals.

But it pays to be attentive and start your work early, according to Jane Dobbs, team lead gardening at Allan's Gardeners.

"When you plant flowers in April, they get a head start on establishing strong roots before the heat of summer," she says. "Getting a head start early makes them bigger, stronger, and bloom earlier. Pick flowers that are suited to your local climate."

Start your backyard ideas by cleaning up and wiping away any debris, Jane recommends. Note that bulbs should be planted two to three times their own depth, while annuals and perennials should be planted at the same depth. Per the pros at The Home Depot, you can opt to start with seeds indoors before transferring them outdoors when warmer weather comes, depending on your preferences. However, opting to start with a plant saves time, but the proper conditions are needed for them to succeed.

1. Sunflowers

Nikhil Arora, co-founder/co-ceo of Back to the Roots, recommends going the cheery route with sunflowers when determining what can be planted in April.

"They offer bright and cheerful blooms, and bring joy to any space," he says of the florals, which are good for beginners or pros. "They can be easily cultivated indoors or in small outdoor areas like balconies or patios."

We certainly hope you're planning to take a look at our 10 creative apartment garden ideas for your balcony or tiny patio, on that note. Plus, sunflowers aren't a selfish selection.

"Beyond their bright beauty, sunflowers are beneficial buddies in your garden," says Evan Torchio, CEO, founder at Tree Menders. "They attract pollinators like bees and butterflies with their big blooms, helping other plants flourish. Their tall stalks can even act as a living support for climbing vines like beans or cucumbers."

2. Pansies

Whether you're thinking of a container garden plan or need some vibrancy around your borders, Jane says pansies a wonderful way to get instant color. But more than their beautiful hues is their resilience.

"Pansies are excellent choices as they can handle the still-cool nights and add instant color to your garden," Gene adds.

3. Tulips

If you're wondering "What can be planted in April," ask yourself this: "What springtime garden is complete without tulips?" Answer: none.

"Spring tulips are known for their brilliant colors and elegant blooms," Jane notes. "They'll do best in well-drained soil and full sun."

4. Daffodils

Daffodils are practically a necessity come springtime, so we asked the pros how to plant daffodil bulbs for the best success. Plus, they manage to do well in a variety of soils and handle warm weather like champs, according to Jane.

5. Marigolds

"Marigolds are easy to care for, and their bright blooms also help deter garden pests," says Teri Valenzuela, natural science manager at Sunday Lawn Care. "These selections allow gardeners to enjoy a range of blooms and benefits, making the garden a colorful palette in early spring."

Tips for April gardening

Now that you've learned what can be planted in April, you'll have to remain proactive about a variety of factors, according to Teri, including soil conditions and fertilization. A a vegetable and tomato fertilizer like Sunday's Veggie Starter Kit and Sunday's WonderFert Flower Garden Fertilizer should be applied roughly every four to six weeks. Make sure you are watering the florals weekly and keeping an eye on the soil.

And, should another cold spell come swooping in, which hopefully it won't, you should know how to protect plants from frost.

"If there's a sudden frost after planting, cover your freshly planted flowers with frost cloth or a blanket," Jane says. "As soon as the temperature rises above freezing, take off the covering."

With beautiful blooms come critters, most of whom are not welcome. We have five non-toxic pest control solutions to help keep uninvited guests at bay.