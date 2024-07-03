Early Prime Day deal — the AquaCare high pressure showerhead loved by more than 35,000 shoppers has 50% off right now

I've been looking for a replacement for my showerhead for ages, so I was thrilled to find a quality high pressure showerhead on sale.

It's beloved by shoppers, with over 35,000 five-star reviews. That's not even the best part, though. Right now the AquaCare High Pressure Showerhead on Amazon has a juicy 50% discount, which will save you more than whopping $40.

If you're looking for early Amazon Prime Day deals, it's a good idea to snap them up before the big day, so you don't rush a decision and get a genuinely great bargain now.

Shop the AquaCare High Pressure Showerhead

AquaCare High Pressure Showerhead | Was $69.99, now $29.94 (save $40.01) at Amazon Type: Handheld

Finish: Chrome

Reach: 6 ft. This is Amazon's Choice for handheld showerheads — and it's easy to see why. It has eight settings, including wide rain, massage, wide fan, and point jet, so no matter if you're washing yourself or cleaning your shower, it'll provide the stream setting you need. Shoppers love the versatility of it, as well as the chic appearance and durable material.

Why shoppers love the AquaCare showerhead

There are so many glowing reviews of the AquaCare High Pressure Showerhead, and I've spent hours pouring over them (no pun intended) to find ones that give great info.

Reviewer W.B. Bullock professes to rarely leaving reviews, but couldn't resist this one as the showerhead does it all. They said it was easy to install, is ultra flexible, and is incredibly powerful. Not only this, but they say they even use it to clean their dog.

Another reviewer vouched for the pet-friendly function of it. Shopper Kandi says they have two pit bull puppies (aw!) and that the spraying function works well on them, as well as on bigger dogs. They do note to watch out for it dripping, as this can be a little distracting post-shower.

The beauty of it being a handheld showerhead rather than a fixed one is that you can take it anywhere with you. Reviewer Mr. Sirron said that he secretly swaps the ones in hotels he stays at out with the AquaCare. I've done this with my Purple Harmony Pillow when staying away from home, and I might copy this showerhead trick for my next holiday.

Other high pressure showerheads we love

While we haven't tested this one out at Real Homes, our team knows what it's talking about when it comes to the best high pressure showerheads, having reviewed plenty. If you'd rather see ones tried and tested by us, these are our top three picks.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

Five functions Triton Shower Head $32.49 at Amazon Type: Standalone

Finish: Chrome/White

Price: $27.95 This one gives you all the bells and whistles cons you expect from a modern shower head, while still remaining at a bargain price. When testing, we particularly enjoyed the spray plate that makes it easy to clean hard-to-reach places. Its pressure was so strong it even managed to hit the ceiling when facing upwards in the tub. As seen on Instagram Hello Klean Shower Head Shop at Hello Klean Type: Handheld

Finish: 1 color

Price: $85 Our reviewer Christina Chrysostomou found this handheld high pressure showerhead made her hair super shiny and left her with silky-smooth skin. The built-in KDF 55 filter is enriched with amino acids to filter nasties, while the activated carbon fiber reduces trihalomethane (a contaminant found in treated water). Read our Hello Klean showerhead review Fights hair shedding Jolie Filtered Showerhead $165 at Amazon $165 at Walmart $165 at Nordstrom Type: Fixed

Finish: 4 colors

Price: $165 For those looking to make their small bathroom feel luxe, this a total winner. Similar to the Hello Klean showerhead, the Jolie removes heavy metals, chlorine, and other bad chemicals from your showerhead. We also like the fact it comes in five colors (Brushed Steel, Matt Black, Modern Chrome, Vibrant Red, and Gold) which adds to its aesthetic appeal. Read our Jolie showerhead review

Prime Day is the perfect time to switch up any old appliances or household items, as it offers discounts you won't see at other points throughout the year.

If you're looking to save even more this sales season, there are also Prime Day Shark Vacuum deals with over 50% right now.